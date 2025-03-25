Goldberg Chipping the Signal

In football, “chipping” is when an offensive player makes brief contact with an onrushing defender. The goal is not to halt them or apply a full-on block but to delay the other player just long enough to slow their scheme and allow the offense to make a play.
We need to remember that media people may claim to be “reporters,” but the fact that they file “stories” is closer to the real truth, which is that events are merely plot devices used to move the preferred narrative (story) along. It’s always been this way, think “Remember the Maine.”
So having gotten that out of the way, let’s deal with the unfolding story regarding how, allegedly, a media type got access to a principal’s call re: military strikes against the Houthis.
My introduction to the story came yesterday when somebody alerted me to a story in Politico. I found it strange that despite their assigning four reporters to the story, Politico was in fact only following up on a story broken by The Atlantic. Also the entire Politico story, nearly 1,000 words, was about reporting the reaction to The Atlantic. All those words, all that manpower, and they added nothing really of value.
That’s another favorite method of reporting, quoting people. In some cases that’s good: you find an expert that might shed some light on the evidence, though usually a reporter knows how to find the right “expert” to give them the quote they need to write the story they have already decided on.
Here, with the Politico piece, there is some verbiage from an expert or two, but most of the piece consists of one-liner emotional reactions from DC swamp creatures. You know that the reactions are emotional and sincere because Politico includes the profanity they used:
“Get the f*ck out,” said one Democratic congressional aide, capturing a general feeling on Capitol Hill that important security protocols had been broken. It’s an “operational security nightmare,” the person said. The aide, and others, were granted anonymity to be candid about a sensitive security issue involving the administration.
Another go-to reaction came from newly elected Senator Gallego from AZ, who Politico helpfully reminds us is a Marine, but otherwise it’s not clear why Mr. Gallego is being asked for his opinion.
Keep in mind as well that Politico went with the story as it was unfolding so I seriously doubt anybody they quoted really knew what they were talking about outside of hearsay. Emotional intelligence is not part of the DC culture.
However, that was the purpose of the Politico piece — not to get to the bottom of the story by verifying the original Atlantic piece, but rather to make the reaction to the Atlantic piece (whether anyone actually read it or not) the story. There have been plenty of stories where the original premise was either 1) proven later to be false or 2) simply more complicated than the story implied, but by that time such subtleties became known the original false or falsely simple narrative had taken off. See George Floyd.
So, Politico put four reporters on the story, and even leaving aside their refusal to do verification, there are some glaring questions they worked hard to avoid.
First, with the outraged reactions those four reporters gathered, are these informed opinions? What exactly are those DC creatures outraged about? The use of the Signal app or the fact that a journalist got in on a principals call? Makes a difference.
Second, the Signal app itself. Regarding Signal, Politico states:
“National security experts questioned why senior Trump administration officials would resort to using Signal, a freely available app developed by a nonprofit, to discuss battle plans”
That sounds scary, maybe Politico could tell us more about Signal and the issues involved, but once they got that quote and some other verbiage from a lawyer it was too good to check. After all, Signal’s being a “freely available app developed by a non-profit” makes it look like a kludge they randomly chose from the app store. You know where Politico wants to go with this: that using Signal is the equivalent of sending battle plans by AOL 20 years ago.
A few quick calls, or even just a click or two, would help our inquisitive reporters find that Signal is perhaps the most secure encrypted chat application available. The next question would be, was the app cleared for government use? If so, under what circumstances? Is it more secure than that lawyer wailing about not using “high side” government systems? These might be good questions for one of those four reporters to track down, rather than waste their time getting a pull quote from a pin head like Gallego.
But we know why they didn’t do that, right? For the same reason they never quote from the Atlantic article — because facts would just clutter the narrative and dilute the rage of the reaction.
Let’s do something Politico and their four reporters never did, turn to the Atlantic article.
The first thing to note is that the Atlantic isn’t the epitome of integrity it once was. Launching an 8+ year anti-Trump jihad as well as prostituting its reputation for about every Lefty cause will do that. In reality the Atlantic is like one those old Getty mansions, that might still look good from the outside but inside has been riddled by termites and taken over by a homeless encampment.
