On Rustication

Forty-five years ago today, I was “rusticated”—which is to say departed the University for a metropolitan area eight hours’ drive to the southwest, at that time less than one-fifth the population of Chicagoland and only one-eighth its density, which would certainly seem like being sent to the countryside to anyone who grew up within a forty-mile radius of the Loop. Recent events have conspired to cast my mind back to that event and reflect on its meaning.

Warning: autobiographical details ahead; and while acknowledging a certain Conradian truth quoted just below the jump, I must insist that those details are the least important. If there is anything worth pondering here, it is the lessons for our time, and the finding of a way to avoid utter catastrophe, which must include avoiding idealizing our past. When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I went to the University of Chicago, and I put away childish things.



“I don’t want to bother you much with what happened to me personally,” he began, showing in this remark the weakness of many tellers of tales who seem so often unaware of what their audience would best like to hear … — Joseph Conrad, Heart of Darkness It isn’t necessary to imagine the world ending in fire or ice—there are two other possibilities: one is paperwork, and the other is nostalgia. ― Frank Zappa, Zappa: A Biography

It would be easy, and a lot shorter, to say that what got me to Hyde Park was sheer ability, and measured ability was a great part of it; but I am, as are we all, products of cultural and genetic heritage and our experiences. The cultural heritage of American Boomers included the Space Race. I became aware of it during Gemini and was soon obsessively following the development of Apollo. My genetic heritage included a strong tendency to what is now literally diagnosable as “circumscribed or perseverative interests,” to the point of reading every single book in the local public library under Dewey Decimal Classification 629.4, Space Exploration, and not a few in 530, Astronomy. In 1967–68 that public library was in Beloit, Wisconsin, thirty miles west-southwest of Williams Bay.

One thing led to another, and before long I was in receipt of a response to my handwritten inquiry to Yerkes Observatory, a return letter which saluted me with “Dear Interested Astronomer” precisely because they knew they were writing an eight-year-old. It detailed regular visiting hours for tour groups, and my parents arranged for us to join one as a birthday present when I turned nine. Anyone who has been inside the main dome with the world’s largest refracting telescope on the gigantic Warner & Swasey mount (first displayed at the 1893 Columbian Exposition) will easily imagine how overwhelmed I was; and when I saw the name of the affiliated institution on the cover of the observatory brochure, well, to quote a line from Tolkien, my choice was made and my doom appointed.

Eight years later my SAT scores came in, and in combination with frankly inflated grades, carefully curated extracurricular activities, and my parents’ exceedingly modest combined income, they made me a hot prospect indeed. I had my test results sent to six schools (IIRC, besides Chicago, they were Cal Tech, Case Western Reserve, Princeton, Rensselaer, and, God help me, I think Harvard, although it might have been Stanford instead). Their interest ranged from distinct to ravenous. Other than Chicago, I applied only to Case Western Reserve, where I had an uncle by marriage who headed the biochemistry department, which I expected to make me a quasi-legacy admit if it came to that. In the event, both accepted me, but there was never any doubt of my preference; to again quote Conrad, “it was written that I should be loyal to the nightmare of my choice”—which after all was a bit like Marlow’s deadly self-indulgence of his childhood fantasy.

And my self-indulgence was deadly enough, given how much time I spent sitting in my dorm room in Pierce Tower staring at the walls and thinking about killing myself, although I never got around to formulating a specific plan, much less doing anything about it. In fact I had been experiencing bouts of seasonal depression and sleep disorders for seven years before I ever got there. My education had also been quite patchwork thanks to frequent moves—five grade schools, three junior high/middle schools—and I was entirely lacking in practical, hands-on skills (social skills too, but as anyone who was there in those days knows, that was hardly a dispositive characteristic). So testing into an honors physics program at a global top-ten school didn’t mean as much as someone unfamiliar with the particular culture in question might think, and those unfamiliar with it included me and nearly everyone I knew before arriving.

