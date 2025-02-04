Seizing the Archives

When a regime collapses, there is a race to grab control of its archives.

That’s what we are seeing play out right now.

In one sense we all knew this battle was coming, yet from a different direction. Hegseth, Patel, Bhattacharya, Gabbard. They were all nominated to uncover the rot and conspiratorial natures of their respective agencies. That’s why their nomination battles are so contentious.

However, that was the attack everyone knew was comin –, the one to fix your attention so that you never see the other one, that is going to hit you in the flank.

Last week, Trump suspended the entire senior leadership of USAID for insubordination. Over the weekend, he announced that the entire agency was shut down and Secretary of State Rubio was to be the interim head. As of Monday, there were DHS agents patrolling the lobby of its offices at the Reagan Building, and no doubt its networks have been airgapped.

USAID is better known to the public as the agency that provides foreign aid. Officially, it sends money abroad to combat poverty, assist those suffering from natural disasters, and promote democracy and human rights. However, it is one of the crown jewels of the Deep State because it serves as the pass-through for tax dollars flowing to various slush funds and projects, both foreign and domestic.

The other big news was that Treasury Secretary Bessent granted Elon Musk access to the Department’s payment systems. The Bureau of the Fiscal Service uses the systems to disburse more than $6 trillion in annual payments. The Left is abuzz, thinking that this is a fascist hijacking of the government. In reality it is part of the same plan as is the reassertion of control over USAID.

If the archives at USAID and various agencies are the libraries for the federal government, then the Treasury payment system forms its rudimentary index. In movie terms, getting into the payment system is like grabbing Capone’s accountant.

Of special note, one of the young whiz kids Elon has parsing code at Treasury won a prize for deciphering an ancient scroll through the use of AI. Seems like just the man for the job.