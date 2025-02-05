Random Thoughts (10): Stories for Our Time

I wasn’t planning on posting again so soon, I was working on a nifty piece about guacamole for the weekend, but even given the extraordinary times we live in these are some of the most extraordinary days that I can remember.

If you were going to write a novel based on the past few weeks, it would get rejected by a publisher as too far out there to be credible because it would read as mash-up of “Bonfire of the Vanities” meets “Seven Days in May” meets “What About Bob?”.

One

The Democrats finally found a stop-line for their rout and they are going to fight on… USAID. Press conferences and political theater outside of the shuttered USAID HQ. Shutting down the Senate confirmation process for Trump nominees. The media stating that the world will starve.



So I’m sure the Democrats and the various circles of the Left understand that they are planning to make a stand fighting a president who won a decisive election on reducing the role of government and “Making America Great Again”… by defending a government agency whose “public” mission is foreign aid.

That might sound good on MSNBC and other lefty echo chambers, but in reality it would make a reader wonder if the Democrats were insane or if some of them were MAGA sleeper agents.

The Democrats are going to make a stand and then get flanked out of position as Musk’s group and the veritable Army of Davids start mapping out how USAID isn’t so much about feeding starving kids in Africa, that’s just the cover, as a being a giant influence operation that supports the DC establishment.

Genius

Two

The hidden part of the USAID sub-plot is of course not so much why Trump knee-capped it, but why the Democrats are so desperate to fight him on it. Just as accepting a blanket pardon gets people curious as to what you may have done, going to the political wall for a foreign aid agency at this moment in times raises questions like why are they holding starving kids in Africa hostage to keep the funding taps open for their NGO network.

Time to get JD Vance on to one of the Sunday talk shows. He seems pretty good at these sorts of these things.

Three

For the past month or two, we have been bombarded with stories about Trump’s return is about the installation of an oligarchy. Remember that scene from the ancient past, two weeks ago, when Musk was joined at Trump’s inauguration by Bezos and Zuckerberg.?

Then of course has been the steady stream of spew from the Left about how Musk personally is going to steal the government.

Remember that guy from way back in December who killed the health industry CEO? Luigi Mangione? He’s back in court later this month and that will generate headlines. The man was already well on his way to being a folk hero for the Left before all of this. With the current political climate being stoked by the Left anyone want to take bets on his status by March?

So in addition to supporting political corruption, foreign aid, and illegal immigrants the Left is going to embrace a murderer.

You know it’s going to happen. The plot demands it.

I mean everyone’s voice of reason just called Elon Musk a “Nazi nepo baby.”

I’m already working on the copyright for that. The t-shirt and coffee mug sales will be enormous.

Like I said, good luck getting a publisher to pick up this manuscript.

Four

Trump has already moved on and has already and once again sucked the oxygen out of the room with a press conference regarding Gaza.

So forget the past two weeks. Just in the past few days he has beaten Canada and Mexico into submission regarding border security through threats of tariffs, got Panama to agree to secure the Canal Zone, shut down USAID, got two of his most controversial nominees (RFK and Gabbard) out of committee, and now this.

The Left’s response is to be the proverbial dog chasing the car.

Note to Democrats. If you want to find your way back to the middle you need to stop having people like Omar, Schatz, and Pressley be the face of your party.

So what will be the next few chapters of our soon-to-be written novel?