There were, of course, countervailing and exceedingly fortunate influences in my life. These became crucial in, specifically, late October of 1978, when I again traveled to Yerkes, this time with the rest of the undergraduate Astronomy Club, of which I was vice-president. We arranged to do some visual observing through the 24” Cassegrain in the northeast dome. The view of globular cluster M13 in Hercules was staggering, and we also saw Stephan’s Quintet, a group of galaxies in Pegasus. We slept over in the “battleship,” a dormitory room on the second floor of the large connecting section of the observatory named for its porthole-shaped windows. The fall colors around Geneva Lake were stunning, the weather was flawless, and to top it off, my first glimpse of the Northern Lights occurred that night—we were approaching the peak of solar cycle 21. But I knew it would be my last such visit.

Within a month I was filling out the withdrawal form and walking it over to the Admin building. What got me through that time was not any sense of having a fallback, because it had never entered my mind that I could possibly need a Plan B. I really had no idea what to do with myself, other than stay through Winter and Spring Quarters of ’79, and that was mostly so I could again accompany the Astronomy Club on what became an astonishingly successful expedition to see the solar eclipse of Monday, February 26th, one minute and fifty seconds of mind-blowing totality from the shore of Fort Peck Reservoir in Montana. Beyond that, there was nothing … except a sense that somehow, in a logical inversion of Mark 8:36, in losing the world I would gain my soul.

To be sure, flunking out of the University of Chicago is far from unusual, or rather, it wasn’t then. My understanding is that the graduation rate is now 98-99%, but the acceptance rate is also far lower, down around 6-7%. Costs are of course stratospheric, but they were already climbing steeply in the ’70s; I have occasionally wondered whether the $~60k in 2024 dollars that they poured into the rathole that was my feral late-adolescent personality became a factor in exercising more caution in admissions.

Emotional problems while there weren’t unusual either. The bleak spiritual backdrop of Hyde Park, especially in late autumn and winter, was fantastically grim and there were a couple of (seemingly) abrupt crackups and subsequent institutionalizations among the sixty-odd young men in my dorm house during my first year. Dark rumors abounded of multiple suicides every quarter, of an Administration office devoted to suppressing news of suicides, and of an entire ward of Billings Hospital devoted to broken undergraduates. A decade later a then-recent graduate told me the story of a woman who was accepted into one of the graduate divisions directly from a mental institution, and was quite visibly disturbed. This is the sort of thing that seems impossible until you’ve been in that environment.

What distinguished me, rather, was that I never went back to school anywhere. —And thereby inadvertently completed my rescue: gradual, far from painless, entirely (at first) against my wishes … and quite complete. Funny how that works.

A parallel-universe version of me who had “succeeded” would have very much the kind of authoritarian politics and obsession with the PC litany about climate catastrophe, gender fluidity, and racial oppression that dominates the academy today. And J′, let’s call him, would nod approvingly of pro-terrorist mobs rampaging through R1 universities and repeat shibboleths about “genocide” in Gaza. I say this even though Chicago itself has remained sufficiently true to its principles to avoid, or rather mitigate, the worst of the recent lunacy. Because it’s not like J′ would have stayed there after getting his bachelor’s degree, or returned with the Ph.D. that was supposed to be his most likely terminal educational credential; he’d have fetched up somewhere coastal, with all that that implies. And although the younger me might not have been specifically attracted to the leftist Τρισάγιον mentioned above, we routinely become the average of our closest associates.

“Indeed the safest road to Hell is the gradual one—the gentle slope, soft underfoot, without sudden turnings, without milestones, without signposts.” — C.S. Lewis

To underscore the point, neither my measured aptitudes nor any subsequent academic achievement would have delivered me from an unstated but immovable tribal loyalty. We all think we’d be the one in a hundred who becomes “the voice of reason/against the howling mob,” but that’s not the way to bet. In 1977 I was no better than the educrats of 2024 dutifully providing their pronouns in e-mail signatures and ritually fretting over extreme weather events that kill 98% fewer people than a century ago, and nothing I wanted then would have led away from it. And human nature being a constant, “it” has twisted all the way back to the attitudes of the ideological great-grandparents of today’s protesters:

“Many a university teacher during the 1930’s has seen English and American students return from the Continent uncertain whether they were communists or Nazis and certain only that they hated Western liberal civilization.” — Friedrich Hayek

American society has been on Screwtape’s safe, gradual road since the last of the (cultural) Boomers, born around 1960, entered adulthood, roughly the early 1980s. Our collective ability to manage large-scale risks, usually but not always exogenous ones, has been ratcheting downward ever since, and is reaching an ebb as the Silent Generation vanishes. If I were in Zhongnanhai I would be elated to think that my opposite numbers in DC (most obviously Foggy Bottom, but very much including Langley, Fort Meade, and the Pentagon) had been educated in the Ivy League—and as our own Trent Telenko has noted, never so much as driven a forklift on a summer job.

