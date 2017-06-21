 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

Recommended Photo Store
 
Buy Through Our Amazon Link or Banner to Support This Blog
 
 
 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Lex's Tweets
  • Jonathan's Tweets
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «
    »

    Summer Rerun: Sir Patrick Spence

    Posted by David Foster on June 21st, 2017 (All posts by )

    Just because I like it…

    The king sits in Dunfermline toun,
    Drinkin’ the bluid red wine
    ‘0 whaur will I get a skeely skipper,
    To sail this ship o’ mine?’

    Then up and spak an eldern knicht,
    Sat at the king’s richt knee,
    ‘Sir Patrick Spence is the best sailor,
    That ever sail’d the sea.’

    Our king has written a braid letter,
    And seal’d it wi’ his han’,
    And sent it to Sir Patrick Spence,
    Was walkin’ on the stran’.

    ‘To Noroway, to Noroway,
    To Noroway owre the faim;
    The king’s dochter o’ Noroway,
    It’s thou maun bring her hame.’

    The first line that Sir Patrick read,
    Sae lond, loud laughed he;
    The neist line that Sir Patrick read,
    The tear blinded his e’e.

    ‘O wha is this has dune this deed,
    And tauld the king o’ me,
    To send us oot at this time o’ the year
    To sail upon the sea?

     

    Be’t wind, be’t weet, be’t bail, be’t sleet,
    Our ship maun sail the faim;
    The king’s dochter o’ Noroway,
    It’s we maun fetch her hame.’

    They boys’d their sails on Mononday,
    Wi’ a’ the speed they may;
    They hae landed in Noroway
    Upon a Wodnesday.

    (After only a week in Norway, the local nobles accuse Sir Patrick and his men of eating and drinking too much. Sir Patrick, who has brought valuable gifts of gold and silver with him, is highly offended by these complaints)

    ‘Mak ready, mak ready, my merry men a’,
    Our guid ship sails the morn,’
    ‘0 say na sae, my maister dear,
    For I fear a deidly storm.

    I saw the new moon late yestreen,
    Wi’ the auld moon in her arm,
    And I fear, I fear, my maister dear,
    That we will come to harm.

    They had na sail’d a league, a leagne,
    A league but barely three,
    When the lift grew dark, and the wind blew loud,
    And gurly grew the sea.

    The ankers brak, and the tapmasts lap,
    ‘Twas sic a deidly storm
    And the waves cam owre the broken ship,
    Till a’ her sides were torn.

    * * * * *

    Gae fetch a wab o’ the silken claith,
    Anither o’ the twine,
    And wap them to our guid ship’s side,
    That the saut sea come na in.

    They fetch’d a wab o’ the silken claith
    Anither o’ the twine,
    And they wapp’d them round that guid ship’s side,
    But still the sea cam in!

    O laith, laith were our guid Scots lords,
    To weet their cork-heel’d shoon;
    But lang or a’ the play was play’d,
    They wat their hats aboon.

    And many was the feather bed,
    That flauchter’d on the faim;
    And mony was the guid lord’s son,
    That never mair cam hame!

    The ladyes wrang their fingers white,
    The maidens tore their hair,
    A’ for the sake o’ their true loves,-
    For them they’ll see nae mair!

    O lang, lang may the ladyes sit,
    Wi’ their fans into their han’,
    Before they see Sir Patrick Spence
    Come sailin’ to the stran’!

    O lang, lang may time maidens sit,
    Wi’ their gowd kaims in their hair,
    A’ waiting for their ain dear loves,-
    For them they’ll see nae mair!

    It’s forty miles frae Aberdeen,
    And fifty fathoms deep,
    And there lies guid Sir Patrick Spence,
    Wi’ the Sects lords at his feet!

    There are many versions of this ballad; this one is from here. The earliest written version dates from 1765, but the ballad is believed to be much older. It may be based on a combination of incidents from two voyages, one in 1281 and the other in 1286.

     

    This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 21st, 2017 at 3:01 pm and is filed under History, Poetry. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
    »
     