Random Thoughts (8): Pardon My Color Revolution

One

It’s been a long time since I had as much fun as I did yesterday. From about 11:58 AM, when J.D. Vance took the oath of office, to 9:00 PM or so when I called it a night to the sounds of wailing and gnashing of teeth on CNN, it was just awesome.

I have had a gut feeling that started with Butler last summer. That feeling grew in August with Kamala’s attempt at “Joy” and “Brat Summer.” It grew even stronger during Jimmy “Malaise Forever” Carter’s funeral.

It was stronger still during Trump’s inaugural address, when he said, “The United States will once again consider itself a growing nation. One that increases its wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations, and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons… launching astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on planet Mars.”

Then

when Trump pardoned the J6 protesters, with pictures of them being released from jail, it hit me.

We’re in a color revolution. No more apologies for being American. In a world of growing darkness, we will be the shining light of the West. To paraphrase that great philosopher Reginald Martinez Jackson, we will once again be the straw that stirs the global drink.

I hereby call it the Orange Man Revolution.



Two

Symbols matter.

Right after he was inaugurated Joe Biden went to that symbol of presidential power, the Oval Office. He closed the door, sat behind the Resolute desk and started signing executive orders repealing Trump’s policies regarding withdrawal from WHO and the Paris Climate accords, stopping the Keystone pipeline, and canceling the border wall.

Besides the symbols of power with the Oval Office and Resolute desk, he was symbolically marking the transition of power and the rejection of the Trump years.

So what does Trump do, hours after he was inaugurated? In addition to pardoning more than 1,500 Jan. 6 protesters, he signs executive orders reversing many Biden policies, including the rejoining of WHO and the Paris accords. He also signs orders instituting a federal hiring freeze and banning government censorship.

However, unlike Biden, who signed those executive orders behind the closed doors of the Oval Office, Trump took the step of signing many of his on a small desk in front of thousands of people at the Capital One Arena.

To top it off, Trump ended the ceremony by throwing the pens he used into the crowd.

Symbol? We’re taking America back, right now, together.

Color Revolution.

Three

So, on January 10, the Pentagon held an unveiling ceremony for the official portrait of the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

A few hours after Trump’s inauguration, the portrait was gone.

I wonder if Milley woke up this morning with a headless portrait in his bed.

Let that be a lesson to aspiring four-stars who might be contemplating either insubordination or the promising to adversaries to alert them to our future attack plans.

Four

Mixed in with the last-minute pardons of the Biden crime family was the pardon of one Leonard Peltier. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1975 murders of two FBI agents. Biden commuted his sentence to home confinement on account of his poor health.

I really didn’t have Biden’s granting of clemency to a two-time cop killer on my bingo card. I thought that would have been a step too far even for him. A life sentence for double homicide should mean you die behind bars. What makes a two-time cop killer like Peltier different than all of the rest?

Remember a few weeks ago, when Biden commuted the sentences of inmates on federal death row to life imprisonment? Just remember that they are only a stroke of the Democratic pen away from spending the rest of their life sentences at home.

Five

Biden issued 8,064 pardons and commutations in four years, more than twice as many pardons as the next-highest-ranking modern president, FDR, issued in 12 years.

Last Friday, Biden commuted the sentences of 2,490 people “convicted of non-violent drug-offenses.” If you are familiar with our criminal justice system, about 98% of federal criminal cases plead out and don’t make it to trial. So before you start making assumptions that Biden was just helping out victims of the war on drugs (which Biden was a big supporter of), you need to do some research on their cases, because the sentences don’t line up.

Anyone think the Biden administration did their due diligence? Right.

In a link provided by Mark Steyn:

“Outgoing President Joe Biden has agreed to provide last-minute clemency for the 15-year federal prison sentence imposed on a man linked to a drug-related homicide in the Northeast Kingdom in October 2018 – apparently without checking with prosecutors.”

Regarding the man in question, Michael Hayes?

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont was considering seeking the death sentence in the Pimental killing, but eventually notified the federal court judge it would not pursue that course. Instead, Welch, Hayes and Krystal A. Whitcomb, 35, of Waterford faced possible life sentences before reaching plea deals.”

Want to guess how many of the other 2,489 commutations might have also plead out of a violent crime and into a drug charge?