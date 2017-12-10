Neptunus Lex – The Epilogue
Posted by David Foster on December 10th, 2017 (All posts by David Foster)
After the Neptunus Lex website went down, shortly after his fatal accident, it very fortunately turned out that someone had saved most of the posts offline. For the last several years, Bill Brandt has been posting these restored posts, on an almost daily basis, at The Lexicans.
Sadly but inevitably, Bill has now come to the end of the saved posts. He has some eloquently-written concluding thoughts here.
Great job Bill, I’m really glad you’ve done this.
We can hope that perhaps some additional Lex posts will show up somewhere in the odd corners of the Internet.
December 10th, 2017 at 11:32 am
“Pray for the boys over there, they’re doing this for us, they’re doing it for you…” On the whole that’s not who US soldiers are used for, not for many a year. Who they are used for is largely a mystery, it seems to me.
December 10th, 2017 at 11:41 am
I read CDR Salamander.
December 10th, 2017 at 5:04 pm
“There: Now I have drawn you. Be gone.” Lex on poverty. Have I got this wrong, I sure hope so.