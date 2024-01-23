This newspaper is so old that one of the news stories is about a US visit by the Graf Zeppelin…the airship before the Hindenburg…that would be 1929. And the other story is about the massacre of Jews by Arabs–almost 20 years before the establishment of the state of Israel.
Well, it does rather prove that Muslim Jew-hate and murder does predate the existence of Israel, doesn’t it?
There is another post on Insty, to the effect that Jew-hate in the US right now is a mile-wide, but only an inch deep, and mostly confined to a scattering of specific places, and among a certain recent immigrant demographic. It would appear from polls that most Americans support Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza … and that Americans are also pretty much out of patience with Palestinians. I also gather that some pro-Israel small media have been having a lot of fun, asking the pro-Pally protesters what exactly is the name of the river and the sea to which they refer, when they chant “From the river to the sea…” It would appear most of the pro-Pally student chanters wouldn’t have a clue if a clue sat down in their lap and blew in their ear…
Sgt Mom – and a number of them are Palestinians with green cards. I was reading in the WSJ that this Palestinian Authority is almost as bad as Hamas – giving monetary awards to the families of “martyrs” – ie terrorists killed.
And don’t forget during 9/11 how many of them celebrated.
As far as the Graf Zeppelin, never will forget an opening passage in Laura Hildebrand’s book Unbroken, about Track Star Louis Zamperini, who endured 57 days at sea on a raft and then a Japanese POW camp.
Anyway in describing this Zeppelin coming to Los Angeles over his hometown of Torrance, she describes it as a solar eclipse, where it blocked out the sun for some time before it passed…
19129? So that would be the British Mandate…. Brits were pretty pro-Arab, especially the local administrators. Between their experience with the Turks and then the Brits, if I were Ben Gurion I would also have trusted no one when it came the safety of the Jews in the Holy Land.
The problem with the Pro-Hamas crowd isn’t its size but the terrain it occupies. There is a large Arab population in the critical state of Michigan and Tlaib and others have been vocal about using that leverage on Biden. Also pro-Hamas (or more accurately anti-Israel) sentiment is fairly prominent among the younger, highly educated crowd. There was an article in Forbes (https://twitter.com/BGOV/status/1750206335965081806) regarding Congressional staffers being outspoken regarding the Gaza War. Position and organization/cohesion provides a much greater effect than overall numbers would suggest.
You know who isn’t squawking much? The Arab countries. Sure there are some complaints but I don’t see many of them shedding tears over Gaza (or the Palestinians). Hamas being an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood is an existential threat as well being a proxy of the re-emergent Persian Empire while Israel is seen as an ally, at least on the down-low. Perhaps the best way to view the Gaza War is simply the round of a much larger conflict between Arabs/Israel and the Persians.
It seems people prefer Jews merely as victims and sort of like Northern Ireland, just better off for everyone if they disappeared. What’s an appropriate line here… maybe update “Better Tried by 12 Than Carried by Six” to “Better to be Condemned by Politicians Than Studied by Archaeologists” ?
I also gather that some pro-Israel small media have been having a lot of fun, asking the pro-Pally protesters what exactly is the name of the river and the sea to which they refer, when they chant “From the river to the sea…”
Not just small media. From the WSJ: From Which River to Which Sea? College students don’t know, yet they agree with the slogan.
As i mentioned another blog haj amin husseini who was circassian was the key element behind the nebi musa riots as well as hebron
His brother kamal who preceded him didnt have such animus this was pre balfour but still
Some of the young idiots can’t even pronounce in-ti-fa-da. They shout in-fi-ta-da.