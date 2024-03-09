Hayek, Fascism, and the Administrative State
An interesting piece on the tradition of limited government in Spain
A Danish manager working in Russia finds that his workers are looking for a more authoritarian style of leadership
Related: Culture and combined arms warfare
Civilization versus the Pathocratic State
The Disintegrating Conscience and the Decline of Modernity
Why are semiconductor companies not more enthusiastic about taking the lavish subsidies available under the CHIPS act?
6 thoughts on “Worthwhile Reading”
That doesn’t surprise me about th DEI requirements to get the Chip subsidy. I remember there was a school somewhere – a Catholic school? – but someone decided it was better to refuse government “help” and remain independent.
There seems to be a disconnect between American workers and TSMC’s management style:
https://www.techspot.com/news/99008-tsmc-extreme-work-culture-affecting-us-hiring-ceo.html
Here’s the current list of people TSMC is looking for in Arizona:
https://ro.careers.tsmc.com/search/?q=&locationsearch=AZ
That Hayek article is a good one. It brought out an underrated aspect of his analysis concerning the deleterious effect of the Administrative State over time on the character of the citizenry over time .
As far of a larger read on Matthew Crawford I came across this interview of him by N.S. Lyons who uses the term “ambient” https://theupheaval.substack.com/p/upheaval-interview-matthew-b-crawford?utm_source=%2Fsearch%2Fmatthew%2520crawford&utm_medium=reader2
Meaning you get to the point where the environment becomes so pervasive that you aren’t even aware of its effect on you any more. I think that term would apply to Hayek as well
As far as TSMC’s gripes are concerned, I can remember when the Japanese car companies first started opening plants here that they made some of the same complaints, although they weren’t, at first, looking to hire technical talent and tended to try to supply all of those positions from Japan. 66 open positions doesn’t seem like so very many for a plant of that size.
First, I noticed that some seemed very TSMC specific and not somebody that is likely to just walk in off the street. One was just plain odd, that of Chemical Engineer/ Analytical Chemist, not expertise likely to be combined in a single person.
One of the problems the Japanese ran into was language. There are a great many more people that claim to speak English than there actually are. With a bit of patience and work, it can usually be overcome. An insecure person, unwilling to admit that he may be unclear is frustrating to deal with. When that person is trying to give orders to someone he considers an inferior, it may end badly.
In mainland China and I’ll bet it carries over to Taiwan, there’s a concept expressed by 996. It’s shorthand for 9 AM to 9 PM, 6 days a week. A hundred and more years ago, this wouldn’t have been particularly noteworthy here, except for the idea of starting work at the scandalously late hour of 9 AM. More recently, startups have celebrated such commitments and the legal profession, at least some parts of it, has been known to accept and even expect ridiculous numbers of billable hours per week. It’s one thing to pitch in to meet some particular challenge and quite another to expect 60-70 hour weeks continuously.
I expect TSMC will work it out and they probably are already. Somehow Intel manages to do fairly well using the same labor pool. TSMC will just have to adjust to motivating a workforce that has better alternatives than returning to the grinding rural poverty of Asia, especially China. At least it’s been a long time since we had to deal with an invasion from Mexico.
Pretty sure I saw the TSMC job list a couple of months ago and it looked pretty different…IIRC, there were a lot more jobs shown and a high % of them required the individual to be on call *all the time*.
Current list may be a pre-operational list with more people to be added as the plant gets closer to operational status.