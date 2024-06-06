D-Day plus 80 Years

Neptunus Lex: The liberation of France started when each, individual man on those landing craft as the ramp came down – each paratroop in his transport when the light turned green – made the individual decision to step off with the only life he had and face the fire.]

However, I am very sorry that this link needs to be included: From Sacrificing FOR Freedom to Choosing the Sacrifice OF Freedom. And this morning, one of the first things I ran across was this. Real late-Weimar / early-Third Reich stuff.

A lot of pushback seems to be building. Let us hope it is not too late.