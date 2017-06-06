Posted by Trent Telenko on June 6th, 2017 (All posts by Trent Telenko)
For this Anniversary, please see these two previous 2013 and 2014 Chicago Boyz columns on D-DAY —
June 6th, 2014
Men of the 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, rush toward the shelter of amphibious tanks at the water’s edge of Easy Red sector, Omaha Beach, on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Left and right in the foreground are M4 Sherman tanks with wading equipment. The troops in the photo, expecting weak defenses, are loaded down with food and equipment for several days of combat. Most of which was discarded on the beach in their desperate fight for survival. Source: Britannica Online for Kids, http://kids.britannica.com/comptons/art-40275
and also —
6th June 2013
A pre D-Day picture of the RAF Lightweight AMES Radar and crew from the 21 BDS (Base Defence Sector) landed on Omaha Beach Source: http://www.therafatomahabeach.com/?page_id=2697
This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 at 6:30 pm and is filed under History, Military Affairs, War and Peace.
You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.