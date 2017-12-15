Week of Tantrum
Posted by Sgt. Mom on December 15th, 2017 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
Well, this has been a festival of tantrums, has it not? What with ISIS/ISIL/Whatever is now huffing and puffing, threatening to blow our Christmas cottage down, and to execute President Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. Might have some luck with some sub-normally-intelligent specimen of Muslim humanity with delusions of adequacy walking into a public place with a badly-constructed pipe-bomb, but looking on the most recent fearless lone-wolf jihadi warrior, who only managed to semi-eviscerate himself in trying to blow up … which reminds me, have the usual suspects begun winging on about the anti-Muslim backlash which, miraculously, never seems to descend? I’ve been sick as a dog all week with a seasonal cold, so it might have actually happened, and I never noticed. Meanwhile, the Palestinians and their fellow-traveler-symps in the Western world have declared another day of rage with regard to President Trump following through on the ever-so-tentative concept agreed upon by how many previous administrations – that the US embassy in Israel should be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Cue the day of pique, anger, rage, frenzy, furor, indignation, and bluster … any day which ends in ‘y’ will suit for the pathetic Palestinians, exploited by other Arab nations for seventy years. Look, Pallies, this is what happens when you and your badly-chosen Arab allies lose wars repeatedly, persistently and without fail pick the wrong side in a conflict, choose thuggish leaders who take the sweet, sweet internationally-donated lolly and stash it in a Swiss bank account… and then turn around and blame your self-inflicted woes on the nearest handy target. Nope, sorry – the well of sympathy in me towards the Poor Persecuted Palestinians went dry sometime around 9/11, or possibly when in the depths of one or another of the intifadas – committing, enabling, excusing all sorts of terrorist atrocities – their spokes-feeb took a breath and whined that everyone in the West regarded the Pallies as terrorists. There is that concept concerning cause and effect, ya know. Gaza could have been a garden and beach-leisure spot, cheerfully raking in Israeli tourist dollars over the last seventy years, but no … better to marinate in poisonous resentment. Again – this is what happens when you a) pick bad allies, b) lose wars, and c) blame everyone else but yourselves.
Meanwhile, the Pervnado churns on and on and on, with the latest accused MCP being Russell Simmons. Has any powerful male figure in the national news media, music, the movies, or any other establishment not been a complete pig when it comes to conduct, professional or otherwise with women; women he worked with, interviewed, or who had careers which they hoped he would enable through being nice to him, or at least not slapping him into the next county for demanding sexual services? Boundaries, ladies and gentlemen – are nice things to have, loudly to publicize and faithfully to observe. Note that no one has been snickering at VP Mike Pence lately, for being a woman-hating prude, in never yet being alone with a woman not his wife.
And finally, kudos to Sarah Huckabee Saunders, she of the thankless job of daily wrangling the White House press corps – a body which for the most part increasingly resembles a class of bitchy middle-school mean girls, with her as their homeroom teacher. Looks like a darned nice pecan pie too. A note to April Ryan, and Rosie O’Donnell, too – a pecan pie is not that hard to make, even if you make the crust from scratch.
The difference I see between ISIS and the Palis is that ISIS wreaks havoc and destruction throughout the middle east, and the Palis wreak destruction upon themselves…with the help and encouragement of their kleptocrat “leaders”.
Eh, Sam – the Pallies have been forced to dial it back of late, but time was when they were quite the international terror threat. ‘Specially when they hooked up with rabid Euro-lefties.
Wow. The poor Palestinians. Robbed of their land, ethnically cleansed from what is now Israel. And crapped on, by all the supporters of the Jewish establishment.
The present situation should give Bibi pause, but no, he’s going ahead with his alliance with Saudis. Now I don’t think Bibi is dumb, misguided perhaps, but the Saudis he’s allying with are. Now I want a state for the Palestinians, it’s the least the International community can do after all their prevarications. As well failing to do this sets Israel on the path for wider domination of all of Israel, which is the actual goal.
This will lead to a war the Israelis can not win. That will drag the US in. Is this something you want?
the poor Palestinians
You’re consistent in your misunderstanding, I’ll give you that.
The Palestinian complaint of being displaced from their land by law-breaking zionists isn’t entirely dissimilar to white Americans complaining of being displaced from their land by law-breaking Hispanics.
Darn – I had a bet with my daughter than Penny would be the first commenter, tasking me with my insufficient sympathy over the poor Pallies.
Who are an invented people, being either Egyptian on one side, and Jordanian on the other. The international community has been doing their best for them for seventy years, with the result that they are worse off than ever. That takes a real gift.
Peggy Noonan, a columnist I have had ebbs and flows with, had a wonderful column a few days ago on the latest news and sexual harassment. And unfortunately since the WSJ is a paywall, I’ll find a part that seemed pertinent to me: (talking before on what abortion and “the pill” have done to our society)
“Once you separate sex from its seriousness, once you separate it from its life-changing, life-giving potential, men will come to see it as just another want, a desire like any other,” Noonan wrote on Nov. 23 in the opinion section of the Wall Street Journal.
