UPDATE: The hero guard has surfaced and will be on the Ellen Degeneres show.

He went for the money, which was sensible of him, but does anyone think he will be asked about his immigration status ?

The “hero” security guard in the Las Vegas shooting has not only disappeared, but had a false Social Security number.

I guess that’s why he bolted before the press conference.

He also may be the reason for the shifting stories about the shooting.

There are photos of him wearing a badge and others without it.

The security guard was supposed to be interviewed by Fox News’ Sean Hannity, but the host tweeted on Thursday: ‘He cancelled.’

Campos’ disappearance came just hours after MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay, disputed the official timeline of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, rejecting any suggestion that hotel staff delayed calling 911 for six minutes after Paddock opened fire.

Maybe he did not have a gun because he could not pass a background check. Then there is the matter of the six minutes after he was shot and the massacre began.

The latest chronology raised a series of questions about whether officers were given information quickly enough to possibly have a chance to take out the gunman before he could carry out the bloodshed.

But according to resort officials, it was no more than 40 seconds between the time Campos used his walkie talkie to call for help and Paddock opening fire on the crowd from two windows in his suite.

Earlier in the investigation, police had said that Paddock shot through his door and wounded Campos after the guard distracted him from firing on the crowd out the windows.

Campos’ union president said the latest timeline does not dispute the assertion that the guard is ‘still a hero, saving his coworker, possibly stopping additional shots,’ reported Stephanie Wash.

Two timelines. Mysteries about the motive, whether there was a second shooter, who used his card key when he was gone ?

How many Mis-Matched Social Security number notifications (from the IRS) has MGM Resorts and the Mandalay Bay Hotel received over the past two years? The answer to that question expands the liability of the parent company exponentially.

The possibility of Jose Campos being an illegal alien virtually explains all of the confusing behavior of all parties within this dynamic of contradictory information. Las Vegas authorities would not want the general public to know the scope of the historic hiring issue. Additionally, Las Vegas would not want visitors to know their security was contingent upon illegal alien “security” workers; and the liability for the Mandalay Bay Massacre increases accordingly.

The FBI and DHS would find themselves in the center of a rather explosive political issue.

We can assume that all actions from here on out will be directed at the liability of the hotel and its ownership.

Where are the hotel security videos ?

A shooting survivor who was not injured died suddenly at home.

There are a bunch of less reliable sites reporting that she described multiple shooters.

“Every single survivor I have talked to also remembers multiple shooters, and at least one from the ground- why aren’t we being taken more seriously? Tons of things don’t add up,” she wrote on Facebook. [That account has been closed. Thanks Mark Zuckerberg]

“I have been watching the news non-stop since I arrived back home to my family. And it just doesn’t make sense. The story that are feeding everyone doesn’t add up to our eyewitness accounts. There is something wrong with what they are saying & the evidence seems fake if you ask me.”

Explaining that she called her husband and grandmother to warn them she was in a shooting and might not make it out alive, Suchomel wrote, “The gunfire wasn’t stopping this whole time. It wasn’t ceasing. It wasn’t slowing down. And It was directly behind us, following us. Bullets were coming from every direction. Behind us, in front of us, to the side of us.

True? I don’t know. I did watch a couple of videos, once shot by a taxi driver which strongly suggested at least two shooters.

Listen to the audio on that video if You Tube hasn’t blocked it.

What the hell is going on ?