    Posted by Sgt. Mom on February 10th, 2017 (All posts by )

    Amid some pretty stiff competition news-wise this week, these two linked stories were particularly infuriating – mostly because the matter received relatively little attention, in comparison to coverage of the protest itself. But such is the towering hypocrisy of these times. The establishment national news media continues to conduct itself in the manner that, sadly, we have come to expect of them. Mostly, they cover stories like this with a pillow, until they stop moving.

    But the sheer gall of a protest encampment called to protest potential-possible- maybe environmental damage caused by construction of a pipeline … which then actually does damage to the local environment by the sheer quantity of stuff abandoned over the past six months, and the possibility of seepage of human waste into the nearby river. Well, really – one might have very good reason for doubting the sincerity of those protesters with regard to protecting the environment in the first place.

    Mountains of garbage, untreated human waste, camping gear, supplies and even abandoned automobiles were left behind; actions which just scream respect for a pristine natural landscape, the careful husbanding of scarce resources, and personal responsibility. Both linked stories note that a few of the remaining protest participants are helping with the cleanup which reflects well on those few – hut honestly, whatever happened to the concept of leaving a place cleaner than you found it by your own efforts? The Tea Partiers were famed for leaving their venues cleaned up and ship-shape, just as the Occupy-Whatever protesters were not: anyone venture as to why that would be? Discuss, if you can bear it.

     

    3 Responses to “Environment”

    1. DirtyJobsGuy Says:
      February 10th, 2017 at 2:09 pm

      I was in Bismarck, ND for a week during the height of the protests. The local citizens were furious at the indulgence of the Federal government to these protests and the costs they had to incur. People I were working with had to have security at their homes because of the anarchy. When I returned home to New England one of my neighbors (pretty conservative guy) wryly noted that several women from his liberal Episcopalian church were heading out to join the protests! The prospect of serving the new green god and the oppressed Indians was too much to resist. It was a textbook example of how the non-coastal, non-urban states feel like pawns of the elites in Washington.

    2. Sgt. Mom Says:
      February 10th, 2017 at 6:53 pm

      Just reading about it all, DJG – it’s infuriating. They left such a horrific mess – I mean, junked cars? What the Hell? So much for organization. Really. All of Soros’s money into this thing, and no one thought to hire portapotties, set up trash collection. No wonder the local Tribal council is PO’ed.

    3. newrouter Says:
      February 10th, 2017 at 8:03 pm

      “All of Soros’s money into this thing, and no one thought to hire portapotties, set up trash collection. No wonder the local Tribal council is PO’ed.”

      Why are not the affected parties suing the protesting organizations? There’s a new sheriff in “town”.

