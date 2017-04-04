 
    Posted by Sgt. Mom on April 4th, 2017 (All posts by )

    Some time ago and in another blog-post I wondered if it were possible for those with conservative and libertarian leanings to develop some kind of secret password, or handshake with which to identify themselves to new-met acquaintances who might possibly share those inclinations. We tend to be polite, do not relish open confrontation – and really, why pick unnecessary fights with neighbors, casually-met strangers, distant kin, or fellow workers? Most times, it just is not worth the hassle, or the chance of turning a casual social interaction or relationship turning toxic. Most of us do not eat, sleep, dream, live politics twenty-four-seven, anyway. But it certainly is pleasant to discover someone of like sympathies, usually after a few rounds of warily sounding them out, and assuring them that no, we will not come unglued if they confess to having voted for or liked (insert political figure or philosophy here).

    But I think that I have hit upon a handy shorthand method for discerning the political sympathies of another without coming outright and asking. This insight came about through following a couple of libertarian-leaning or conservative blogs – Sarah Hoyt and Wretchard at Belmont Club being two of the more notable – and noting that the principals and many of their commenters all seemed au courant with Kipling.

    Lines from “The Gods of the Copybook Headings“When ‘Omer Smote ‘is Bloomin’ Lyre”, “The Sons of Martha” “The Three-Decker” and “Dane-geld” or “The Wrath of the Awakened Saxon” and any number of other poems from the pen of the Glorious Rudyard were tossed about with abandon, along with references to various short stories and novels. Tags and lines from these poems and others were almost a currency in comment threads at these websites and blogs.
    If you like Kipling … then you are likely to be some stripe of conservative, libertarian, or an original independent. I have not much of an explanation of why this should be so, other than that Kipling was an unparalleled master of storytelling, and his poems – traditional in the sense that they had a rhyme and meter – sometimes are still topical and always quotable. He has been out of fashion among the mainstream intellectuals and tastemakers for going on a century; In the place of the story-teller and poet there is a massive straw-image of him, labeled with every nasty -ism that can be applied; imperialist, racist, and so on and so forth. Die-hard fan of British imperialism – or not – he certainly was an acute observer of the institution and of his times. Perhaps it is the clear-eyed observer part of the Glorious Rudyard that appeals. Any other explanation would be welcomed, but the correlation between a liking for Kipling and conservative leanings is pretty well marked in my mind. Your thoughts?

     

    This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017 at 2:01 pm and is filed under Arts & Letters, Conservatism, Miscellaneous, Politics.

    10 Responses to “To Kipple or Not?”

    1. Joe Wooten Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 2:26 pm

      Yep. Especially anyone who knows and quotes from copybook headings.

    2. Phil Ossiferz Stone Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      Kipling is good, but I think simply being Biblically literate in this foul age is more than enough. I vote for the Lord’s Prayer, if Kipling will not do.

    3. dearieme Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 2:48 pm

      As long as it’s the proper Lord’s prayer, not a version in dismal local government English.

      Steve Sailer likes quoting at least one bit of Kingsley Amis.

      And then there’s Enoch Powell’s marvellous “The supreme function of statesmanship is to provide against preventable evils.”

      But Kipling does give a wider range of meaty stuff.

    4. Bilwick Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 3:08 pm

      People in AA have “Are you a friend of Bill?” I like, “Are you a friend of Fred[eric Bastiat]?”

    5. David Foster Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 3:31 pm

      It’s unfortunate, in the present context, that “Gods of the Copybook Headings” uses the term “Gods of the Marketplace”…many people probably interpret that line as a critique of capitalism.

    6. Bill Brandt Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      I’m pretty conservative and am not widely read of Rudyard.

      It is strange times we live in – not everyone leaning to the left is a rude, in-your-face type of person. Good people across the spectrum have a “live and let live” attitude.

    7. Grurray Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      I wish I could agree with Phil, but I live near one of those liberal mega-churches. Some all-over-the-map biblical interpretations. It’s no guarantee anymore.

      I’m going to try Kipling.

      Usually if I can get a conversation going about handguns, pony cars, or MMA then I know we’re on the right track.

    8. PenGun Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 4:29 pm

      “Respect the aged!”

      “It was a thick voice–a muddy voice that would have made you
      shudder–a voice like something soft breaking in two. There was
      a quaver in it, a croak and a whine.

      “Respect the aged! O Companions of the River–respect the aged!”

      http://www.online-literature.com/kipling/second-jungle-book/7/

      One of my favorites. Although many are confused about my leanings, I favor 2 wings myself, one could not call me a libertarian or conservative, certainly an independent.

    9. Sgt. Mom Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 4:32 pm

      Gurray – it’s a solid guarantee. If anything, fans of Kipling are interesting, nonconformist and don’t seem to be particularly judgmental.
      And some of his short stories … wow. Just wow. (I’ve been a fan since I could read. Does it show?
      Some of his stories will absolutely curl your hair. Mary Postgate. And then there is “A Matter of Fact.” )

    10. Mike K Says:
      April 4th, 2017 at 5:52 pm

      “not everyone leaning to the left is a rude”

      I have three kids that are lefties. Two are lawyers, of course.

      One is beyond conversation. One used to be but is getting philosophical. I asked her about Hillary last fall and said “I won’t vote for her. I won’t vote for Trump but I won’t vote for her.”

      The third is reasonable most of the time but thinks Trump will be impeached. She lives in Santa Monica so I understand.

      I like Kipling’s “Tommy.”

