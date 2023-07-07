In the metabolism of the Western world the coal-miner is second in importance only to the man who ploughs the
soil. He is a sort of caryatid upon whose shoulders nearly everything that is not grimy is supported.
–George Orwell
Whatever the downsides of coal mining have been, Orwell was certainly correct about its importance to the building of our civilization.
And coal mining has also inspired an extraordinary number of good songs…indeed, coal seems almost up there with the sea as a source of musical inspiration.
Some of the songs that come to mind include…
Coal Tattoo, Billy Edd Wheeler
Dark as a Dungeon, Tennessee Ernie Ford
Coming of the Roads, Billy Edd Wheeler
The L&N Don’t Stop Here Anymore
Daddy’s Dinner Bucket, Ralph Stanley
Last Train from Poor Valley, Norman Blake
Paradise, John Prine
Coal Mining Man, The Roys
Others?
10 thoughts on “Coal Mining Songs”
16 Tons, Tennessee Ernie Ford, immediately comes to mind
Working In A Coal Mine, Lee Dorsey
Coal Mining Blues, Matt Andersen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5LGUoxKvqrY
“Big Bad John”. Jimmy Dean, though not sure it was a coal mine.
“Big Bad John” bears an interesting resemblance to Bret Harte’s poem “Flynn of Virginia,” which was apparently also set to music:
https://www.lieder.net/lieder/get_text.html?TextId=83040
Clementine.
“Mother of a Miner’s Child” by Gordon Lightfoot.
I recalled “with a big[sic] tattoo on the side of my head/left by the number 9 coal” from Judy Collins.The Judy Collins Concert (1964) Part 3 (Full Album). Turns out those lyrics came from the first song you mentioned: Coal Tattoo, bu Billy Ed Wheeler. This Judy Collins album has another Billy Ed Wheeler song about coal: Red-winged Blackbird.
I recommend other songs in that Judy Collins Concert album, such as Tom Paxton’s The Last Thing on My Mind. Rambling Boy. Back in the day, I wore that album out.
In the intro to Red-winged Blackbird, Judy Collins mentions the hopes for the newly announced War on Poverty- or for the study commission for same. So much for government programs and hopes. But at the time, I shared her hopes.
Gringo…yes, I first heard ‘coal tattoo’ as the Judy Collins version. Also ‘coming of the roads’, Peter Paul and Mary…they messed with the lyrics a bit, for some reason.
Stan – it was a coal mine collapse in Big Bad John.