Diverse
Posted by Sgt. Mom on August 8th, 2017 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
There is an oft-quoted maxim generally credited to the late William F. Buckley to the effect that “Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other views, but then are shocked and offended to discover that there are other views.” So it also appears to be the case with the corporate and academic diversity-mongers; who are all about diversity when it is a matter of race, nationality, sex, sex-orientation, background and education level, but react like a bunch of screaming howler monkeys when what they have established as ‘conventional-think’ is transgressed upon or critiqued, even in a manner most thoughtful, The most current demonstration of this has been the Google-Diversity imbroglio, which was set off by a rather thoughtful memo (linked here) which ruminated on unconscious corporate assumptions, and suggested that there were other reasons than bias for a dearth of women in highly technical programming activities, and that Google’s own diversity culture was preventing discussion of effective means of remedying that lack. Oh, my … did that set off the Lords of Diversity at Google, as well as a number of female staff at Google and other tech industries … a reaction which I can only describe as ‘hysteria.’ The Google engineer who generated the memo has become the focus of one of those internet lynch mobs, thus fulfilling his own prophetic warning that there are some questions which are like the third rail in that one cannot touch them without being vaporized. Or as in his case, fired summarily. It is altogether likely that he will not be unemployed for long, or the recipient of a large settlement as the result of a suit filed for unjust termination by Google – very likely both. (More here at Ace of Spades, who thoughtfully posted the link to the infamous memo.
It is also likely that Google may feel a bit of pain from this; if not from pissed-off consumers choosing another search engine and email service, then from ideologically straight-jacketing those in-house techies thinking creatively about solving problems. If savvy thinkers know that voicing speculative wrong-think about hard questions will impact them professionally … well, then, there will not be answers to those hard questions, and the Lords of Diversity will never know why.
Another takeaway from all of this is a powerful reinforcement of the notion that being conservative in a generally liberal workplace is a perilous professional situation – a situation that has become even more unstable since the election of Donald Trump. Yes, sensible conservative/libertarians are going to go on keeping their mouths shut and their heads down, unless among friends or in a safe space like this one. Even those of us who are self-employed, have their mortgage and cars paid for, or nearly paid for, and topped-up bank accounts are still vulnerable to a determined and malicious internet lynch mob … or even someone like the odious Lena Dunham, maliciously going to an employer, with a tattle-tale of a supposedly overheard conversation in a public place.
Discuss, if you can bear it.
August 8th, 2017 at 4:36 pm
It keeps getting funnier and funnier. He’s a bit beyond belief, but no matter.
Google’s females apparently get about 69% of male pay. They are looking at it. ;)
Now Wikileaks has offered him a job.
August 8th, 2017 at 4:40 pm
I’m still chuckling at how the new VP of Diversity is now on record as opposing … diversity. Also, the tidal wave of Google employees/managers who admit to keeping blacklists should certainly help James Damore’s case.
August 8th, 2017 at 5:03 pm
I know – no one more intolerant than the professionally tolerant! And no one more anti-diverse than the professional diversity-managers! It’s like Alice Through the Looking Glass, only without sheep, and Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee.
August 8th, 2017 at 5:55 pm
“Google’s females apparently get about 69% of male pay”
Apples to oranges number.
August 8th, 2017 at 6:31 pm
Do you think the 69% is actually a filthy joke? That would be a sacking offence.
August 8th, 2017 at 7:05 pm
Several things jump out of the story. 30% of other Google engineers agreed with him.
This, to quote Steve Hayward at Powerline, is a disaster for women engineers at Google.
Now let’s say you are a man picking a team to go to a three week long tech conference/expo in Hong Kong. Are you more or less likely to want to put women on your team, knowing that if you or someone you like inadvertently says something “offensive” regarding gender, a woman on your team may call for termination?
Some women engineers were so “triggered” by this story, they stayed home from work because they were “afraid.”
Could anyone have done a better job of validating his observations ?
The guy is a math genius and chess master. He probably has venture capital folks calling him.
Larry Summers could explain some of this.
August 8th, 2017 at 7:19 pm
I knew an incredibly intelligent, charming, and beautiful female linguistics major from Stanford who left a resume company to go to Google with a two digit employee number. I had no reason to believe she had been treated unfairly by her new employer and she certainly wasn’t at her previous employer where she was greatly valued, though all were underpaid. I am sure she made a great contribution to a great search engine. Now it’s an advertising company. I hope she made a lot of money and her husband enjoys his helicopter.
