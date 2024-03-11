In this rather confused video clip (some of it in text form in this article), Biden seems to be saying that (1) he believes the “30,000 Palestinians killed” number which has been circulating, which most observers believe is bogus, (2) that Israel is violating the international rules of war, which he says “we” changed following WWII, and (3) strongly implying that Israel is conducting carpet bombing, which is false. He also says that Hamas would like a ceasefire because they would “have a better chance to survive and rebuild.” He is apparently just fine with this outcome.
He also says he told the Israeli war cabinet: “Do not make the mistake America made,’… we should not have gone into the whole thing in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was not necessary. It was not necessary. It caused more problems than it cured.”
Whatever one thinks about the operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, it requires a special kind of cluelessness to not notice the geographical closeness of Gaza-based Hamas to Israel, and the immediate and murderous nature of the threat that Israel faces.
Or, more likely, he does realize this, but does not consider Israeli lives to be very important when measured against Michigan electoral votes.
13 thoughts on “Biden, Hamas, and Israel”
Biden’s teleprompter: “Do not make the mistake America made,’… we should not have gone into the whole thing in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was not necessary. It was not necessary. It caused more problems than it cured.”
Ummm — What about the Ukraine, then? Is it just possible that might have been a mistake too?
Whatever his deficits, he understands that the activists who make up the core of the current Democratic base are hard-left and antisemitic, and that he needs to accommodate them to retain a chance of being reelected.
It’s pretty clear that Hamas can only get some sort of cease fire by producing all the hostages. This will not happen for the simple reason that it’s impossible. Which ever of the hostages that may still survive have likely been so abused that Hamas can never let them give testimony, the others are simply dead. You can be sure that the Israeli negotiators will require proof of life before they make any concessions.
Withholding weapons, if we have any in stock, will only force the Israeli’s to use less accurate weapons with consequently higher collateral damage. It won’t dissuade them from finishing this fight. This is not a war Israel can afford to lose whatever the cost.
See what Gen Ryder said about Hamas and the safety of US troops at last Friday’s Pentagon briefing:
https://instapundit.com/636302/
Also, major terrorist attack in Tel Aviv foiled:
https://instapundit.com/636306/
“Or, more likely, he does realize this, but does not consider Israeli lives to be very important when measured against Michigan electoral votes.”
That’s exactly it, David.
But also of negligible importance – it certainly seems – are the lives of American soldiers.
See:
1) https://cdrsalamander.substack.com/p/so-a-pier-for-hamas-it-is
2) https://legalinsurrection.com/2024/03/bidens-gaza-floating-port-plan-generating-concern-among-military-professionals/
One wonders where this idiocy originated. The State Department? The DNC? Biden’s handlers? Some combination thereof?
1) If the Israelis have only killed a mere 30k they need to up their game. 2) I don’t recall any mention of these rules of war when a certain set of terrorists took over several US passenger planes and slammed them into buildings. 3) Fsck Biden, a traitor criminal rapist.
But also 4) the real purpose of the Gaza pier is to facilitate the importation of the welfare leeches of the Gaza Strip into the America, where they can help provide a political base to enable the demonrat party’s hatred of the American people and the destruction of the United States.
Depopulating the Gaza strip seems to be something Israel wants very much, so AIPAC wants it very much too. Whether or not it’s in the interest of the United States as usual never matters much to anyone involved.
I expect most of these folks to end up in Michigan, so thankfully I have escaped that worsening ****hole.
“Or, more likely, he does realize this, but does not consider Israeli lives to be very important when measured against Michigan electoral votes.”
At the risk of repeating myself, I disagree. Thoroughly. Israeli lives will be quite safe when all the terrorists are evacuated into the United States, leaving Israel free to settle the Gaza strip and eventually the rest of the West bank as well.
And then the insanely disfunctional Palestinian culture will be yet another problem our globalist rulers have dumped upon us demanding we deal with it, because all the Palestinians will be here, inside the US.
Mark my words.
If the Israelis have only killed a mere 30k they need to up their game.
William Tecumseh Sherman has entered the chat.
If you doubt the still terrible power of the media, even its decrepit and discredited state, look no further than Biden’s craven statement of “30,000” (or Austin’s “25,000”) Casualty figures announced by the Hamas-run Gazan Ministry of Health were discredited as far back as October, 17 with the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital explosion where a few vehicles wrecked in a parking lot by an errant Hamas missile was marketed as hundreds killed by an Israeli munition. Soon after that Hamas (sorry, Ministry of Health) was publishing detailed lists of the thousands they claimed Israel killed when anyone with half of a brain (especially after the Maui fires) knew that with the number of displaced people combined with high explosives that it was impossible to come up with any definitive number.
