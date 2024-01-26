Retrotech: Lofting and Machining Components for the T-38 Supersonic Trainer, 1958

A participant writes about the early days of numerical control machining and also discusses how definition of complex aircraft shapes was done prior to the computing era. Imagine the labor intensiveness of that process, which descended from traditional shipbuilding techniques but surely required a much higher degree of precision when applied to aircraft production.
A Bendix G-15 computer was used for the NC work described at Northrop, with paper punched tape as the communications medium between the computer and the machine tool. There is a Bendix G-15 at the American Precision Museum in Vermont, along with many machine tools and other interesting exhibits–see my post here. Recommended visit for those interested in the history of technology.
If you find yourself in the bay area a visit to the computer history museum is a must. I don’t know whether it is affiliated with Google or founded by Google but what I call “Google Ville” is right next-door and that is worth a drive through. It’s a small city onto itself.
But the museum has examples of modern computers going back to the Eniac.
I’m sure there’s a Bendix G – 15 there too
It’s amazing what we designed before the help of powerful computers. Look at the Saturn V or the SR – 71.
The T-38 is still used by the Air Force as a trainer after all these years, although some of them have had structural problems and a replacement is still in process
It is amazing what could be accomplished with paper tape NC machines.
It also could be frightening when things didn’t go well. The best thing that came along is when memory started to be added to the controls. Up until then, you were depending in a strip of octal paper tape to survive repeated runs though the reader head, because with no memory onboard, -the tape was the memory-.
Sometimes the creation of the NC program was done via a remote computer. Uncorrected comm-line errors punched into the tape and fed into the machine must have had…interesting…results.