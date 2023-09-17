An interesting and very dynamic presentation from venture capitalist Bill Gurley on the topic of regulatory capture.
Cases that he discusses include municipal wi-fi projects, electronic medical records systems, and Covid testing.
In response to Bill’s presentation, Sophie @netcapgirl says:
it’s lowkey a shame because the origins of the digital era are rooted in a collaborative environment between government & industry (and academia) that are hard to imagine today. for instance, JC Licklider (instrumental in the computer revolution) held positions at ARPA, MIT & IBM
So what conclusions should we derive from this polarity?
1 thought on “Technology, Regulation, Capitalism, and Innovation”
Government involvement is great at first when it is picking off the low-hanging fruit? Do I win a prize?