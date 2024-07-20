Movies Featuring Courage

Ruxandra Teslo wrote an interesting Substack post: Intellectual Courage as the Scarcest Resource, which sparked a good discussion in comments. Which got me thinking: What are some good films that feature courage, especially moral and intellectual courage? Here are a few that I think fit, some of which I’ve seen, some of which I haven’t seen but have heard about, and some suggested by others to whom I asked this question.

The White Rose, 1982 German film about the anti-Nazis resistance group of that name. There have been several other good movies about the group and its members, especially Sophie Scholl, but this film is in a class all its own. It portrays the members of the group not as plaster saints but as the kids they actually were–albeit kids with astonishing levels of moral, intellectual, and physical courage. The film never made it to streaming, but VHS tapes and maybe DVDs are findable. In German, with English subtitles.

There are several similarly-named films: this is the one with Lena Stolze as Sophie Scholl. Really, very highly recommended.

We The Living, a 1942 Italian movie based on Ayn Rand’s novel of the same name (which IMO was the best of her works from a literary & characterization standpoint). The film was weirdly approved by the Fascist censors but then called back when they belatedly realized it was broadly anti-totalitarian, not only anti-communist. Very good film, except for the frequent display of white subtitles against a snow background…of course, you don’t need the subtitles if you can understand Italian.

A French Village--a French TV series set in a small town during the years of the Occupation. It does not make all French people out to be heroes, by any means, and portrays the difficulties and ambiguities that can exist in such situations, along with some portraits of genuine heroism. I reviewed the series here, and Sgt Mom also reviewed it. (Apologies for the weird and irritating typography, it is a WordPress problem which has recently shown up)

Fueled–A strange Japanese movie, based on the fictionalized story of a man who built an oil-trading business from scratch, beginning when oil was a minor factor in Japan. The film & the book it is based on are apparently favorites of the militarist Right in Japan, and, indeed, there is no hint of an apology for WWII and its atrocities. Still, I thought it was a good story about courage and determination in business.

(I saw this movie a few years ago, and was reminded of it by Biden’s policy of drawing down the Strategic Petroleum Reserve–which reminded me of the movie’s image of the Japanese oil people, after the end of the war, going down to the very bottom of the Japanese Navy’s deep storage facility to see what was left)

Devotion–based on the true story of Jesse Brown, a black man who became a US Navy fighter pilot in 1946…and his (white) wingman, Thomas Hudner, who took incredible risks during the Korean War by landing his Corsair in enemy territory in a rescue attempt. I reviewed the film last year.

No Highway in the Sky, a 1951 film based on the novel by Neville Shute. A metallurgist, Theodore Honey, calculates that a new British passenger aircraft, the Rutland Reindeer, will be destroyed by metal fatigue of the tail after exactly 1440 flight hours on any particular airplane. A vibration test-to-destruction is underway with an experimental model of the tail, in order to determine whether or not the airplane really needs to be removed from service, but commercially-operated Reindeers are building up hours and some will reach the possibly-deadly number of 1440 before the test can be completed.

A crash occurs with an airplane which has flown 1407 hours, but the pilot is blamed. Honey, the metallurgist is sent to Labrador to examine the wreckage–traveling on a Reindeer which already has 1422 hours. They do arrive safely in Newfoundland for a fuel stop…what, if anything, should Honey do before the airplane departs for the next leg of its flight to Labrador? Certainly, not be on the flight is one option…but there are others, which will have quite negative consequences for him if he is wrong about the metal fatigue.

The movie was surely inspired by the disasters that hit the first commercial jet transport, the Comet, and has resonance with Boeing and the 737 Max MCAS failures.

12 Angry Men. This 1952 movie, which I’ve somehow never seen, is about a jury in a murder trial, in which one member holds out for the acquittal which he believes is the right thing to do, against overwhelming pressure from the other jury members. An extensive review is here.

The site that the above link goes through is focused entirely on heroism, in fiction, legend, and real life, and the authors have written some books on the subject. I see that they describe Harry Potter as the ultimate fictional hero….they’re talking about the books, there have also been Harry Potter movies, has anyone seen them? If so, any opinions?

On the Waterfront, a 1954 film by Elia Kazan. It’s about a corrupt and violent union boss–a mobster, extortionist, and murderer named Johnny Friendly. One of the longshoremen is Terry Malloy, a former prizefighter who threw a fight when ordered to do so by Friendly. The longshoreman grows more and more disturbed by Friendly’s crimes, and plans to shoot him, but the local priest Father Barry persuades him to instead testify in court. Following Terry’s damning testimony Friendly is cut off from his powerful friends and facing indictment. Friendly bars Terry from union jobs. At the dock everyone is called to work except Terry, who taunts Friendly, shouting that he is proud to have testified.

Westerns. These movies often involve individual courage in some form. One classic is High Noon. Marshal Will Kane, ready to retire and newly married, is read to leave town with his wife, Amy. But he learns that Frank Miller, a vicious outlaw who Kane sent to prison, has been released and will arrive by the noon train the next day. His former gang, three very bad characters will be waiting to welcome him.

