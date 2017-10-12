Learning the 777
Posted by David Foster on October 12th, 2017 (All posts by David Foster)
Airline pilot Karlene Petitt is doing transition to the Boeing 777 and blogging about what she learns:
Series will continue at Karlene’s blog