I should also add that for the past 8 years, the media has been on a jag of decrying “false equivalence” and “both sideism”, meaning that they felt justified in treating Trump and Republicans in general as outside the bounds of acceptable society. Yet the same media outlets were more than willing to publish obviously false from a genocidal terrorist organization without batting an eyelash. Genocidal perpetrators or mass sexual violence more credible than the Republican nominee. However we’ve learned, and the media knew, that if you repeat even the most blatant propaganda long enough it becomes of the ambient environment in which policy is made.
As far as that pier….
I’m sure I’m not the only one getting flashbacks to past American humanitarian efforts. The 200+ dead Marines from 1/8 came because they were deployed into 1983 Beirut as peacekeepers. The 18 dead soldiers of “Blackhawk Down” were in Somalia to prevent criminal gangs from stealing food aid from their own starving people. Contrary to Major General Ryder why should we expect anything different for those 1,000+ Americans building that pier? Like Hezbollah and those Somali thugs Hamas and Islamic Jihad hate us, but unlike them they in Gaza have artillery in the form of rockets and mortar tubes. Judge by capability, not intent…. and now we will have boots on the ground who are not only hostages but make us direct players into the Gaza War.
If you follow only the public debate, it’s still not clear what problem this pier is supposed to solve. There is no discussion of why the Israelis might be restricting food convoys or why there are problems with down-the-chain distribution of food aid to actual civilians, probably because that would reveal the rotten core of the Hamas-NGO apparatus in Gaza. Also it will be at least two months before that pier is operational… what will be the situation on the ground be by then? Also piers are dual-use in that they can be used not only for disembarking things but also for embarking… people?
Tell me how this pier makes any sense.
One other thought, which is even more frightening. If the past 3+ years has shown us and the world anything is that Biden can be bullied into doing just about anything. If you were a hostile power and you saw Biden’s behavior and current polls showing he might very lose in November to be replaced by that madman Trump wouldn’t this be the time to make your big global move?
The thing with Sherman (as with Sheridan during “The Burning” in the Shenandoah) was while they destroyed property they left the civilian population alone.
The dirty secret of history is that ethnic cleansing works. While our betters like to focus on our saving the Kosovars the truth is that the first round of the Yugoslav wars solved a lot of the problems of mixed-communities that were composed of Serbs, Croats, and Bosniaks. Today it looks like the Azeris are prepared, Godfather-like, to settle all family business in regard to the Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. Let’s not forget the post-1948 liquidation of the historic Jewish communities throughout the Middle East.
The most effective ethnic cleansing of the past 100 years was in Europe. It’s not as catchy as the tune from They Might Be Giants but Kaliningrad was once Königsberg, where Prussian kings were crowned for centuries. But to paraphrase what Clemenza once said of Paulie Gatto, “You won’t see the Germans anymore” as the Red Army cleansed all of Prussia in 1944/45 in a way that Hamas must be envious of. Poland and the pre-WW II Danzig question? Well with apologies again to They Might Be Giants, Danzig is now Gdansk and what was once East Prussia in now north Poland. The question of the Sudeten Germans? The Czechos solved it the same way the Soviets did with the Prussians.
So all of those Germans, expelled in the most brutal way imaginable from places they had lived for centuries…. and what happened? No one cries for them, there are UN resolutions or organizations, or refugee camps. They were expected to abandon all hope, all irredentist dreams because after all they lost right? Don’t start none, there won’t be none. So what does that make Hamas? Nazis with better PR and bigger friends.
I doubt that Biden / the Democrats are planning to transport millions of Palestinians by sea to the US. I do think they would be inclined to bring in a few tens of thousands in the hopes of improving their political power (congressional seats, electoral votes, and ultimately popular votes) in swing states and key cities.
The port-building may well be about establishing a US military presence, or the highly-credible threat of one, in order to protect the Palestinians from what many Democrats see as Israeli aggression and genocide, and to enforce a two-state ‘solution’ whether the Israelis like it or not. Biden is probably already imaging getting his Nobel Peace Prize.
See this piece on Biden’s port plan, including thoughts from CDR Salamander:
https://legalinsurrection.com/2024/03/bidens-gaza-floating-port-plan-generating-concern-among-military-professionals/
Perhaps America should bribe the Haiti gangs to allow a limited, 2.3 million pop charter city with US troops temporarily there, preparing for new settlers (not colonizers.)
Maybe, 2.3 million from Gaza, to escape those Jews.