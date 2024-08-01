Worthwhile Reading & Viewing

Early movies, with remarkable quality, going back to the 1890s. The Biograph process used 68mm film, which offered much better quality than the 35mm film used in the Edison process.

Ships and trees. Wooden shipbuilding and its dependence on forests.

Chinese agricultural drone pilots and the low-altitude economy.

Empathy is generally thought to be a good thing…but can increased empathy lead to increased political polarization?

Meditation and mindness are also thought of as benign…but can they have a dark side?

Creativity and mate choice.