“Once they think that, then they’ll see sexual violations as less serious, less charged, less full of weight. They’ll be more able to rationalize. It’s only petty theft, a pack of chewing gum on the counter, and I took it.”
I suppose that is a good portion to debate, as sexual harassment has been around long before the pill, but I think these 2 things exacerbated it.
As far as the Palestinians and their “day of rage” – meh.
They have been their own worst enemy.
I didn’t expect a 21st century in which Israel would fear that Germany would not return or protect the Dead Sea Scrolls is not one that, as Instapundit remarks, I’d hoped for.
This was a great post – but it could have gone on for thousands of words. There’s the belief that the tax bill is Armageddon. And that Trump should resign. I’m not sure anyone wants to become the kind of country where as many of the ex-officials have been locked up as, say, Hannity wants – but the arguments that this is all a distraction from Trump’s allegiance to Putin is also bizarre, if it means more understatement than over.
And regarding the locking up – if our government acts like a banana republic do we actually prove we aren’t by not prosecuting that government as is done in banana republics when the opposition takes the reigns. This seems to me not a trivial question.
“The international community has been doing their best for them for seventy years, with the result that they are worse off than ever. That takes a real gift.”
You don’t see the irony? You know, “we are here from the government and we are here to help”.
Oh well. They people there were cleansed from the land they had been living on for generations. The history is quite clear. The IC in apparent sympathy set up the 1967 line after the last failed war, which was from the Palestinian point of view, an attempted reclamation of the land stolen from them.
The idea was to just kick the can down the road until the Jewish state could get it’s self into a position to grab all of ancient Israel. They are pretty well there and they are about to, very probably, go to war to cement their gains and annex the West Bank. Perhaps even grab more of Syria.
This is misguided as they do not have the means, even with the Saudis on side. Getting beat is going to seriously change everything and I doubt the US could stand by.
The Palis could have accepted the 1947 UN Partition, but they didn’t. They could have had the 1949 ceasefire line, by the 1960s Jordan and Egypt would have happily given up the headaches of Gaza and the West Bank. They could have had almost the 1949 ceasefire line except for a few minor adjustments for which they would have gotten compensating lands in 2000. Sharon and Bush tried to restart talks when Sharon pulled out of Gaza in 2005, and all Israel got for taking the risk was Hamas on its border. Obama was very sympathetic and leaned hard on Israel, and got nothing for his efforts.
They turned it down every time because they want no Israel and no Jews from the River to the Sea.
Meanwhile, Israeli politics drifted rightward, against them, as the Jews being ethnically cleansed from countries like Egypt, Iraq and Iran, settled in Israel and became voters. That’s how Likud grew, and that’s the base for much of the small zealot parties that make Netanyahu’s political life miserable.
Life is indeed hard for many Palestinians, but they brought it on themselves, with the encouragement of their enablers at the UN, the Islamic Conference, and Europe.
Hard to feel much sympathy for those who bring their problems on themselves, generation after generation, and who still insist that a whole other country has to be cleansed for them.
There is an argument based on 19th and early 20th century Turkish census figures that what is now Israel was pretty much unpopulated and barren desolation at the end of the 19th century – see the descriptions of the Holy Land in Mark Twain’s “The Innocents Abroad”. The ancestors of todays’ Pallies didn’t start moving in, until the early Zionists began purchasing tracts of desolate land, and creating jobs, orchards and industries.
December 15th, 2017 at 7:00 pm
Well said Marty.
And about Israel losing the next war I’d never bet on that. Unlike us, when war comes, they play for keeps. And they don’t kid themselves about what the opposing forces might be or do.
With Barry in command, my bet would have been that they would have received nominal support, mostly strong words and humanitarian aid. With the Donald, the opposing forces know the support is going to be robust to their great peril.
God forbid it comes to that, we don’t need the distraction and carnage.
Death6
Traditional Americans: an invented people, being either British on one side, and German on the other.
December 15th, 2017 at 7:18 pm
Best of both, eh, Dearie?
December 15th, 2017 at 7:48 pm
Empty Palestine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vaIK8wlAl0
kick the can down the road until the Jewish state could get it’s self into a position to grab all of ancient Israel
This is like saying the USA is waiting to get into position to take over Canada and Mexico. Israel is militarily stronger than ever relative to its neighbors, yet somehow the massive imperial land grab people like you are always imagining never happens.
In 1854 Karl Marx was working as the European correspondent for the New York Daily Tribune, in an apparent bid to earn some spare cash while waiting for the revolution to finally begin. Anyway, he was touring the Ottoman Empire while covering the Crimean War. Marx visited Jerusalem, and he estimated that Jews made up half the population and were double the size of the Muslim inhabitants.
Constantinople at the time had about 3/4 of a million residents, Cairo maybe about 1/4 million, Beirut was probably about 50,000. Ottoman Jerusalem was sparse, desolate, and in decline in comparison.