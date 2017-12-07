Pearl Harbor Day
Posted by David Foster on December 7th, 2017 (All posts by David Foster)
December 7th, 2017 at 1:45 pm
Thank you.
December 7th, 2017 at 3:50 pm
After my mother died, our aunt told us that our mother had a sweetheart who was killed at Pearl Harbor, on the USS Oklahoma. This is something my mother kept deep within her heart. We had never heard that. As my mother was an Okie, I am reminded of this Kate Wolf song: In China or a woman’s heart, there are places no one knows. The song is maybe not historically accurate, as the Cape Horn run to China was essentially over after the Panama Canal was finished in 1914 (also diminished by the transcontinental railroad), and the Oklahoma land rush didn’t occur until 1889. No matter, it’s a good song.
December 7th, 2017 at 4:21 pm
I think there were sailors trapped in that ship after it capsized. I think I remember seeing its hull still upside down in the 60s.