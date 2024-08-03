“The official version of events in the UK media is that the murders are an isolated incident and the public must stop talking about it, let the police handle it, but the protests are a nationally coordinated far right extremist conspiracy, which must be met with aggressive force and further destruction of what few civil liberties remain.”
A comment from a guest post at Postcards from Barsoom, which can be read here: Who Speaks for the Children?
Violent protests, and even riots are happening in Manchester and other English cities, following a bloody knife attack on a children’s dance workshop by the teenaged son of Rwandan refugees. Three little girls were murdered and several more girls and their teachers badly injured – and such protests might indicate to distant observers such as myself that the native British are finally fed to the teeth with a flood-tide of migrants, and violent criminal depredations by recent immigrants that are basically excused when they aren’t outright ignored by politicians, the press, academics and activists. Popular historians often make note of social snobbery in the Victorian era – where the upper classes looked down on anyone “in trade” and sneered at the working class … but I don’t see that the Victorians thoroughly despised their fellow countrymen to the degree that the modern British ruling class despises everything about the ordinary native British working folks.
8 thoughts on “The Coming Deluge?”
The Labour government will bring more outrage. Th in England a few years ago.e “Native English” are doing much what Americans are doing. They are moving to more normal places, if they can afford it. We spent some time with friends a few years ago. They live in Chichester, a small city on the south east coast. It’s a little like the town in the “Doc Martin” series but bigger. My friend told me that “If you see a brown face it will be an NHS doctor.” I doubt it will get as stark as our situation but it might.
“I don’t see that the Victorians thoroughly despised their fellow countrymen to the degree that the modern British ruling class despises everything about the ordinary native British working folks” There’s an unpleasant amount of this attitude in the US, too…see my post Living in the Hate of the Common People
Hate of the Common People, continued
Also The Phobia(s) That May Destroy America
The snobbery of Victorian England was mitigated by both a lingering sense of patrician duty from an earlier time and an attachment to King and country. The biggest problem for Britain isn’t that Labour despises the nation it was elected to govern, but that the Tories think the same way.
For us, use the preamble to the Declaration of Independence as starting point. We assume that Progressives want to change the country because they think we are not living to the values expressed therein. However that’s a liberal view. In reality the Progressives disagree with the Declaration and wish to abandon its values; they see it and the lower classes as being in the way.
I wonder how our ?Semiquincentennial in 2026 is going to go
“I wonder how our ?Semiquincentennial in 2026 is going to go”
Y’all are an optimist, assuming that things will hold together till then.
While there is a strain of people who believe in the old Social Contract [Hobbes, not Rousseau] that underlaid the foundation of our country; right now there is no widely valid Social Contract, and we are on the verge of a return to what is called “a State of Nature”. That is not a good place to be.
Subotai Bahadur
Solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short. Petty much sums up ‘Leviathan’.
Hey! Let’s hear it for that Labour government. They have managed to do the impossible. Apparently in Northern Ireland, Catholics & Protestants are marching together, side by side, protesting the flood of illegal immigrants which is destroying their society. The Labour government has managed to overcome centuries of antagonism between those communities and unite them. This is Nobel Peace Prize territory!