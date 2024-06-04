Clarence “Bud” Anderson and the Greatest Generation

In an airplane, the guy was a mongoose. It’s hard to believe, if the only Bud Anderson you ever knew was the one on the ground. Calm, gen-tlemanly. A grandfather. Funny. An all-around nice guy. But once you get him in an airplane, he’s vicious. Shot down 17 airplanes. Best fighter pilot I’ve ever seen. He’s also the best friend I have in the world. We go back 47 years, Andy and I…

Chuck Yeager, in his forward to Bud’s book

Growing up in the 50s and 60s, it seemed that every adult male associated with my father had served in WW2. One of his best friends was a tanker in North Africa. One uncle was a Marine who served both at Perris Island and then aboard a cruiser as the Captain’s adjutant. He experienced a kamikaze attack at Okinawa that would have killed him, but for the Captain’s telling him to leave the bridge a moment before to get something.

Another uncle was in Navy and served on an ammunition ship on the Murmansk run. I can remember his saying at night while on watch he’d see the wake of dolphins and wonder if it was a torpedo about to hit the ship.

As for my father, he was in the 82nd Airborne. But for a quirk of fate like my uncle’s, I might not be alive today.

He was helping a friend out of a plane on a training jump at Ft Benning and fell out the door, with the static line entangled in his leg.

Which ended up tearing his knee resulting in a stay at an Atlanta hospital, while his unit suffering 80% causalities during a jump into Sicily.

They are all gone now.

I’ve been interested in WW2 Army aviation for some time, with a visit to Wendover Airfield last year. I’m fascinated by the 8th Army Air Force, and the attrition rates they endured. And they went back, mission after mission. As for statistics on survival through your mandatary 25 missions, I have heard different numbers. It probably depended on where you were sent and the time – certainly it was a bit safer once the escort fighters were able to accompany you all the way.

But still there was the flak. Radar controlled; it was like shooting ducks overhead. And because of the altitudes flown, the Germans could see the contrails 50 miles before they reached the targets. You didn’t surprise anyone once over the target.

It was Curtis LeMay who saw the problem of the pilots overriding the Norden Bombsight’s autopilot in an attempt to dodge the flak. Which made the bombardier miss the target. Which necessitated another mission to the target.

I’ve read 2 books by members from the “Bloody 100th” Bomb Group of the 8th AAF. John “Lucky” Lackadoo at 102 is the last surviving member of the 100th. Harry Crosby, who was portrayed in the Apple+ series Masters of the Air, overcame his propensity for air sickness as a navigator and despite initially leading his plane crew on the trip from the US over Nazi-occupied France instead of England, eventually became the group navigator leading up to 2,000 planes.

Anyway a few years ago, I had the opportunity to hear 2 WW2 fighter aces talk about their times in the war. Bud Anderson, who just died a few days ago at 102, was a triple ace and one of the “Yoxford Boys” along with Chuck Yeager of the 357th Fighter Group of the 8th AAF. Although he was born in Oakland, CA, he lived most of his life in the Auburn area – an old gold rush town just 30 miles “up the hill” from Sacramento. Ironically Yeager lived just 20 miles further up the hill from Bud in Grass Valley.

A few years ago, Bud along with Navy ace Dean “Diz” Laird came to speak at our California Aerospace Museum and of course I wanted to be there.

Both at the time were in their late 90s and both died at over 100 years old.

I learned quite a bit from both. Laird is the only Navy Ace to have served both in the European and Pacific theaters during WW2. I didn’t even know that Naval Aviation was in the ETO but they were, serving under a British admiral off Norway. Laird was saying how deadly cold the water was. If you fell overboard you were probably dead within minutes. He remembered 2-3 crewmen who found themselves in the water and 5 minutes later a destroyer picked them up, but with hypothermia eventually they – and their would-be rescuers – all died.

Funny how in life some experiences we have are retained as a snapshot – or a short movie, and they stay with you the rest of your life. Diz spoke of shooting down a German float plane, a Heinkel He 115 off Norway. He flew back around to see them in the water and the German crewmen waved at him. And it occurred to him that in minutes they would probably be dead from the cold.

Bud told us how it was serving in the 357th. When a new pilot would arrive, they would have him fly close and learn.

“Do 5 and stay alive” was their saying.

Unlike the Navy, he was saying, individual pilots in the Army Air Force did not have their own call signs. Instead each squadron was given a call sign, with each pilot a number suffix. In this case, Bud’s squadron during D-Day was “Cement”.

He talked about what we know as the “Big Week”, which was the effort to clear the skies of Luftwaffe before D-Day. It was about a month before D-Day when he had what was probably the greatest dogfight involving a P-51.

He was saying as the war dragged on and the Luftwaffe lost so many pilots, one didn’t know if the enemy pilot was green or the Red Baron. He treated them all with respect, but as Germany became more desperate, they would put pilots with as little as 20 hours experience in the plane into combat.

The pilot he met that day was no novice, at the fight hinged on who would stall first, the Mustang or the Messerschmitt.

His talk was so interesting that I had to buy his book, To Fly and Fight. He describes a mission so well you will think you are with him. And during a dogfight you would be surprised at all of the controls one had to adjust, including fuel mixture, while you are fighting for your life.

Post war he was a test pilot for awhile at Wright-Patterson. Among the planes he tested was this little jet fighter. It was supposed to be a “parasite” and like the old biplanes that called dirigibles home, return to a giant B-36 bomber. They way Bud described this operation in his book reminded me of a dangerous trapeze act, with similar near-disastrous results.

After Wright-Patterson, he did a stint in Vietnam flying F105s.

He died peacefully in his sleep May 17th.

Chuck Yeager is buried at Arlington, and Bud will also go there. It would not surprise me to see them together again.