For Amy, a Quaker and a pacifist, the solution is simple—leave town before Miller arrives—but Kane’s sense of duty and honor make him stay. Besides, he says, Miller and his gang would hunt him down anyway. Amy gives Kane an ultimatum: she is leaving on the noon train, with or without him. Kane finds that he will have no support among the townspeople–everyone has one excuse or another, except for a 14-year-old boy whose help Kane rejects on account of his youth.

The movie asks the question: Is there a moral obligation to fight against injustice, even on behalf of people who are not willing to take risks on their own behalf?

The Wikipedia article, from which some of the above is excerpted, is here.

What other Westerns offer good portrayals of courage in its multiple dimensions?

Schindler’s List is about a factory owner, originally motivated by the opportunity of making money by becoming a contractor for the Nazis, but nevertheless saves 1200 Jews from the Holocaust, a great personal risk. The movie is discussed from an ethical standpoint here.

The Story of Louis Pasteur is a 1936 biopic about the pioneering microbiologist, who among many other things disproved the theory of spontaneous generation and developed the rabies vaccine. I haven’t seen the movie (Wikipedia review here) and I’m not sure about the accuracy of the portrayals of some of the pushback that Pasteur received–was his recommendation that doctors wash their hands before attending patients (pioneered by Semmelweis, I’d always heard) really considered by prominent physicians of the day as ‘witchcraft’?…but there seems to be no question about Pasteur’s genuine courage:

Pasteur himself was absolutely fearless. Anxious to secure a sample of saliva straight from the jaws of a rabid dog, I once saw him with the glass tube held between his lips draw a few drops of the deadly saliva from the mouth of a rabid bull-dog, held on the table by two assistants, their hands protected by leather gloves.

There’s aren’t a lot of movies about scientists–what other film portrayals of scientific courage have you seen or heard about?

The Agents of Special Operations Executive. SOE was a secret British organization responsible for instigating sabotage operations in occupied Europe. Selwyn Jepson, a former novelist who was a principal recruiter for SOE, wrote of the importance of what he called ‘quiet courage’, the kind of courage one needs to face terrible risks and difficulties when no one is watching and there is no glory to be had. (He thought that women were generally better than men in this attribute, although he found it in both.

One of the SOE agents was a Polish woman named Krystyna Skarbek (anglicized to Christine Granville), whose father was a bank official and a member of the nobility, and mother was Jewish. She became an avid horsewoman and skier, and was #6 in the Miss Poland contest for 1930. When WWII broke out, Krystyna was living in Ethiopia with her second husband, who was the Polish consul there. She immediately went to London and volunteered to work as a secret agent. Her remarkable accomplishments are portrayed in this YouTube video.

There is an upcoming Polish-British film about Krystyna, The Partisan, said to now be in production. Couldn’t fine a release schedule, I’m going to contact the studio and see if they can tell me anything.

I met Krystyna’s SOE partner, Francis Cammaerts–whose life she saved through courage and cleverness–and spent a few hours with him at his home in southern France. One question I asked him was whether it was really a true story that she had been able to attract one of the German dogs that were looking for her and keep it quiet, so that the Germans left with no Krystyna as a prisoner and minus one dog. He said he couldn’t absolutely vouch for it as he wasn’t there at the time, but that she had always had an almost mystical connection with animals.

After the end of the war, Krystyna was treated rather callously by the British government, took a job as a stewardess on a passenger ship to support herself, and was murdered by what we would now call a stalker, a fellow employee whom she had tried to treat kindly.

Another SOE agent was Noor Inayat Khan,daughter of a leading Sufi teacher and an American woman. Her father’s version of Sufism was strictly pacifist, so her decision to join SOE reflected moral as well as physical courage. As did her honest statement to an SOE interviewer that she opposed British rule of India and after the war would work against it–but that at the present time, the battle against Naziism took priority. She was not a bold person by personality–firearms frightened her–and it must have been difficult for her to complete the physically tough and deliberately-stressful SOE training, let along to carry out the missions, often alone, in enemy-held territory.

There is a 2014 movie, Enemy of the Reich: The Noor Inayat Khan Story, which I have not yet seen but plan to soon.

Interviewing Noor for the SOE role, Selwyn Jepson was impressed with her, but was reluctant to accept her for the job, telling her that she might be of more value to humanity if she survived the war and continued writing her children’s books. She indignantly rejected the suggestion. Jepson: “..with rather more of the bleak distress which I never failed to feel at this point in these interviews, I agreed to take her on.”

She did not return. Jepson never forgot her: “”…not only in the dark hours of solitude, but at unexpected moments of daytime activity, it is as though a shutter opens in a familiar wall which I know has no shutter in it, and she is there, briefly, the light filling my eyes. She does not haunt me, as do some of the others…she is simply with me, now and again, for a little moment.”

What other movies have you seen, or heard of, that do an exceptional job of portraying courage, especially moral and intellectual courage–both real and fctional?