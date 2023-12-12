Depth of Disgust

You know, I would be completely, totally, utterly disgusted and disillusioned with the non-reaction of international, professional and academic ‘capital F’ Feminism, in the wake of Hamas’ rape, pillage and kidnapping spree of last October … except that I sussed several decades ago that the same international, ‘capital F’ professional and academic feminists didn’t really give a waffle-fried damn about the lives, ambitions, challenges and condition of ordinary women. I had no illusions to lose about the big-name capital F feminists, not after I came to a certain realization sometime around 1985 or so.
Until then, I had thought of myself as a mild sort of feminist – really wanting nothing more than equal access to education, employment, and consideration by society in general, given meeting the same standards/qualifications. While the situation for women in the early latter half of the 20th century wasn’t quite as limited as it had been a hundred or two hundred years earlier – there were restrictions, a few of them legal (such as military women not permitted to marry or have children and continue to serve) but most were societal expectations affecting middle- and upper-class women. (Working class women, married and unmarried, almost always had to have jobs. Even in the 19th Century.) Feminism in the 1970s meant to me personally that there were choices that individual women could make about choosing and balancing a career, a family and the domestic obligations involved, rather than having them made for us. (That many women have since been free to make unwise choices is a separate issue.)
What I came to realize after about a decade of subscription to MS Magazine (Yes, I had a subscription – to that and about half a dozen other progressive/liberal publications, in the pre-internet days) was that there was a definite bias therein when it came to defining a feminist. The message that I got from the MSlings and the rest was that it might all be very nice to be a woman employed in a fairly non-traditional profession, but you really weren’t a ‘real’ feminist and down with the cause unless you worked at some academic establishment or in the creative or publishing fields, earning an upper-middle-class salary, were a single parent, man-hating vegetarian, lesbian or at least bi, who celebrated one’s abortion/s and reliably voted progressive. There was, briefly, a ‘feminists for life’ action group, which, predictably, got read out of meetings when the Mainstream Capital F feminists decided to go all-in on abortion access.
Increasingly, it was obvious that mainstream, professional feminism had practically nothing to say to me – I was only one of those things (single parent through an unfortunate choice of potential life partner). I gathered that being working class was beneath consideration, and military was just too infra dig for the MSlings and the professional feminists: Kate Millett, Germaine Greer, Betty Friedan, Andrea Dworkin, Shulamith Firestone, and other influential voices. They were all notable, professional, capital ‘F’ feminists of the ‘Second Wave’ as writers, theoreticians, campaigners. They weren’t quite as far out on the man-hating whack-job fringe as Valerie Solanas, who tried to murder Andy Warhol in 1968. But over time it eventually became clear that they were desperately unhappy women; they hated men, despised family life, had no affection at all for children – and eventually didn’t have much to say to me. I liked men as friends and romantic partners, treasured a family life and held children to be precious. I did rather agree with Naomi Wolf, who briefly wandered off the mainline feminist plantation with publication of her 1993 book, Fire with Fire. She argued that mainstream feminism had to basically grow up, make common cause with women across the political spectrum, stop glorying in victimhood, and stop wasting time and energy in man-hating and abortion; work to benefit all women, not just the doctrinaire hard-core Feminists. I rather think she was chased back onto the plantation after that – she only totally rebelled recently.
My second disillusion regarding the Feminist Establishment came about two decades after the first, watching an able politician like Sarah Palin monstered and denigrated by the mainstream establishment Feminist voices in the media, mostly, but also in academia and among the surviving intellectual Feminists. It was an absolutely disgusting display of snobbery. Here was an able, attractive, and intelligent state-level politician, happily married with mostly well-adjusted children until the glare of the establishment media put them under the unbearably white-hot spotlight. She was neither spawn or spouse of an established male politician, who made a career in politics entirely on her own merits, previously well-respected as a state governor … and she got treated like something nasty, tracked in on someone’s shoe after the 2008 election. There was an awful kind of bitchiness about the aftermath of that campaign – as if a hundred thousand doctrinaire Feminist mean girl snobs piled on to the chosen victim.
These observations all left me less than impressed with the current crop of ostentatious feminists, out there protesting, cosplaying the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale or wearing pink knitted hats and bleating about microaggressions and the patriarchy or the male gaze, or because their feelings were hurt because someone somewhere wore a shirt they didn’t like or said something they found offensive. Meanwhile women in certain African cultures are mutilated genitally, South American women are sex-trafficked … and Israeli women were gang-raped, mutilated, murdered or kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. The professional capital F feminists are mostly silent, especially about this last. I’d like to think it’s an embarrassed silence, but I know better. The professional feminists are first and foremost progressives – and they really don’t care for the lives and fortunes of women not in their own little circle.
