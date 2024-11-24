Making Their Mark on the World

I’ve been mulling over the following question: how did each of the modern presidents from Nixon to present impact the world the most?
Richard Nixon: Opening relations with the People’s Republic of China.
Gerald Ford: The Helsinki Accords. The human rights plank encouraged the growing dissident movements in the Eastern Bloc. They took seriously what the Soviets were willing to put on paper in the albeit non-binding resolution.
Jimmy Carter: Enabling the Islamic totalitarian revolution in Iran.
Ronald Reagan: Fomenting the end of the Cold War. “Reagan bolstered the U.S. military might to ruin the Soviet economy, and he achieved his goal” – Gennady Gerasimov
George H. W. Bush: This may be a controversial choice, but I’m going with the “New World Order” speech, or rather what it represents – encouraging the United Nations to take a more active role in foreign relations. One of the legacies of the UN is the enshrinement of the ethic that wars must never be won, only fought to the point of ceasefire.
Bill Clinton: Granting the People’s Republic of China access to supercomputer technology vital to targeting manned, unmanned, and munitions-bearing rocketry. It’s the one great leap forward in China that actually worked.
George W. Bush: The Iraq War. Aside from altering the geopolitical landscape in the region, it convinced Muhammar Qaddafi to cooperate with the US to end Libya’s WMD program.
Barack Obama: Opening Iran to financial markets, thus magnifying its ability to conduct proxy wars.
Donald Trump (first term): It may be a bit early to gauge the legacy of the Abraham Accords, but opening the door to Israeli cooperation with some of its Arab neighbors is bound to have significant impact on Iran’s regional ascendency. It also breaks from the stupid tradition that any negotiations between Israel and any of its neighbors must include the Palestinians, as if Palestinian and non-Palestinian relations can’t be delt with separately.
Joe Biden: Opening Iran to financial markets, thus magnifying its ability to conduct proxy wars – assuming the Ukraine Missile Crisis does not top this. (Our own Trent Telenko is cited in the linked article.)
Making Their Mark on the World
I’ve been mulling over the following question: how did each of the modern presidents from Nixon to present impact the world the most?
4 thoughts on “Making Their Mark on the World”
It’s a fun exercise and tracing each of these threads to “How big was this in the long run?” seems valuable. I will note that these are how each president influenced the world at large and an entirely different list could be made of how each changed America itself.
I think you are right about GHWB but I don’t know that I would consider his impact primarily in terms of the UN. That was likely an outgrowth of the vision the Global Pax Americana could be sustained despite the absence of a threat like the former Soviet Union. It would only work if the “End of History” was actually true, and we could spin down our defense budget to be in line with the actual economic benefit of globalization to our economy by only having deal with the odd rouge state like the NorKs. That was shattered on 9/11 and then finally blown up by Obama’s quixote and counter-productive quest to fix the Middle East by empowering Iran.
I think the most important mark made upon the United States was the GHWB and Clinton NAFTA project. That led to the slow-motion disembowelment of the US economy to such an extent that the country cannot even produce enough weaponry and ammunition to successfully compete with the Russian shard of the former Soviet Union. Pathetic.
Since destroying the economy of the United States- once overwhelmingly dominant both technologically and economically- has vastly changed the global balance of power, I’d say that was the most important mark made upon the world by recent presidents.
But to be fair, most of those people were nothing more than minions of the globalist regime who pretty much did what they were told, which was also in their personal best interest, all in the furtherance of the globalist project they all apparently believed in. Except for Reagan and Trump, that is.
Also, I don’t care about Iran. If our trillion dollar military can’t protect us from that far away country what good is it?
Bill Clinton: Opening normal trade relations with China. I think this was largely motivated by the idea that China was a vast potential market for the US (‘If we can just sell our product to 2% of the people in China’), and there was little understanding of how rapidly the Chinese would be able to compete with US companies as *suppliers*…and manufacturing wasn’t considered all that fashionable, anyhow.