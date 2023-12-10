Having lived in South Texas since the 7th grade, antisemitism was not something I encountered in my social environment while growing up. That marked the heyday of All in the Family; at least as far as Jews are concerned Archie’s prejudice didn’t go beyond ethnic/religious snobbery and not-always-negative stereotypes (good with money, holiday dedicated to eating young kippers). The signature antisemitism of that decade revolved around Palestinian terrorism. The Holocaust was a subject of history lessons, and the miniseries that aired weeks before my high school graduation.

I didn’t find antisemitism in my adult social circles, either, only in news stories and news commentary – the since-forgotten politician or two whose membership in a country club not allowing Jews drew controversy, the Crown Heights riots, Jewish conspiracy tropes, more Middle Eastern terrorism, sporadic David Duke sightings, the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, the alt-right subculture, and so on. I get the impression that a lot of folks treat antisemitism as a single phenomenon and not several. The following is probably not an exhaustive list.

Christian religious. Medieval Christendom charged that Jews bore collective guilt over the death of Christ, an attitude that now appears to be virtually extinct. The concept stems from human tribalist tendencies and not the Bible; aversion to notions of class identity is only one reason most biblical Christians (and conservatives in general) don’t scapegoat Jews for the Crucifixion. First is acceptance that the Bible clearly blames all of us for making it necessary. Second is the attitude that people can disagree on what all is required for reconciliation with God but find a lot of common ground over reconciling with each other.

Islamic. Antisemitism of this type has two stakes in the matter not shared by others: Islam’s direct history with the Jews as recorded by the Koran and Hadiths, and the fact that Zionist claims revolve around land that were not only among the first Muslim conquests outside the Arabian peninsula, but also central to many of the Crusades.

Secular. In his Cultures trilogy Thomas Sowell wrote of a phenomenon encountered in various societies throughout history: an immigrant community (e.g. Chinese in Malaysia) enters a particular trade, is disproportionately successful at it, and paranoid locals attribute the success to some sort of cheating. This is a significant driver of antisemitism in the US, especially that found within the lower economic ranks. Secular antisemitism sometimes revolves around something other than economic outcomes, like influence in media or political lobbying power.

Sometimes that which religion inspires outgrows religious influence over time. Medieval Europe created artificial barriers prohibiting Jews from certain trades, driving them to others – including moneylending, which Gentiles avoided due to perceptions about usury. Hence the Jewish banking conspiracy theories, which persist to this day as the religious underpinnings of Christendom’s antisemitism waned.

Racial. The obvious example of antisemitism stemming from racial identity movements is Nazism. I’m not sure if all modern forms of Aryanism are neo-Nazi, but some of it embraces a broader definition of “Aryan” than the Third Reich did, and none broad enough to include the Jews. Similarly, white separatism treats Jews as racially distinct from whites. One group that does not is Nation of Islam; its theology claims that the white race, of which the Jews are an offshoot, was created artificially by a figure named Yakub, identified with the Biblical Jacob.

Progressive. This differs from the secular variety in one key aspect: it portrays the West as co-conspirator, not as victim. It embraces the leftist anti-Zionism addressed in my post on Edward Said and intentionally associates Zionists with Jews. While there may be some anti-Zionists who are not intentionally hostile toward Jews, the current campus unrest reveals that much of it is.

ADL argues that anti-Zionism breeds antisemitism, even if unintentionally (emphasis added):

Anti-Zionism…in the rejection of the status of the Jewish people as a nation and the denial of the Jewish right to self-determination…is antisemitic, in intent or effect, as it invokes anti-Jewish tropes; is used to disenfranchise, demonize, disparage, or punish all Jews and/or those who feel a connection to Israel; exploits Jewish trauma by invoking the Holocaust in order to position Jews as akin to Nazis; or renders Jews less worthy of nationhood and self-determination than other peoples.

One has to wonder what kind of person believes that Arabs deserve self-determination but Jews don’t.

The various forms of antisemitism aren’t mutually exclusive. The secular prejudices are common among the other types. Some modern Muslim leaders appropriated the blood libels of medieval Europe. Racial identity is a key factor in anti-Westernism and anti-Zionism.

One group I haven’t mentioned is Communists. The Soviets were particularly notorious for pogroms against Jews, mainly under Stalin. In many countries Jews built strong communities – surviving as a distinct culture for thousands of years can’t be done otherwise. At the very least this would put them at odds with those sorts who want all civilian life to revolve around the state.