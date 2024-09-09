College Football and Memory

When I started following sports as a kid, I was fascinated by the Dodgers. I hated them, but with that cool stadium, the uniforms, and that LA vibe, I mean, wow. To me they were LA so when I heard some of the older folks starting to reminiscence about the “Brooklyn Dodgers” and that d*** Walter O’Malley, I found their bitterness hard to comprehend. I was seven, the Dodgers were always LA, and these old guys needed to stop living in the past. I didn’t ask them if they tied onions to their belts when they went to the games in Brooklyn, which I heard was the style at the time.
I think I understand them better now.
They have broken up the Pac-12, my conference since I was a kid, for spare parts to feed TV schedules. I’m reminded of Karl Marx and his quip about capitalism changing our social relations.
Living in Arizona, the Pac-12 was the dream. Day-trips out to LA to catch whoever ASU was playing. Five hour drive, hit the In-N-Out Burger in Palm Desert, both driving out and coming back. Living in Arizona you had a love-hate relationship with LA and with California in general, call it an inferiority complex. However, sitting in those stadiums! There was the Rose Bowl when the sun started to set behind the San Gabriel Mountains. Then there was the LA Coliseum. Al Davis was right when he called it a dump, but to go to a game in that place was as close as a western boy was getting to Yankee Stadium
Then there were the weekend trips to places like Eugene and Corvallis. Strange lands of green landscapes, humidity, and this water falling from the sky that they called rain.
That was the Pac-12, our conference, for us westerners. We were in a time zone that played games when the rest of the country went to bed. Games played in places that were either paradise or big sky. Now we are going to places where people want to escape from: Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Iowa.
A little while ago, a friend of mine reminded me before there was a Pac–12 there used to be a Pac 10. In fact he remembered there used to be a Pac-8 before 1978 when they let in the hicks from Arizona, and wow did the rest of the conference kick up a storm. What I saw as permanence was in reality a snapshot in the midst of constant change.
As my friend said, you had 45 years in the Pac, that should be enough. Things change, life moves on.
This Fall, there’s going to be a kid who starts watching college football for the first time and he will think that it’s normal for USC-Rutgers or ASU-Cincinnati to be a conference game. That’s okay, I can live with that. That belongs to him in the same way that for me the Dodgers belong in LA.
However, I’m never going to a conference game in Cincinnati.
9 thoughts on “College Football and Memory”
Being from Iowa I feel the same about the old midwestern conferences, the Big 10 and Big 8, especially their relationship to the old bowl game formats.
I feel your pain, my beloved SEC is a mishmash of teams from far away places.
That said, why is it necessary to take a cheap shot?
“places where people want to escape from: Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Iowa”
My guess is there are plenty of fine people in those places who love where they live.
“…permanence was in reality a snapshot in the midst of constant change.” Yup.
Colonial Athletic Association has changed many times since I went to William and Mary 50 years ago.
I wrote about the larger issue of permanence versus ephemerality just this week, for post 10,000: https://assistantvillageidiot.blogspot.com/2024/09/post-10000-ephemerality-and-permanence.html
Big 8 memory – Thanksgiving dinners, after which there would be the football game where the Sooners would be running up and down the field against the outmatched and outmanned Huskers. The pro league eventually saw the money potential for games on that day, and the TV network kicked the college game to the curb.
Carl: “That said, why is it necessary to take a cheap shot?”
Your point is well-taken, didn’t mean it as a slight, but could have worded it better
Cheap shot? I guess. Out West you meet a lot of people from those places. You see their license plates in the parking lot, get a chance to talk to them, and they mostly say the same thing that they are glad to be here. Poke them a little more and they will say they are glad to be where they are from, but they would rather be here. When things get settled down in, they’ll have extended family come out in winter time, maybe take in some Spring Training games with the home town team, and take the kids back for Thanksgiving. However they will invariably say they are here now, they are immigrants, and they are assimilating.
It’s a bit different in NY or DC. I see a lot of people on the weekend wearing Midwest stuff or various Midwest slogans or college decals on their car. When I get a chance to talk to them, they will tell me all about the Middle America, Big 10 (or whatever they call that 18-team conference now), and all that. When I ask them if they will ever move back, they give me a strange look and tell me they dread even visiting there. They want to claim that pride of place you allude and wield it as an artifact, but they really hate it. They are hypocrites, even to themselves.
Think of how we speak in terms of language. We go “out West” but then there’s “back East.” The West, to this day, is still a place where one goes to get a fresh start. In many ways Florida and parts of the South are the same way, but without the historical mystique of loading up wagons and hitting the dusty trail.
Then there are all the coastal people, both side of the country, who have come out and colonized the West as if it was some imperial province. Saw it in the early 90s in places like Prescott, especially from California.
There is a line somewhere in Indiana, east of that line you go to Florida, west of it you move well.. out west for your fresh start,, I know places on both sides of that line as a kid and I go back and visit them, especially upstate NY and I’m saddened., but call it the pendulum of History or Hegel’s dialectical but there’s another, better chapter waiting to be written about those places people move from…. and it won’t just be for the cheap housing If you don’t think so, look at all those blacks who have reversed the Great Migration and come back South.
Norman, Oklahoma here. “Sooners” ring a bell? I don’t want to leave, and I sure don’t dream about visiting the Left Coast! Boomer Sooner!
I was newly transplanted to Silicon Valley in the 1970s, and every summer I’d see a bunch of Illinois license plates at the semiconductor plants. I kept hearing pleas that the
FrignteningFighting Illini might actually be good enough to beat Michigan and Ohio for a trip to the Rose Bowl, but everybody knew it was futile.
No idea what schools make the Big-whatever nowadays. Drifted away from college/pro ball years ago and lost track.
To the extent that “College” football still had some connection to college or education, however slight, NIL has ended it. It’s now just another pro league. If you could find an “educator” with whatever combination of insanity, courage and integrity is now required to give a failing grade, can you imagine the uproar when such an injustice interrupted the pay check of a “student athlete”? I’m sure that there are lawyers gearing up to bring the first suit as we speak.
I suppose the bright spot is that 99.9% of the recipients of degrees in “sports marketing” or whatever that don’t make the pro’s and are otherwise unemployable at any level above assistant hod carrier will not be saddled with debt for their useless degrees. The ones paying for that will be the tax payers. The athletic departments are surely not going to waste any of that NIL money on anything as foolish as tuition or room and board.
The geographical reach of conferences related to the ease of travel.
I, too, think breaking up regional conferences to create multiple national conferences was a mistake.