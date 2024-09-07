Worthwhile Listening

Some recent musical discoveries and a few old favorites.

Riflemen of Bennington, The Committee of Correspondence

Sadness as a Gift, Andrianne Lenkeer

Yosemite, Molly Tuttle

It’s Allright, Emily Keener

Runaway Train, Roseanne Cash. I’d assumed that this song was written by one of the Cashes, but it was actually written by John Stewart, whose version is here.

Shenandoah, Dave Alvin

Beautiful Trouble, Tom Russell

Hong Kong Boy, Tom Russell

What Work Is, Tom Russell

Broken Hearted Mama, Eric Andersen

Love is Teasin’, Marianne Faithfull