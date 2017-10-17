Shameless book promo
Posted by Margaret on October 17th, 2017 (All posts by Margaret)
I’ve started writing again after a ten-year pause, so it’s pretty much like starting from scratch and I can use all the help I can get. The first two books of a three-book science fiction series, Insurgents and Awakening, are available on Amazon now, and the third, Survivors, will be up in a week or two. (The books work as stand-alone novels; you don’t have to read them as a series, though I think they’re more fun that way.) All three are/will be available in paperback and e-book editions, and the e-books are free in Kindle Unlimited.
There’s an excerpt from Insurgents here and the first chapter of Awakening here, if anybody’s interested.
I hope ChicagoBoyz readers will find the trilogy interesting, since it’s meant to be the chronicle of a totalitarian society’s collapse over a period of several generations.
If anybody happens to read one, I would be very grateful for a review.
The empire called Harmony seemed very much like what Hillary Clinton would have established had she had the chance.
OK, Book 1 purchased – I like the premise so I hope I enjoy the book.
I’m currently working my way through the “Outlander” series. After I’ll keep them in mind.
I rarely read novels but these are good.
I read ‘Insurgents’ and enjoyed it very much..looking forward to reading ‘Awakening’
Mike K…re Outlander….a post & comment thread at Ricochet about the reasons for the popularity of this book and series:
https://ricochet.com/420873/outlander-and-manliness-why-american-women-love-outlander/
Includes a rather heated discussion of this burning question: If a married woman goes back in time by several hundred years…and marries someone in that time frame…is she a bigamist?
I started reading earlier this evening and just got finished with the second book.
When is the next coming out?