Manufacturing versus ‘High-Tech’….Really?

In yesterday’s WSJ, Phil Gramm and Don Boudreaux predictably argue for free trade and against tariffs and say:

We are today taking actions to protect manufacturing jobs the same way we did with agriculture a century ago. In the process, we are imperiling our access to the world market in high-tech and AI, which are the economic future.

I have often seen this assertion of a polarity between manufacturing (old, boring, low growth and low margin) and ‘high tech’ (new, cool, high growth and super-profitable) and wonder what the writers think ‘high-tech’ exactly IS.

Would they consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (market capitalization $758B) as high-tech? It is certainly a manufacturing company!

How about ASML Holding NV (market cap $274B)?…this is the only company in the world that manufactures the Extreme Ultra Violet machines which are essential for making the highest-performance semiconductors.

Consider GE Aerospace, now trading as a separate company with a market cap of $206B. It may lack the Cool factor of the above two companies, but anyone who thinks that making jet engines doesn’t count as ‘high-tech’ should read this article: Why it’s so hard to build a jet engine at the Construction Physics substack.

The above examples are companies that sell business-to-business rather than to consumers. For a business that sells to consumers, look at Tesla–there are many articles and videos available about this company’s innovations in manufacturing. (Here, for instance)

What, exactly, do Gramm and Boudreaux, and similar writers, think ‘high-tech’ actually means?

Personally, I’m not particularly fond of the term, nor even of just ‘technology’ when used in a narrow and restrictive sense–I think it’s pretty odd to consider a company that sells some garden variety consumer product online (with sparkly AI algorithms!) as being ‘technology’ while excluding the making of jet engines (or power turbines) from that category.

One point that is not well enough understood: process innovation is as important as product innovation. The manufacturing innovations of Matthew Boulton and John Wilkinson were as important for the success of the steam engine as were James Watt’s design innovations. In the case of the Model T Ford, the process innovations which allowed production at low and continuously-declining cost were perhaps even more important than the design of the car itself.

The idea of a polarity between ‘High-Tech’ and Manufacturing is unhelpful to clear thinking about policy.