August 8th, 2017 at 8:22 pm
The memo reads like something written by a libertarian-ish grad student on a reddit group. My understanding is that it was posted on some sort of atheist/”freethinker” internal gchat group.
In a sane world it would have made little impact. The fact that it caused this sort of insane reaction is a clear sign that red guard children have taken over google, hence the world.
August 8th, 2017 at 8:29 pm
I think it was posted on an internal Google net that is supposed to be open to discussion. It wasn’t.
The VP of Diversity was a Hillary worker in 2016, not much of a surprise.
August 8th, 2017 at 8:43 pm
I have a suspicion that this guy is a bit more than your average Reddit libertarian aspie. He filed a NLRB complaint before positing this document. I think he knew damn well what was going to happen and set a trap.
Hopefully he can sue the pants off of them and buy a fleet of helicopters.
Maybe even provide free helicopter rides…
–Ed
August 8th, 2017 at 9:04 pm
“He filed a NLRB complaint before positing this document.”
My impression is he filed the complaint well after posting it (I read somewhere he posted it weeks ago, and it made little impact, until somebody else posted it to a wider distribution list more recently), when things were blowing up and he knew he was about to be fired. Who knows what the true timeline is. I can’t imagine google won’t settle with him well before trial. It is mind-boggling how completely dishonest the coverage has been. Don’t the media care that the document is public and we can read for ourselves and see what liars they are?
August 8th, 2017 at 9:06 pm
Google’s vice president of diversity, Danielle Brown, sent a memo in response to the furor over the weekend, saying the engineer’s essay “advanced incorrect assumptions about gender”.
Wrongthink will not be tolerated, comrades.
August 8th, 2017 at 9:56 pm
Danielle Brown knows all about science from her work on Hillary’s campaign.
August 8th, 2017 at 11:04 pm
Thought experiment: Suppose that a Google employee had circulated a memo, written in the same general style and circulated to the same audience, on one of the following subjects:
1–An argument that Google should avoid any actions or strategies that directly or indirectly support Israel
2–An argument that Christians are too intellectually-rigid to make good programmers and hence should not be hired for such jobs
3–A critique of the strategy of Google and its parent, Alphabet, drawing the conclusion that the current approach in almost all areas is highly vulnerable and cannot succeed in the long run
What would have been the likely response in each of the above cases?
August 9th, 2017 at 6:27 am
Ed M. – I agree with you – this guy knew exactly what he was doing and Google fell for it hook, line and sinker. Their kneejerk reaction will cost them (or their insurance company).
August 9th, 2017 at 8:39 am
@David Foster:
Thought experiment: Suppose that a Google employee had circulated a memo, written in the same general style and circulated to the same audience, on one of the following subjects:
1–An argument that Google should avoid any actions or strategies that directly or indirectly support Israel
2–An argument that Christians are too intellectually-rigid to make good programmers and hence should not be hired for such jobs
3–A critique of the strategy of Google and its parent, Alphabet, drawing the conclusion that the current approach in almost all areas is highly vulnerable and cannot succeed in the long run
What would have been the likely response in each of the above cases?
=============================================
These questions aren’t that hard (maybe the difficult ones are coming later?):
1 — Enthusiastic agreement, discussion about how quickly this could be implemented
2 — Enthusiastic agreement, discussion about how to remove any existing Christian employees due to wrongthink
3 — Possibly enthusiastic discussion so long as their PC/SocJus focus was not flagged as being a factor. Blame things on white male het employees & there will be enthusiastic support.
August 9th, 2017 at 9:42 am
Note the silence from the real bigwigs in the valley–Page, Brin, Zuck, all the big VCs, etc. They know this is a farce.
August 9th, 2017 at 10:10 am
“Their kneejerk reaction will cost them (or their insurance company).”
Google (technically Alphabet) posted a $5.4BILLION profit last quarter. Having to settle with this guy for some 6-7 figure amount is probably less than they spend on smoothies every day for their employees.
August 9th, 2017 at 11:20 am
It appears that the Berserkeley radicals of a half century ago have made an ideological conquest of Silicon Valley. Ironically,ex-radical David Horowitz, who left the left as a consequence of the murder of Betty Van Patter, has a son, Ben Horowitz, who has made a lot of money off his software skills in Silicon Valley. From what I have read, father David doesn’t have a problem with his son’s disagreeing with his political stances, as David’s Communist parents spent their lives trying to impose their views on David.