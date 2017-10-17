It looks like the “hero” security guard in the Vegas shooting is illegal.
UPDATE: The hero guard has surfaced and will be on the Ellen Degeneres show.
He went for the money, which was sensible of him, but does anyone think he will be asked about his immigration status ?
The “hero” security guard in the Las Vegas shooting has not only disappeared, but had a false Social Security number.
I guess that’s why he bolted before the press conference.
He also may be the reason for the shifting stories about the shooting.
There are photos of him wearing a badge and others without it.
The security guard was supposed to be interviewed by Fox News’ Sean Hannity, but the host tweeted on Thursday: ‘He cancelled.’
Campos’ disappearance came just hours after MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay, disputed the official timeline of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, rejecting any suggestion that hotel staff delayed calling 911 for six minutes after Paddock opened fire.
Maybe he did not have a gun because he could not pass a background check. Then there is the matter of the six minutes after he was shot and the massacre began.
The latest chronology raised a series of questions about whether officers were given information quickly enough to possibly have a chance to take out the gunman before he could carry out the bloodshed.
But according to resort officials, it was no more than 40 seconds between the time Campos used his walkie talkie to call for help and Paddock opening fire on the crowd from two windows in his suite.
Earlier in the investigation, police had said that Paddock shot through his door and wounded Campos after the guard distracted him from firing on the crowd out the windows.
Campos’ union president said the latest timeline does not dispute the assertion that the guard is ‘still a hero, saving his coworker, possibly stopping additional shots,’ reported Stephanie Wash.
Two timelines. Mysteries about the motive, whether there was a second shooter, who used his card key when he was gone ?
How many Mis-Matched Social Security number notifications (from the IRS) has MGM Resorts and the Mandalay Bay Hotel received over the past two years? The answer to that question expands the liability of the parent company exponentially.
The possibility of Jose Campos being an illegal alien virtually explains all of the confusing behavior of all parties within this dynamic of contradictory information. Las Vegas authorities would not want the general public to know the scope of the historic hiring issue. Additionally, Las Vegas would not want visitors to know their security was contingent upon illegal alien “security” workers; and the liability for the Mandalay Bay Massacre increases accordingly.
The FBI and DHS would find themselves in the center of a rather explosive political issue.
We can assume that all actions from here on out will be directed at the liability of the hotel and its ownership.
Where are the hotel security videos ?
A shooting survivor who was not injured died suddenly at home.
There are a bunch of less reliable sites reporting that she described multiple shooters.
“Every single survivor I have talked to also remembers multiple shooters, and at least one from the ground- why aren’t we being taken more seriously? Tons of things don’t add up,” she wrote on Facebook. [That account has been closed. Thanks Mark Zuckerberg]
“I have been watching the news non-stop since I arrived back home to my family. And it just doesn’t make sense. The story that are feeding everyone doesn’t add up to our eyewitness accounts. There is something wrong with what they are saying & the evidence seems fake if you ask me.”
Explaining that she called her husband and grandmother to warn them she was in a shooting and might not make it out alive, Suchomel wrote, “The gunfire wasn’t stopping this whole time. It wasn’t ceasing. It wasn’t slowing down. And It was directly behind us, following us. Bullets were coming from every direction. Behind us, in front of us, to the side of us.
True? I don’t know. I did watch a couple of videos, once shot by a taxi driver which strongly suggested at least two shooters.
Listen to the audio on that video if You Tube hasn’t blocked it.
What the hell is going on ?
October 17th, 2017 at 5:02 pm
“What the hell is going on ?” Someone doesn’t want you to know. Won’t your FBI daughter drop a hint?
Mind you, if dodgy Social Security numbers are a big deal what about Mr Obama’s?
October 17th, 2017 at 5:29 pm
And so the plot coagulates even more … no wonder the person in question has proved so elusive. There must be something hideously embarrassing to the powers-that-be about this, and a Hispanic with a fake SSAN might be just the start of it. I have seen suggestions that one of the weapons bought by the shooter might be a ‘Fast and Furious’ item.
Talk about being hoist on the previous administrations petard. From stuff like this, conspiracy theories grow rich and deep.
