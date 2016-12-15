Christmas Spirit
Posted by Dan from Madison on December 15th, 2016 (All posts by Dan from Madison)
Jameson has it.
December 15th, 2016 at 5:35 pm
Happy holidays!!
December 15th, 2016 at 7:02 pm
The dogs I know absolutely refuse to wear any coverings. They go on a sitdown strike if you try to make them wear something like Jameson.
December 16th, 2016 at 7:56 am
He is surprisingly good with the coats. When it gets around zero we usually suit him up. He is outside a lot when we are out feeding/tending animals. Being outside also helps his natural coat to grow in thicker/tighter. But zero is zero and it is brutal for everything but our Scottish Highland cattle, who really don’t care about cold weather at all.
December 18th, 2016 at 4:39 pm
Generally I think big dogs are a bit embarrassed by being put into clothing, but little dogs love it, for the attention they get from it. Spike, the late shih tzu loved the attention from wearing something, no matter how ludicrous. Calla, the late boxer-pit mix, was profoundly humiliated by halloween costumes, especially.
December 18th, 2016 at 6:19 pm
My basset hound, Winston, used to like the snow at Lake Arrowhead. Bassets are short haired and I see basset owners with all sorts of sweaters for their dogs.