A civilization is built on what is required of men, not on that which is provided for them.
–Antoine de St-Exupery
Do you agree?
The simplest response is that someone has to make whatever is provided for them. If none are willing, nothing gets made. We are plagued right now by an elite class that has never made anything but money. The money often by questionable means.