October 17th, 2017 at 6:08 pm
Until the cops release videos, of which they undoubtedly have hundreds of hours of this guy, and a complete list of what weaponry he had in his room, there’s zero reason to take anything they have to say about this seriously.
PS. OF COURSE this guy was illegal. You think there’s are any security guards, kitchen staff, etc., in Las Vegas that are US citizens?
October 17th, 2017 at 6:30 pm
“Won’t your FBI daughter drop a hint?”
I’m going to ask her when she is here for a visit in ten days. I’ve talked to her recently but in public places.
When she told me a year ago that she (a left wing feminist) would not vote for Hillary, I took that as evidence of an agent revolt over Hillary’s crimes, prompting Comey’s presser in July.
The recent The Hill story about the Russian Uranium and the Clintons was probably also an agent revolt leaking that fact that Rosenstein and McCabe sat on this for years.
Both should be ousted and should have been earlier but the Democrats were blocking Trump appointments, like they blocked Bush’s in 2001.
October 17th, 2017 at 7:08 pm
Just a quick comment that the video sounded like it could be an echo effect instead of multiple shooters. Really loud noises tend to echo in a cityscape. And just because only one echo was heard doesn’t imply there was no echo.
October 17th, 2017 at 7:32 pm
I’ve got no inside information but don’t discount the impact to the investigation of a serious desire by Mandalay Bay security, the LVPD, and LV Sheriff’s Department to build a plausible cover story about why it took them over an hour to breach the shooter’s room when the security guard probably radioed in a close enough location before the attack even started. No surprise the gap has been cut from 6 minutes to less than a minute.
October 17th, 2017 at 10:45 pm
Just speculating here, but one reason it took an hour to breach the room was that initially there were reports of other active shooters at several other casinos. The LVPD may have thought they had a Mumbai-like scenario, with cells of shooters wandering around the city, shooting as they went. If so, it’s rational to assume that the police lost some time figuring out which reports were false.
October 18th, 2017 at 12:13 am
I’ll just leave this here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQwOgvUhoaU&index=693&list=WL
The authorities have told us that the shooter possessed one unmodified full-auto weapon, but haven’t told us what it is. Meanwhile we have this hysterical-teenage-girl drama about bumpfire stocks.
October 18th, 2017 at 11:21 am
I have not read anywhere discussion about why in this kind of venue, military tech like the “shot detection” electronics developed by Raytheon and others, would not be applied to civil police use. It could be mounted unobtrusively in a van or other vehicle and it would not only point out the direction and location of origin of shots but in this case would identify whether or not multiple sources were present.
Damn! This tech has been proven in battle and is available to protect the public. But of course, as even the Supreme Court has said, it is not the job of Police to protect anyone. It is their job to maintain the peace. In this case, Las Vegas and all the mobsters behind the money, the police are there to protect the “property.” Screw the public. They are only sheep to be sheared and if they are dumb enough to keep going there to be fleeced because they think they are having a good time, well, so be it.
October 18th, 2017 at 11:28 am
I’m going long tin.
October 18th, 2017 at 5:29 pm
Fifty dollars says “Ellen” does not ask him about his immigration status.
October 18th, 2017 at 5:42 pm
I understand the :Ellen” show is owned by MGM, which owns the hotel. The fix is in.
October 19th, 2017 at 1:41 pm
I’ve realised what all this reminds me of – the Mystery of O. Obama has hidden a good deal about his young life, even to the extent of flourishing what might well be a fake birth certificate. But nobody knows what he’s been hiding or why. (I reject the tale about a Kenyan birth.)
On Las Vegas: ditto. Nobody seems to know what the investigation team are hiding or why.
October 20th, 2017 at 3:48 am
@Anonymous
The only reports of multiple shooters I’ve read have been wild speculation by the tin foil hat brigade on the internet. From various cell videos most of the concert goers seemed to know roughly where the shots were coming from and all oriented on the Mandalay Bay. I’ve never heard the police say they were working on multiple shooter reports. I have heard reports that much time was spent clearing a couple floors of the hotel, and in general doing organizational activities like setting up staging areas for various functions. My overall impression is this was a ‘fight like you train’ response and what they had all trained for was the more usual ‘gunman with hostages’ scenario where they don’t have an active shooter and could wait the guy out. I’m not saying they necessarily did anything wrong other than not practicing for this particular scenario but it’s still something that is probably, or at least should be, causing some embarrassment to the heads of law enforcement in Vegas.
