Book Review – Stalag Wisconsin by Betty Cowley

Since I could read I have been interested in WW2 and all that it encompasses. After a while, you pretty much have read about all of the major battles, campaigns and skirmishes. For the last several years I have been trying to read biographies or other books about tiny slices of WW2 that are of interest.

Stalag Wisconsin is one of those books and it is amazing. Before I get into the book review, a quick aside.

I found out about this book through a blog comment section one day (can’t remember where) and knew I wanted to read about this previously unknown (to me) piece of WW2 history. It is especially of interest since I have lived in Wisconsin for the last 30 years, and have had relatives in Wisconsin all my life and know the state well. Problem is, this book is out of print and the cheapest I could find online had a steep price tag of $140. I found a copy at the library of all places, and I got myself a library card, the first such card I have had since college, 33 years ago. The process was pretty easy and heck, I’m paying for all of it anyways with my tax dollars so I was happy at this find. I was sort of taken aback when I went into the local branch and there were a bunch of people websurfing but when you haven’t been in a library for a while, I guess things change. Back to the book.

Stalag Wisconsin is an extremely well researched book, made up of Army records and hundreds of interviews with locals. It explains in great detail a system of camps set up in Wisconsin to utilize labor of German POWs since the state had a bigtime shortage of workers due to the war. The first wave of prisoners arrived in 1944 and was made up of a lot of the captured Afrika Korps, and later in 1944 and into 1945 most were brought over from surrenders in the European campaigns.

Almost all of the work the POWs did was agriculturally related. With this I was faced with some terms I wasn’t familiar with, remembering that ag production and techniques were very different some 80 years ago. I was surprised as I live on a hobby farm and interact with most of the local career farmers, so this was sort of a double learning experience. I had no idea that there were German POWs (along with some Japanese, the most famous being Kazuo Sakamaki being imprisoned at Camp McCoy) in Wisconsin, and I didn’t know what agricultural role Wisconsin played.

The beginning part of the book describes generally the situation in Wisconsin and how the camp system was run. After that section, each camp is described (alphabetically) and the activities of the POWs and their interactions with the locals at the farms and canneries or fields were described. At the end of each of these chapters is a section called “recollections” that has interviews with locals who saw or otherwise knew something about the POWs.

The first agricultural term I wasn’t familiar with was “vinery” or “pea viner”. This is a large machine that shelled peas, and was centrally located to many pea fields, sort of like how a grain elevator is located today. Once I figured out what a viner was, everything made a lot more sense. I also had no idea that Wisconsin produced so many peas, and found out that to this day Wisconsin is the third largest state in pea production. The mechanically inclined Germans were typically assigned to the viners, as these were relatively large and complicated machines, while others did manual field labor and/or worked in the canneries. I also had to remember that commercial refrigeration wasn’t really a “thing” until later in the 40s and into the 50s, so canned vegetables were much more common. The military took a certain percentage of the pea pack for the season, along with other crops. The POWs were paid a small amount by the farmers and canneries, and the military/treasury took a portion of that, and gave the POWs a smaller portion in script, only to be used at the camp px.

German POWs were used in ’44 and ’45 to help harvest peas, sugar beets, cranberries, hay, potatoes, and other crops that Wisconsin grew.

Interaction with the public was discouraged, but inevitable as curious onlookers talked to the POWs across the fences or in the canneries and other places. There were very few stories about romances. With a large German population, some relatives were able to visit at the camps. In general, it is likely that the POWs had a better life in these camps and working in the fields and canneries than their family members and friends back home. Escapes were not common nor was violence. A few things happened of course, but with that many people and camps, the numbers were very small. Most of the time the Germans could simply walk away if they really wanted but as one noted “there is a lot of water between here and Germany”.

Some communities were more accepting of the POWs than others and of course there was some resentment especially from those who had lost family in the War. For the vast majority however, the Germans were a welcome addition to the labor pool, and most people supplemented their food rations, or gave them cigarettes for helping on their farms. There are many instances of lifelong friendships being struck up and of Americans sending care packages to the German POWs after their liberation and then later the POWs coming back to visit, or Wisconsinites going to Germany to visit them.

The whole book is completely fascinating and was a totally refreshing piece of history to me. Highly recommended if you can find it at your local library.