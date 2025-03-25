Goldberg Chipping the Signal

In football, “chipping” is when an offensive player makes brief contact with an onrushing defender. The goal is not to halt them or apply a full-on block but to delay the other player just long enough to slow their scheme and allow the offense to make a play.

We need to remember that media people may claim to be “reporters,” but the fact that they file “stories” is closer to the real truth, which is that events are merely plot devices used to move the preferred narrative (story) along. It’s always been this way, think “Remember the Maine.”

So having gotten that out of the way, let’s deal with the unfolding story regarding how, allegedly, a media type got access to a principal’s call re: military strikes against the Houthis.

My introduction to the story came yesterday when somebody alerted me to a story in Politico. I found it strange that despite their assigning four reporters to the story, Politico was in fact only following up on a story broken by The Atlantic. Also the entire Politico story, nearly 1,000 words, was about reporting the reaction to The Atlantic. All those words, all that manpower, and they added nothing really of value.



That’s another favorite method of reporting, quoting people. In some cases that’s good: you find an expert that might shed some light on the evidence, though usually a reporter knows how to find the right “expert” to give them the quote they need to write the story they have already decided on.

Here, with the Politico piece, there is some verbiage from an expert or two, but most of the piece consists of one-liner emotional reactions from DC swamp creatures. You know that the reactions are emotional and sincere because Politico includes the profanity they used:

“Get the f*ck out,” said one Democratic congressional aide, capturing a general feeling on Capitol Hill that important security protocols had been broken. It’s an “operational security nightmare,” the person said. The aide, and others, were granted anonymity to be candid about a sensitive security issue involving the administration.

Another go-to reaction came from newly elected Senator Gallego from AZ, who Politico helpfully reminds us is a Marine, but otherwise it’s not clear why Mr. Gallego is being asked for his opinion.

Keep in mind as well that Politico went with the story as it was unfolding so I seriously doubt anybody they quoted really knew what they were talking about outside of hearsay. Emotional intelligence is not part of the DC culture.

However, that was the purpose of the Politico piece — not to get to the bottom of the story by verifying the original Atlantic piece, but rather to make the reaction to the Atlantic piece (whether anyone actually read it or not) the story. There have been plenty of stories where the original premise was either 1) proven later to be false or 2) simply more complicated than the story implied, but by that time such subtleties became known the original false or falsely simple narrative had taken off. See George Floyd.

So, Politico put four reporters on the story, and even leaving aside their refusal to do verification, there are some glaring questions they worked hard to avoid.

First, with the outraged reactions those four reporters gathered, are these informed opinions? What exactly are those DC creatures outraged about? The use of the Signal app or the fact that a journalist got in on a principals call? Makes a difference.

Second, the Signal app itself. Regarding Signal, Politico states:

“National security experts questioned why senior Trump administration officials would resort to using Signal, a freely available app developed by a nonprofit, to discuss battle plans”

That sounds scary, maybe Politico could tell us more about Signal and the issues involved, but once they got that quote and some other verbiage from a lawyer it was too good to check. After all, Signal’s being a “freely available app developed by a non-profit” makes it look like a kludge they randomly chose from the app store. You know where Politico wants to go with this: that using Signal is the equivalent of sending battle plans by AOL 20 years ago.

A few quick calls, or even just a click or two, would help our inquisitive reporters find that Signal is perhaps the most secure encrypted chat application available. The next question would be, was the app cleared for government use? If so, under what circumstances? Is it more secure than that lawyer wailing about not using “high side” government systems? These might be good questions for one of those four reporters to track down, rather than waste their time getting a pull quote from a pin head like Gallego.

But we know why they didn’t do that, right? For the same reason they never quote from the Atlantic article — because facts would just clutter the narrative and dilute the rage of the reaction.

Let’s do something Politico and their four reporters never did, turn to the Atlantic article.

The first thing to note is that the Atlantic isn’t the epitome of integrity it once was. Launching an 8+ year anti-Trump jihad as well as prostituting its reputation for about every Lefty cause will do that. In reality the Atlantic is like one those old Getty mansions, that might still look good from the outside but inside has been riddled by termites and taken over by a homeless encampment.

The second thing is the by-line, Jeffrey Goldberg. Not only one of the great Russian hoaxers, but this was the same guy who dropped the October Surprise in the 2020 Election that Trump had refused to visit the Aisne-Marne National Cemetery during a trip to Europe because he thought the Americans interred there were “suckers.” The only thing more shocking than the story was how quickly it was debunked by the principals involved, even by people who by then had become Trump’s mortal enemies. Dropping garbage as an October surprise? That’s Goldberg.

So why take him at face value?

The third thing, is that Goldberg expends a lot of words expressing skepticism over the validity of both the invitation to the group chat and of the chat itself. I find that curious because it’s so unlike modern journalism, let alone a proven crap weasel like Goldberg, to publicly go through such self-doubt over a good source. He wonders if it might be a prank played by hackers and trolls? Or perhaps a foreign intel operation? Goldberg is like a 21st Century version of René Descartes, wondering if what he sees is real or simply a trick played by a demonic 4Chan.

Me thinks Goldberg doth protest too much, because he never addresses the most obvious question for a journalist, which is whether the chat invitation is a deliberate “leak” by someone in government. He mentions that the invitation was generated by a “Michael Waltz” who is the National Security Advisor. The question he never (suspiciously) addresses, or that Politico bothers to mention, is why either Michael Waltz would want an anti-Trump weasel like Goldberg on a call or how Waltz would come across Goldberg’s contact information in such a way that he could be accidentally brought into such a chat. Note that Goldberg was brought in several times to such meetings.

This wasn’t an accidental thumb dial or a wrong number. Somebody deliberately and repeatedly reached out to Goldberg to put him on that chat, somebody wanted him to see what was being said.

Goldberg implies, given the name on the invitation, that it is Waltz. I find that hard to believe, unless Waltz had a strange 4-D chess like plan to play Goldberg like a dupe.

To paraphrase Casablanca, of all the secure Trump administration chats, the worst anti-Trumper Goldberg just happened to walk into mine.

Yeah, right.

So who did it?

The sad thing is, by this time in the morning, nobody really cares and that’s the whole purpose of the exercise as far as the media is concerned.

As for the the Politico and Atlantic pieces, the reactions they generated are the story, No matter how weird and strange it all seems, they exist for one reason: to “chip” the onrushing Trump administration.