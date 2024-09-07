Some recent musical discoveries and a few old favorites.
Riflemen of Bennington, The Committee of Correspondence
Sadness as a Gift, Andrianne Lenkeer
Yosemite, Molly Tuttle
It’s Allright, Emily Keener
Runaway Train, Roseanne Cash. I’d assumed that this song was written by one of the Cashes, but it was actually written by John Stewart, whose version is here.
Shenandoah, Dave Alvin
Beautiful Trouble, Tom Russell
Hong Kong Boy, Tom Russell
What Work Is, Tom Russell
Broken Hearted Mama, Eric Andersen
Love is Teasin’, Marianne Faithfull
1 thought on “Worthwhile Listening”
‘Riflemen of Bennington’ is an interesting combination of a very cheerful melody and very threatening lyrics.