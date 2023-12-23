For Christmas – Pecan Angel Slices

These are the cookies that I am baking today, to distribute to our friends and neighbors, and why I couldn’t stick around for the Chicagoboyz Zoom Call –

Pecan Angel Slices

(from Joy of Cooking – 1975 Edition)

Cream together until well-blended: ½ cup butter and ¼ cup sugar

Beat in well: 1 egg and ½ teasp vanilla

Combine and add to the above: 1 ¼ cup sifted flour and 1/8 teasp salt

Pat dough evenly into a greased 9×12 inch pan and bake at 350° for fifteen minutes. Remove from oven.

Combine: 2 beaten eggs, 1 ½ cup brown sugar, ½ cup flaked cocoanut, 1 cup chopped pecans, 2 Tbsp. flour, ½ teasp double acting baking powder, ½ teasp salt and 1 teasp vanilla.

Pour over cookie layer and return to oven for 25 minutes

Combine 1 ½ cup sifted confectioner’s sugar with sufficient lemon juice to make a smooth, runny glaze. Pour over warm cookie/pecan/coconut layer and allow to set.

When cool, cut into bars or squares.

Enjoy – and have a very Merry Christmas!