The second thing is the by-line, Jeffrey Goldberg. Not only one of the great Russian hoaxers, but this was the same guy who dropped the October Surprise in the 2020 Election that Trump had refused to visit the Aisne-Marne National Cemetery during a trip to Europe because he thought the Americans interred there were “suckers.” The only thing more shocking than the story was how quickly it was debunked by the principals involved, even by people who by then had become Trump’s mortal enemies. Dropping garbage as an October surprise? That’s Goldberg.
So why take him at face value?
The third thing, is that Goldberg expends a lot of words expressing skepticism over the validity of both the invitation to the group chat and of the chat itself. I find that curious because it’s so unlike modern journalism, let alone a proven crap weasel like Goldberg, to publicly go through such self-doubt over a good source. He wonders if it might be a prank played by hackers and trolls? Or perhaps a foreign intel operation? Goldberg is like a 21st Century version of René Descartes, wondering if what he sees is real or simply a trick played by a demonic 4Chan.
Me thinks Goldberg doth protest too much, because he never addresses the most obvious question for a journalist, which is whether the chat invitation is a deliberate “leak” by someone in government. He mentions that the invitation was generated by a “Michael Waltz” who is the National Security Advisor. The question he never (suspiciously) addresses, or that Politico bothers to mention, is why either Michael Waltz would want an anti-Trump weasel like Goldberg on a call or how Waltz would come across Goldberg’s contact information in such a way that he could be accidentally brought into such a chat. Note that Goldberg was brought in several times to such meetings.
This wasn’t an accidental thumb dial or a wrong number. Somebody deliberately and repeatedly reached out to Goldberg to put him on that chat, somebody wanted him to see what was being said.
Goldberg implies, given the name on the invitation, that it is Waltz. I find that hard to believe, unless Waltz had a strange 4-D chess like plan to play Goldberg like a dupe.
To paraphrase Casablanca, of all the secure Trump administration chats, the worst anti-Trumper Goldberg just happened to walk into mine.
Yeah, right.
So who did it?
The sad thing is, by this time in the morning, nobody really cares and that’s the whole purpose of the exercise as far as the media is concerned.
As for the the Politico and Atlantic pieces, the reactions they generated are the story, No matter how weird and strange it all seems, they exist for one reason: to “chip” the onrushing Trump administration.
There is another take developing on the story. Over at Powerline Scott Johnson links to Park Park MacDougald at the Scroll who provides a partial transcript on the chat and some interesting things about said about the Europeans
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2025/03/sorry-wrong-number-2.php
I’ve seen it in other places that these unflattering comments were the real reason to get Goldberg on the chat, so that he can play the dupe, leak them, and would give our message to them some oomph. I think that’s too clever by half.
I do think someone wanted very much to get Goldberg on the call and Goldberg’s explanations about his skepticism sounds no more convincing then when my 12-year old tried it. Issues about the effectiveness of Signal or whether it should have been used at all, if a closed government communications system was used there would have been no way to invite Goldberg in.
Occam’s Razor, just plain incompetence? Perhaps. However I doubt Waltz or whoever did the inviting had Goldberg on his contacts list right between “Gilbert” and “Gooberhead” and just accidentally fat-fingered him.multiple times.
First: is there any evidence, at all, that anyone except Goldberg is who they said they were? It appears that somebody had some sort of advance information that an attack was being planned, but that is probably a disturbingly large group. I would have guessed that some sort of attack would happen sooner rather than latter. Is there any specific information that would have narrowed the time beyond “soon” or the attack details more than “bomb the hell out of them”?
Second: A high level group just below the President himself is going to include a random journalist without an even token effort to control disclosure? Did they try for Kamala first, and then Goldberg when she was too smart to fall for it? Was Hillary on the list or maybe Waltz.
Nothing here passes the smell test.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/how-reporter-may-have-been-added-signal-text-chain-national-security-leak-according-wh-official
There is a story over at Fox, a few points:
From the WH Levitt stated that:
“Jeffrey Goldberg is well-known for his sensationalist spin,” Leavitt wrote, before offering three “facts about his latest story.” Leavitt said no “war plans” were discussed, no classified material was sent to the thread and that the White House Counsel’s Office has provided guidance on a number of different platforms for the president’s top officials to communicate “as safely and efficiently as possible.”
