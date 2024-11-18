How to Invest Political Power

Roger Kimball writes:

”The usual rule is this: when Democrats win elections, they wield power. When Republicans win elections, they seek, or at least agree to, compromise.”

I will take it a step further and state the Democrats know how to leverage power, in the form of transient electoral majorities, for their long-term strategic advantage. To paraphrase Rahm Emmanuel, the Democrats do not let a majority go to waste.

The great historical examples of the past 100 years are FDR’s New Deal and LBJ’s Great Society, each enacted after electoral landslides that conferred Democratic control over the White House, Senate, and House. Social Security and Medicare, enacted during the New Deal and Great Society, are the twin colossi of the welfare state both in terms of dollar amounts and their political invulnerability. With their existence, the Democrats gain a structural political advantage over the Republicans.



Since 1980, the Democrats have held the White House, Senate, and House three times for a total of six years. In 1993 and 2009, they invested their power into the attempt to create the next great entitlement by nationalizing health care. It didn’t matter that they spent little time in the preceding presidential campaigns pushing that idea, they had power and they were going to use it. Both efforts failed and those failures went a long way toward the Republicans’ scoring of victories in the 1994 and 2010 elections

Fast forward to the third period of Democratic control, 2021. The Democrats pushed a massive spending and regulatory program that would have placed future politics on their own favorable terrain in the same way that the New Deal and Great Society did in the past. The spending program, the Build Back Better Act, was initially ticketed at $3.5 trillion, and they would have gotten away with it too if not for a razor-thin Senate majority and that meddling Joe Manchin. Other parts of the regulatory program not only included crushing the fossil fuel industry, but also trying to pass various voting reform bills which would have required states to adopt such measures as same-day registration and no-excuse mail-in balloting, which would have enshrined electoral fraud.

The Democrats understood in 2021 that the historical evidence showed their majorities were transient and that they held perhaps a once in a generation opportunity. The fact that they failed to fully implement their agenda and ended up losing the House in 2022 doesn’t change the fact that they decided to act boldly in their long-term interests.

The Republicans have held control over the White House, Senate, and House for eight years since 2000 and what have they passed besides a tax cut?

The Republicans are at a disadvantage in relation to the Democrats. While the latter’s raison d’être is the expansion of government and creation of new and politically dependable clients, the Republicans as the (very) nominal conservative party have little room to maneuver, since they can neither be seen as proposing government expansion nor are able to muster enough support to reduce government, and so are reduced to implementing tax cuts.

The Democrats therefore understand that the ratchet of government only works in one direction. With the exception of the period from 1980-2000, the Republicans have been playing on the Democrats’ turf and are in reality more Tory than actively conservative.

So now the Republicans, thanks to the Trump Resurrection, once again control the three political parts of government. How will they invest that power, which more than likely will not extend past the 2026 Election?

Trump seems to understand what the GOP and conservative establishment does not: that while the heart of politics might be compromise, this extraordinary power must be invested to achieve lasting results. The fact that game theory dictates that the past four years of abuses dictate that the Democrats must learn the great lesson of FAFO (fool around and find out) is merely incidental. With the creation of DOGE and the appointment of various cabinet officers to oversee departments with which they hold a grudge, it’s clear that Trump plans to go after one of the key Democratic power bases, which is the federal bureaucracies. We should expect him to continue appointing reliably conservative and probably originalist judges to the bench.

There are some other opportunities as well.

Trump through DOGE and Congress should look to cut (if not send back to the states) organizations such as NPR and various grant programs, which sustain a wide network of non-profits and various leftist causes that are a substantial part of the Democrats’ power base.

He should reform the student loan program, which in the past few years has proven to be not only a debt trap but a Democratic vote-buying scheme. Getting the federal government out of the loan business and placing it back in private hands would not only correct a bloated higher education system, it would be an enormous blow to a very large Democratic constituency in the form of university faculties and administrations.

Finally, he should appoint key people to both Justice and Education (for however long DOE lasts) who would push a nationwide voucher program, either through legislation or through litigation as a civil rights issue. They can start with Democratic strongholds such as Chicago and Baltimore, which have both the most powerful teacher unions and worst performing schools in the country. Black children should not be, as a matter of civil rights, trapped in poor public schools. The fact that teacher unions such as NEA contributed tens of millions of dollars, almost all to Democrats and various leftist causes, has nothing to do with it (prove me wrong).

Power is to be used, not held.