October 20th, 2017 at 7:42 am
The autopsies, when they come out should include bullet angles. Bullets shot from ground level or the fourth floor or wherever would have different angles showing up. Eventually we’ll clear it up.
October 20th, 2017 at 11:06 pm
From 350 yards away, with the rifle fired from inside a well sound proofed room, I doubt that the muzzle report would have been very loud. Most assault rifles aren’t very powerful or noisy compared to magnum cartridges. At the same time, there would have been the sound as bullets struck solid objects or the ground and the sound from the shock wave of supersonic bullets passing all around. The rate of fire would have made it impossible to separate these from the sound of the actual shots. Then there is the sound from the concert and crowd.
Possibly, someone with combat experience could have judged direction or directions. I don’t believe that anyone else could have.
It’s unlikely that much trajectory information can be obtained from the victims since they were moved for obvious reasons before careful measurements could be made. Bullet paths through other objects can probably make up for this.
The biggest question in my mind is: Why did he break out two windows? The second one seems to double his chance of detection without offering an advantage. A second shooter would be one explanation.
The time line: I can’t believe that there isn’t a time stamped recording of the radio traffic at the hotel. Any video recorded at the concert will also be time stamped with an uncertainty of milliseconds. The police radio traffic is also recorded and time stamped.
Remember, the gaming industry owns the government of Nevada from the lowest to the highest level. There is very little here that reflects well on either the gaming industry or the government.
October 21st, 2017 at 10:30 am
” Bullets shot from ground level or the fourth floor or wherever would have different angles showing up. Eventually we’ll clear it up.”
I doubt that will clear it up. I remember the famous case of the Boer War soldier who had a bullet entry in one foot and the exit in the other.
The bullet had entered his foot, bounced off his pelvis and exited the other foot.
I have studied thousands of gunshot wounds. Some you can figure out easily but others can be ricochets and follow ribs, etc.
We may learn some more from damage claims trials but even that will probably be hushed up with settlements.
Too much money at stake.
October 21st, 2017 at 8:23 pm
Now that it’s been mentioned, I wondered what the difference in the trajectories would be.
The following assumptions:
Range = 1100 feet (367 Yds.)
Elevation of the 32nd floor = 320 feet
Elevation of the 4th floor = 40 Feet
Cartridge = .223 Remington shooting 55gr. Federal FMJ boat tail at 3240 feet per second muzzle velocity (fairly similar to NATO spec)
Sights zeroed at 100 Yds.
From the 32nd floor, the bullets would have struck about 16.5″ below the cross hairs. From the 4th floor, about 17.5″. The curvature of the trajectory would have been about 0.25° below horizontal from both heights.
The line of sight from the 32nd floor would have been 16.2° below horizontal, from the 4th floor, 2.1°.
The difference of 14° might be discernible under favorable conditions. As Mike K pointed out, bullets only follow straight lines through air. Once they encounter anything more dense, all bets are off. I would especially expect that the great majority of bullets that hit the pavement would ricochet. The bullets would still be moving at 2000 feet per second and easily penetrate more than one person.
The 7.62x39mm Russian cartridge common in the AK47 et al. is slightly more powerful in terms of energy but has lower initial velocity and ballistic efficiency that make the drop around 40″ with the velocity about 1450 FPS which is still supper sonic.
There are a lot of other cartridges that could be plausible but wouldn’t change the geometry enough to matter.
October 25th, 2017 at 2:53 pm
Mein Gott, the debacle continues.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5015241/New-timeline-Las-Vegas-massacre.html
October 25th, 2017 at 3:09 pm
This is one way to shut him up, I suppose. Or am I having my leg pulled?
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-25/brother-las-vegas-gunman-arrested-child-pornography-charges
October 25th, 2017 at 3:43 pm
If you believe that story I’ve got some oceanfront property in Vegas to sell you…