So presumably Signal got a thumbs up from the legal guys. The talking point the Lefty hordes are passing around is that the principals were talking war plans using an ordinary app found on your phone. Ummm no. Also the article later confirms that Signal is allowed in multiple agencies, probably with a record keeping requirement. Also you can tell we she’s making her stand – Goldberg is full of crap. He’s a TDS crank no war plans or classified material was shared so what’s he talking about?
That’s smart because neither Goldberg nor his magazine have any credibility.
Second, Fox states that Goldberg’s contact info was probably added to a contact card by a staffer – there were staffers in addition to the principals on the call. The info comes from anonymous WH official. Is this rock solid? Was Goldberg on the actual principals chat?
Third, Trump has no plans to fire Waltz.
That third point is smart because the way to keep one of these “scandals” going is to act like you have done something wrong, throwing someone overboard is the quickest way to do it. The best metaphor for DC scandal is a wildfire, it needs a constant source of fuel otherwise it dies out (or more accurately replaced by something more promising in the scandal dept) and doesn’t make it into the media cycle.
This is a test for the new Trump mode of dealing with the DC Establishment-Media – The “I Don’t Care Margaret” Approach. Don’t apologize and really don’t explain, make a statement and then go on – starve it of oxygen. The job is not to win a public debate, because these are not debates but info ops so if Leon “51 Names” Panetta, congressional critters, and other swamp creatures want to have their say let them but they better get a good night’s sleep while they can because DOGE works 24/7 and you never know what they will dig up next
The biggest vulnerability for the Republicans is if they break ranks – say somebody in the House or Senate – or if new, game-changing revelations come forth that make Leavitt and previous statements look dishonest. The good news is that this is not 8 years ago, Trump has loyalists in his administration and he is the undisputed leader of the party
The key is to stop the fire from accessing new fuel until the next Trump offensive hits the news cycle which will then flatfoot the Left again.
One part of the story that’s interesting is that Goldberg was apparently on MSNBC this morning dishing on what was in the chat stating:
“Goldberg appeared on MSNBC on Tuesday morning to discuss the contents of the text chain. The reporter said Vice President JD Vance “asserted his disagreement” with Trump in front of other Cabinet members believed to be on the text chain and “articulated a view that the president didn’t understand the consequences or stakes.”
“I think it’s notable that the vice president of the United States is telling members of the Cabinet that I don’t think the president understands,” Goldberg said. “I just think it’s noteworthy, just my journalistic perspective, that the vice president is, is being so, so blunt about that. But it’s a very it’s a substantive policy disagreement on some levels.”
So Goldberg is an inside player and he knows the rules. He’s got the spotlight for the moment and he either keeps the fire going and maybe makes himself the hero for the next 4 years or he just goes back to running a has-been mag kept alive on a dead man’s (Steve Jobs) money. So he’s going to use it to sow dissension within the Administration, that the new MAGA golden boy JD is dissing the bus on some level. He’s all in.
Sit back and watch what goes on and learn from this. This is not only a classic DC game played by experienced swamp creatures but we may see an inflection point of either the Democrats use this to climb out of their torpor or (more likely) they fall into Mt. Doom.
some people don’t get the clue
https://twitchy.com/samj/2025/03/25/katie-pavlich-rashida-tlaib-n2410424
We all understand that the EuroScum are free-riders who should not be on the US’s Christmas card list — and it is good to keep getting that message out. The more interesting question in this case is what is the US objective in bombing the Houthis?
Remember the Houthis neighbors the Saudis. They have a big well-armed military, bottomless funding, a border with Yemen, no language or cultural communications difficulties, and good reason to fear the Houthis. Yet the Saudis fought an all-out war with the Houthis for years and got nowhere. So what can the US hope to achieve by dropping a few bombs? Here are some possibilities:
1. Egypt is suffering economically from reduced traffic through the Suez Canal because of Houthi actions in the Red Sea, and the US is trying to keep the Egyptian government afloat to avoid even more disruption in the Middle East.
2. The US is “sending a message” — albeit not a very clear message — to Iran, which sponsors the Houthis.
3. The US Administration is creating distractions to keep the domestic opposition off balance while they try to resolve existing issues in the Ukraine and Gaza.
4. Elements of the US military are pursuing their own agenda and are not fully under control by the civilian administration.
Finding out what is behind the bombing is much more important than some DC Swamp journalist’s “gotcha”.