DeepSeek is legitimately impressive, but the level of hysteria is an indictment of so many.
The $5M number is bogus. It is pushed by a Chinese hedge fund to slow investment in American AI startups, service their own shorts against American titans like Nvidia, and hide sanction evasion. America is a fertile bed for psyops like this because our media apparatus hates our technology companies and wants to see President Trump fail.
We have so many useful idiots uncritically reporting Chinese propaganda as fact because on some level, they want it to be true. They love seeing hundreds of billions of dollars wiped off the market cap off our largest companies.
1 thought on “Quote of the Day”
OTOH, Marc Andreessen–who certainly doesn’t hate American technology companies and doesn’t want to see President Trump fail–said:
“Deepseek R1 is one of the most amazing and impressive breakthroughs I’ve ever seen — and as open source, a profound gift to the world”
https://x.com/pmarca/status/1882719769851474108
Looks to me that Deepseek really did do a good job of optimizing the way the system works in order to reduce resource consumption. And yes, they did apparently did have the advantage of having output from earlier models to build on, and maybe they did have more high-end processors than advertised…but still, if the processing requirement to do equivalent work has been reduced by, say, 5:1 or even 2:1, that’s pretty significant in view of all the real estate, electricity, and money that has been envisaged as being required to support AI.
More generally, It’s one thing to be impressed by legitimate Chinese accomplishments, something else entirely to promote the idea we’re hopelessly behind them (and I”ve seen quite a bit of that in recent months) Analogy with Charles Lindbergh arguing that the Luftwaffe was so far ahead of the US & other Western powers that we would definitely lose in any war. (Lindbergh was a great aviator, but he clearly didn’t understand the power of mass production manufacturing)