Comment as you wish.
7 thoughts on “Depth of Disgust”
It’s one of the oldest stories out there. At first, seeking power to effect some greater good, but in the quest for power allowing the good to slip until the power itself is the goal.
Congrats on the new book!
Couldn’t agree with you more about the decline and collapse of feminism. I followed much the same track as you did–considering myself a feminist and the becoming increasingly repelled by the man-hate.
I have said for at least 15 years that if the feminist movement had made “safe, affordable child care” it’s signature issue rather than abortion, it would be the single most powerful force in politics today. But for all the reasons you mention, that was never going to happen with the crowd who “led” the women’s movement.
Honestly, T – I have never really understood why the militant feminist establishment decided that abortion access was the hill to defend, unless it was that many of the big names in ‘Feminism’ had abortions and were frantically justifying that long-ago decision. Safe and affordable child care, or even support for family-friendly leave policies would have gotten so much more support among women of all political persuasions.
I laughed my *ss off, when “Me Too!” circled around and torpedoed so many progressive males who had been painted as allies to Establishment Feminism.
There has been a lot of ink spilled about how fractious the Right is, well the Left is just as bad they just have better PR The “people of color” part wants nothing to do with the LGBT alphabet people around their children, the Green fanatics hate the union folks and see others as useless eaters, within LGBT the trans is at odds with gays and lesbians, and everyone hates the corporatists and establishment Dems. Heck if you followed what happened in LA last year the various people of color don’t like each other either. It’s an alliance of convenience held together by being transgressive to what they see as a status quo. In their fevered imagination,t he archetype of evil is the 2-parent family grilling copious amounts of meet in the backyard of the suburban house while son washes the SUV and daughter cleans the family’s guns.
The biggest reason the Left use Trump and MAGA as well as the “Far Right” as their Emmnauel Goldstein is that it is the only thing holding it together
The feminist ignoring of the Hamas atrocities has its mirror in the horrific testimony of the 3 university presidents last week. The reason they equivocated on condemning antisemitism is that they were being pushed back on the contradictions of the Left’s coalition in large part because they were at a Congressional hearing and couldn’t avoid. I will expect that in future job posts for university administrators, a key requirement will be the ability to effectively dissemble
You see the same dynamic with the feminists and rape except that no one has been able to force them to respond. Also we shouldn’t have expected anything else given the past corrupt behavior of feminists with MeToo, Tara Reade, etc… To mangle Beria’s famous quote “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime” feminists say “Show me the man and I’ll tell you if what he did is a crime”
A comment regarding abortion….
I think the claim that legal abortion is necessary due to socioeconomic reasons and can be ameliorated by government support such as child care is misleading; the Left hauls it out because people can sympathize with the single woman who is unable to support a child. However that is not what has driven the fanatical nature of pro-abortionists. Originally abortion was pushed by those like Margaret Sanger who saw it as a tool of eugenics. The latter incarnation of the argument, the one being pushed by feminists, is that abortion is the symbol of women’s freedom from biological serfdom to the patriarchy and as such is a sacrament. That is why since Dobbs, the Left has aggressively pushed for abortion up to and beyond birth; any limitations on abortion, even on partial birth, is verboten. This isn’t the pro-choice argument that abortion is a sad choice that should be left to the woman but rather an act of affirmation reinforcing a culture of nihilism and death.
My sister’s best friend in high school got her doctorate in Ed Psych, regarding problem solving strategies in comparing objects for young children. She found that in comparing objects, boys tended to use more measuring and counting strategies than girls.
She made no speculation about why this was the case: she gave neither genetic reasons nor socialization reasons (nature/nurture) for the results. She merely presented the results.
She could not get a tenure-track position because her findings did not fit the then-and-now prevailing narrative of equal abilities/performances between the sexes.
BTW, both her mother and father were MDs, so it couldn’t be said that she grew up in an environment that viewed females as inferior.
thats why I cheered when Jezebel died its long awaited death, their wraith like screech at Palin’s selection was legendary, same with the likes of Tina Fey and Julianne Moore, who piled on even three years later,
but you see it with a similar reaction today to Riley Gaines being haunted by these Chimera people, neither man nor woman, biological females don’t seem to matter, well unless they serve as handmaids to Moloch, (see the Texas abortion case)