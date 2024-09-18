You Don’t Hate the Media Enough (3): Chaffapalooza Edition

Wrapping up from Monday’s post
First, from the comments section, Nate Winchester writes:
I like to call the second method the “chaff” method (referencing missile defenses of planes). Especially since it’s pretty effective to throw up so much stuff people get too exhausted to ever bother seeking out the truth.
Chaff, that’s perfect and catchier than my term “diversion.” Thank you, Nate. Consider your idea stolen.
Second, regarding the media’s use of chaff, I cited a clip from NBC News which placed the second Trump assassination attempt within the context of “increasingly fierce rhetoric” by implicitly linking Republican claims about Haitians in Springfield to bomb threats in that city.
This is the classic “tomato, tomahto ploy” used to depict both sides as guilty of a misdeed (when only one is), so let’s just call the whole thing off. Except that on Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stated:
“Thirty-three threats; Thirty-three hoaxes,” Gov. Mike DeWine announced during a press conference. “I want to make that very, very clear. None of these had any validity at all.”
DeWine said during the press conference that many of the threats came from “overseas.”
“We have people unfortunately overseas who are taking these actions,” DeWine added. “Some of them are coming from one particular country.”
Overseas? Well now. I doubt there are many people overseas who are being incited by JD Vance to call in bomb threats, so what do you think is going on? DeWine used the term “many” and not “all”, but I bet the rest of them stemmed from the same information warfare campaign chaff dispenser; one that also has the dual purpose of depicting the average Trump voter as a ‘gap-toothed Cletus’
As far as Lester Holt and NBC News goes, mission accomplished.
And… as far as the identity of that “one particular country”, does anybody know what Thierry Breton is up to these days or where he is? He’s all into misinformation, meddling in our elections, and I heard he’s got time on his hands
Third, I had the over/under of the Trump assassination story disappearing as Thursday. Well it looks the under was the way to go. Yesterday the top headlines on CNN, New York Times, and the Washington Post were P. Diddy, exploding pagers, and Kamala at NABJ. Well yes there is the NY Post and Fox, but only them. As for the through the day, a story or two about the near-assassination would emerge way down below the digital fold, like the body of a Mafia victim that briefly bobbed to the surface of the water before sinking forever into the deep.