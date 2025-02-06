I was trying to generate an image of Trump riding a war eagle and leading a barrage of narratives to overwhelm the Left’s defenses but my prompt engineering skills aren’t up to it today.

So two notes about the past few days.

The first is about this piece from John Konrad:

I opened my NYTimes app today. They’re trying, but they can’t keep up. News that broke just hours ago is already off the homepage. THIS IS CRUCIAL The entire liberal deep state command and control system is broken. Let me explain. The NYTimes’ primary function isn’t journalism. It’s narrative coordination—setting the frame so the entire political-media machine knows how to think about an issue before it takes off.



Konrad goes on to provide a model for how the media-government complex sets narratives. I agree with Konrad in that the problem is that such actions take time and the Trump Administration isn’t providing any of it.

In the last three days, Trump has shut down USAID, created a radical new vision for Gaza, and banned men from women’s sports.

Any one of these stories would be an entire news cycle in and of itself, and they are coming on consecutive days. In fact, this has been business as usual for the past 2.5 weeks and the media outlets cannot keep up. The stories today are federal workers taking buyouts and Bondi deweaponizing the DoJ.

I’m really going to have to buckle down and write that piece on John Boyd and political warfare.

Repeat after me…. “OODA is not a linear process.”

The second note is Trump’s proposal about taking over Gaza.

Shocking? Yes. Bizarre? Yes, again.

But…

What I noticed was that few news outlets, even conservative ones, placed Trump’s statement within an overall gestalt regarding his behavior. Even fewer outlets have placed the statement within Trump’s past approach to the Middle East.

In his first administration, Trump scored some impressive accomplishments because he recentered the Middle East away from an Israeli-Palestinian axis and, through the Abraham Accords, towards one based on national interests, specifically in regard to Iran. The Biden administration threw that all away.

Trump is a dealmaker. He looks for leverage. He is not a traditional politician or statesman.

The ugly truth is that up until this past Tuesday, the “consensus” regarding the Palestinian problem had fallen back into a familiar Tommy Friedman-esque binary of either a two-state solution or perpetual conflict (not that the two are mutually exclusionary). In a negotiation, being faced with only two options is akin to “silver or lead”, it’s not where you want to be. Trump went looking for a third. We’ll see where it goes but never fall into a trap of having a narrative thrust upon you that only offers two options

Next week? I’ll have a post on why the Palestinian problem and the proposal for DC statehood have the same solutions.