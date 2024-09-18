Random Thoughts

One, watching the rolling campaign of exploding Hez electronic devices I cannot help but think about the wisdom of checking the sourcing of critical components of civilian and military infrastructure. Given current Chinese military and strategic doctrine, I would think twice about using a Huawei broadband router.

Second, surprise, surprise, the Fed is going to do a rate cut. Who had that on their bingo card, less than 50 days before an election? Note it won’t have a much of an effect on the economy before November, but the news of the cut and the resulting short-term bump in the stock market will crowd out any negative news about the economy. Once again economic and fiscal policy yoked to short-term political objectives.

The story with in the story is that the “best economy ever” needs to be goosed.

Third, one of the issues that’s driving the high-stakes nature of this election is something no one is talking about, control of the archives. Politicians and bureaucrats may lie to you, they may eventually destroy the records (see Hillary and the Hard Drives), but what records do exist rest on some elements of truth. It is those elements that are keys to the kingdom of the Deep State.

You can think of the Kennedy Assassination files or stuff at Langley, but it could be even something as mundane as records at State Dept. dealing with Iran or NAID and COVID. What were the Twitter Files but the release of archival material from the private side detailing government censorship? There’s a lot of stuff they really don’t want to see the light of day,

The counter-argument to this is that Trump was already president and nothing happened then, so why should we expect anything now? Yes Trump is on his Revenge Tour, but things really escalated when RFK, Jr. endorsed him because it is this guy who has built his whole public persona on uncovering conspiracies.

Whatever Trump’s intent, the Deep State and DC in general see this as entering the Tunderdome part of the election, two enter but only one leaves.