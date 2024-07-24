A guy named Ken Fox, who posts frequently at X, designs automation systems–electrical components, pneumatics, and software–especially for the food processing industry. Here’s his ice cream cone filler at work: video.
There are a lot more videos at his X feed.
When people talk about manufacturing, they usually seem to think about metalworking in one form or another–but there are other important types of manufacturing, including the process industries…refining, fertilizer manufacturing, plastics processing…pharmaceuticals manufacturing…and food processing.
Also, I notice that a lot of people judge the level of automation in a particular company or across an entire national economy by counting robots. I don’t think this is a very good metric. How many humanoid robots would it take to equal the performance of Ken’s ice cream cone filler, or any of the other automation systems in his video collection? You could in principle make a CNC machine tool by having a humanoid robot turn the wheels on a manual machine tool, but it makes a lot more sense to just mount the servos directly on the machine. Similarly, elevators could in principle have been automated by having a humanoid robot handle the controls, but it was simpler to just build the logic into the system.
There will be a big role for humanoid robots, certainly, but I suspect that in many cases they will be a temporary bridge to a more comprehensive system.
Anyhow, enjoy the videos!
5 thoughts on “Automation and Ice Cream”
Well, there’s generic machine tools, and there’s “transfer machines”. Either one can be CNC, or not. The used to frequently run on cams. They’re usually CNC now, because the technology is available.
In a generic machine tool, a part is loaded, and toolholders are loaded and changed until the operation is concluded.
In a transfer machine, the part is loaded in a fixture mounted on a transferable base called a pallet, and when the specific stage is done, the pallet is transfered to the next machine for the next step, sort of like a machining assembly line. The lines are usually rigged in ‘U’ shapes in plant, rough parts loaded on one side, and finished parts come off the line 50 ft away.
It how engine blocks, etc are produced in a production plant. Generic full use CNC machines are used to make prototypes, custom work, and rework repair. That’s not how you make parts when the quantities run into the millions.
The ice cream filler you showed is a transfer machine.
Can you tell I worked in manufacturing way too long?
A humanoid robot running a lathe or milling machine wouldn’t be much faster or more accurate than a human doing it. It would be horribly inefficient compared to a normal CNC controller. The servos controlling the ball screws that move the machine axes are almost infinitely less complicated than an anthropomorphic hand capable of turning a dial, connected to an anthropomorphic wrist, forearm, etc. The brain of a CNC is pretty simple as such things go, far less powerful than the simplest smart phone. I doubt the robot could control 2, 3, 4, 5 or more axes simultaneously with a resolution in millionths of an inch to produce contours that are all but impossible on standard machines. And do it at speeds that may be 10x faster than possible on a manual machine. A humanoid robot would require orders of magnitude more processing power and complexity just to stand up and walk to the machine.
The sorts of machines in the videos have been around for a long time, a hundred years or a bit more. For most of that time, they were controlled by cams, gears, links, etc. They were also fiendishly difficult to keep running. There are two big advantages to the new designs. The first is the user interface that he’s rightly proud of. If an adjustment is necessary, changing a value on the screen replaces endless fiddling with wrenches and feeler gauges or “quarter turn” tweaks here and there, with one adjustment possibly affecting several others. Also as shown, when something goes wrong, it can direct the operator to the likely culprit which isn’t necessarily obvious. The second is the mechanisms themselves are much simpler, cheaper, more robust and less wear prone than the collection of cams, levers and rollers that they replace.
ed…yes, I understand that point. I wasn’t arguing that a machine tool, CNC or manual, is the same thing as a transfer machine. My point is that there are lots of kinds of productivity-improving technologies of which humanoid robots are only one. Maybe a transfer machine has a computer vision system added to perform inspection functions, or a mechanical arm to add components to an assembly. Seems to me that the full functionality of a humanoid robot…ability to move on its own, ability to work closely next to humans without risk to the humans, etc, is only really needed in certain situations.
“Thought you guys might like this ice cream cone filler I designed the automation for. I designed the electrical enclosures; selected all electrical and pneumatic components; wrote the schematics; hand built all the electrical panels; then I wrote all the controller software and UI software…”
Because this SUPERIOR to going to your neighborhood ice cream shop?
You clowns should find something better to do.
Because this SUPERIOR to going to your neighborhood ice cream shop?
You clowns should find something better to do.
And such small portions!