Pace George Hotz, who is probably smarter than me, and to some extent Dave Friedman, who is almost certainly smarter than me, this should not be what happens. The current upper class (possible neologistic acronym: CUCs) obviously deserves to fall, and very likely will to a large extent, but swapping it out for Silicon Valley’s soi-disant rationalists might wreck things even faster, which only pure nihilists would welcome. If there is any politically describable solution whatsoever, it seems to me that it must constitute a kind of ἰσονομία in which there is no readily identifiable upper class at all.

The hardest thing, really, is that we should have seen it all coming: “When it is sunset, you say: Fair weather, for the sky is red. And when it is dawn: Stormy today, for the sky is red and threatening. Do you know how to judge the face of the sky, and can you not judge the signs of the times?” — Matthew 16:2-3, Lattimore translation … and by quoting that I mean we should have seen it in the ’70s. Plenty of people have tried to grapple with Strauss and Howe’s warnings beginning in the early ’90s, but it seems that even widespread knowledge of a cycle of generational temperaments does little to mitigate that cycle’s most dangerous period.

To offer a more lurid analogy to the troubled atmosphere of 1st century Judea, there is again a worldly power proclaiming its equal willingness to slaughter Christians and Jews, and what it might lack in state sponsorship is more than made up by a combination of state failure and ubiquitous dual-use technologies. Everything from CRISPR to Caribbean gangsters could become involved; and our survival may be largely a matter of the sort of chance mentioned three millenia ago in Ecclesiastes 9:11, which like the rest of the Wisdom Literature seems to draw heavily from a century or two of sharp lessons learned in the aftermath of the Late Bronze Age collapse.

For all that, I counsel constructive apprehension, not fearfulness. The United States of the 2020s is a tale of two cities, a head-snappingly bizarre mixture of high-functioning and incompetent, or at least dreadfully vulnerable. We enjoy a torrent of conveniences that would have seemed miraculous to our grandparents … while having no defense against the battlefield innovations now in daily use on the Pontic Steppe, innovations certain to spread to every conflict in the world within the decade and become trivially available to criminals, terrorists, and authoritarian regimes in our own hemisphere.

But our vulnerability isn’t hardware; it’s software, in the sense of attitude and self-concept.

“And there we saw the Nephilim (the sons of Anak, who come from the Nephilim), and we seemed to ourselves like grasshoppers, and so we seemed to them.” — Numbers 13:33, ESV “Donald Trump’s core appeal is to people who want to close America to trade and immigration in pursuit of a static notion of greatness anchored in the 1950s. I sometimes say that if you’re reading The Future and Its Enemies today, just substitute ‘Donald Trump’ whenever it says ‘Pat Buchanan.’” — Virginia Postrel

Referring back to Zappa, this audience will need no persuasion about the possible danger of ending the world in paperwork. Retreating to a vision of the world of the Boomers’ childhood would be how to end the world in nostalgia—an attempted return to a world with far less material connectivity, with no towering Nephilim in view. But in our time, the sons of Anak are not to be avoided; they are to be defeated, decisively, wherever they threaten, whether in Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia … or Columbia University’s main lawn. And our incumbent leadership, made up of those who look into the future and see only “a land that devours its inhabitants,” whether in the form of environmental catastrophe, ethnic oppression, or cisheteronormative patriarchy, must, to follow John Gilmore’s aphorism about the internet, be treated as network damage and routed around.

Finally, in the spirit of ἰσονομία, referring again to something from the Counterparts album, I can do no better than quote this lyric: