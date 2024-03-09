Messages in the Original Star Trek

For those of you who brought your copy of The Screwtape Letters, open to Chapter 1:

Jargon, not argument, is your best ally in keeping him from the Church. Don’t waste time trying to make him think that materialism [disbelief in the supernatural] is true! Make him think it is strong, or stark, or courageous — that it is the philosophy of the future.

This is relevant to discourse in general. Jargon means different things to different people; it is key to preventing meaningful communication. Social media is a gold mine of jargon, or a dilithium mine in the case of the original Star Trek. (Roddenberry hadn’t invented latinum yet.) Somebody will chastise the later spinoffs for being “woke” or “too political,” and someone else will claim that the show was that way from the start. Looking over the original series I find little in the way of allusion to real-world politics or ’60s liberalism, and nothing compatible with modern leftism.



In any TV show revolving around exploration in a universe teeming with intelligent life forms, tribalism is going to be a recurring trope, much of the conflict political in nature. In many cases the tribes in question had no identifiable real-world parallels. A few episodes featured direct parodies of historical entities: the Roman Empire (“Bread and Circuses”), Tombstone, Arizona circa 1881 (“Spectre of the Gun”), Prohibition-era gangsters (“A Piece of the Action”), the Third Reich (“Patterns of Force”). The Eugenics Wars referenced in “Space Seed” are an obvious nod to Nazi “master race” theory. In “The Omega Glory” the Yangs and Kohms have names derived from “Yankee” and “Communist” and the former have their own copies of the US Constitution and Declaration of Independence, but the two are just small warring tribes and not global superpowers like their quasi-namesakes.

Actual Cold War influence on the show is modest. Space Mongols and space Romans replaced the Soviets and Chinese, respectively. The show avoided the debate over how to contain the Communist (mainly Soviet) threat to the West, even in the outright Vietnam parable “A Private Little War,” in which the dilemma was couched solely in terms of continuous war vs. one tribe’s extinction, and not in terms of a Domino Theory-styled threat to that region of space or the long-term threat to the Federation. (And there’s no Starfleet Admiral Westmoreland ordering deployment of Federation troops there.) The Klingons were consistently cast as the aggressors; the segment of the “dove” faction that blamed Vietnam and the Cold War on the US would have written that differently.

Allegories to Communism itself are nowhere to be found, but totalitarianism is featured in “The Return of the Archons,” complete with a Festival with echoes of the Two Minutes Hate of Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four.

“A Taste of Armageddon” is an apparent attempt at an antiwar message, featuring the sort of conflict that no real-life Earthlings support, not even online gamers.

A few times the show was topical without offering any opinions on the topic in question. At least one hopes that was the case in “The Mark of Gideon,” in which aliens address their overpopulation problem by importing a lifespan-reducing virus. “The Way to Eden” had nothing meaningful to say about the counterculture but illustrated yet again the dangers of unchecked authority, and had something to say about the perils of leaving the shuttlecraft before scanning the surface.

The miniskirt uniforms appealed to contemporary notions of female liberation (and to both Nichelle Nichols and Grace Lee Whitney), and were consistent with ’60s eye-candy depiction of women. I’m not sure if the show did much to challenge attitudes toward women in the workplace. Guest characters included a few women of high rank (e.g. the Romulan commander in “The Enterprise Incident”), but the female crewmembers were mostly nurses or in support roles. Uhura is a subtle exception; only those familiar with the role of a real-life naval communications officer would have recognized that she was more than just a receptionist.

And then there’s the subject of race. Since the Federation illustrates an ideal where tensions between Earth racies and ethnicities are a non-issue, racism is addressed directly via relations with (and among) aliens. McCoy’s occasional boorish epithets directed at Spock (e.g. “hobgoblin”) mimic real-life racial slurs, however he he is not averse to getting along with Vulcans and is not saddled with misconceptions about them other than underestimating their emotions that they keep under wraps. Anti-Vulcan prejudice comes from a different source in “Balance of Terror;” Lt. Stiles is suspicious of Spock when the crew learns that Romulans closely resemble Vulcans. (That does call into question how Vulcans failed to notice the exodus from their world that would later spawn the Romulan Empire.) Outside of Vulcans, nothing addressed racism as blatantly as “Let That Be Your Last Battlefield,” in which the planet Cheron’s mutual racism leads to mutually assured destruction, sparing no man, woman or child.

I’ve encountered a few misguided souls on Facebook who think that “The Cloud Minders” was a satire of segregation. The problem with that interpretation is that the Troglytes weren’t second-class citizens, they were slaves. Involuntary servitude didn’t have the popularity in the 1960s that it had in the 1860s. (The episode doesn’t cast nationalized mineral rights in a favorable light, either.)

Many on the political left like to believe that the left invented racial and ethnic harmony and the level of diversity that such an environment begets, and that most conservatives have always opposed that sort of thing. That prejudice drives the perception that even the original series was politically progressive. Then and now, support for and opposition to racism could be found among both left and right. A more thorough analysis of the differences between conservative, liberals, and the modern left would be worthwhile, but only one such difference need be addressed here: the notion of class warfare promoted by radical leftists from the ’60s onward, which sees the world in terms of entire classes inherently at war with one another, each class being either oppressor or oppressed and not a mix of both – a notion that even the most modern iterations of Star Trek reject. As applied to race, one consequence is the redefinition of “racism” as illustrated in Paula S. Rothenberg’s book Racism & Sexism: An Integrated Study, once prescribed in the syllabus of the E306 English composition course at the University of Texas:

[R]acism involves the subordination of people of color by white people. While an individual person of color may discriminate against white people or even hate them, his or her behavior or attitude cannot be called racist. He or she may be considered prejudiced against whites and we may all agree that the person acts unfairly and unjustly, but racism requires something more than anger, hatred or prejudice; at the very least it requires prejudice plus power.

“Battlefield” doesn’t jive with today’s “woke” standards, since Lokai’s people weren’t held blameless.