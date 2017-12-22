Seasonal Madness
Posted by Sgt. Mom on December 22nd, 2017 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
I swear, I have no idea why the denizens of celebrity-world are going nuts lately. The distinct possibility is that most of them were always nuts, and I – despite once having had a nice collection of subscriptions to publications like Premiere, Entertainment Weekly, and Rolling Stone, and a mild and mostly professional interest in the entertainment field generally – managed to not notice the frothing waves of insanity emanating from the world of popular entertainment … since … Well, I think some entertainment figures began to go nuts about a decade ago, but in the last year it’s been … OMG, are these people allowed out without a keeper?
And this was before Pervenado, and the revelation to the wider public that apparently just about every big producer, star, or media figure in a position of authority is a sex-crazed perv who cannot keep their nasty hands off lower-level staff or prospective employees. Well, it wasn’t like the existence of the casting couch was that big a secret, but still …
No, I speak this morning of the manner in which a wide variety of media personalities and performers who once appeared to know that sales of their movie tickets, their personal appearances, concerts – all of that, which were based on personal popular appeal, or at least, not kicking the larger audience in the teeth by bringing in matters political/social to front and center. It’s a sad thing for me, to recall that once I thought Rosie O’Donnell was funny and basically harmless. She had the single funniest line ever in A League of the Own which was a slam on Madonna – richly deserving of it in several ways, even back then. So was Janeane Garofalo, too – and a whole raft of other entertainment figures, until Bush derangement took them up to the edge. Now in the last year or so, sheer frothing Trump-hate pushed them over, and it is not a pretty sight at all.
Trump-hate has turned them deranged. Seriously – no other word for this quite fits. Seriously, I cannot figure it – because until two years ago, he was one of them! A grade-C celebrity, a buffoonish caricature, kind of larger than life, a bit (OK, a lot! )vulgar, seemingly pretty competent as a big-city real estate developer – but otherwise, one of them. He went to their weddings, was a habitué of the places familiar to the big-city celebrity class, appeared to be a pretty representative social liberal of the moneyed urbanite class … and yet now appears to be The Worst Person In The World.
Looking at the entertainment news headlines over the last decade, it appears that only a few
entertainers are of a socio/politically conservative bent, or have the wit to keep such opinions to themselves on the sensible grounds of not wishing to piss off a good half of their potential audience.
Rosie O’Donnell has become a special case, in the last few days, by offering (via her Twitter feed) what appears to be a bribe to sitting officials. (more here, thanks to Ace of Spades HQ.) This goes beyond trash-talking. This offer can be, if one is inclined to take it at face value (and not as a ‘joke’ as Ms. O’Donnell will doubtless claim that it is) construed as an effort by a person of wealth and standing to peremptorily override the votes of those elected to carry out the wishes of ordinary citizens. This is a serious business, as Ms. O’Donnell’s legal adviser may be reminding her over this weekend. Yes – us ordinary voters are extraordinarily humor-deficient when it comes to having our elected officials bribed and threatened by the wealthy and connected, miffed at not having their own political whims catered to. Discuss, if you can bear it.
December 22nd, 2017 at 7:48 pm
I’m mildly curious to see if anyone in Congress takes Rosie’s bribe attempt seriously or considers it. It’s worth noting that during the 1970s ABSCAM sting the only reason John Murtha didn’t get himself in trouble was that he thought the bribes offered by the FBI’s “Arabs” were too paltry….
December 22nd, 2017 at 9:13 pm
They seem to have centered their universes around an ideology–though perhaps that word has implications of intelligent thought that aren’t entirely appropriate. Whether ideology or idol, this thing is the obvious center of existence for us all, and any heresy anywhere can poison us all.
That ideology/idol’s temple is government. Heretics in charge of the center of their temple is a disaster not to be borne. It has almost cosmic implications.
Those who make idols will become like them…
December 22nd, 2017 at 10:03 pm
I think 2018 is going to get seriously ugly.
Major media and political figures talk as if it is a foregone conclusion that Trump himself is going to get indicted by Mueller. No one is prepping “the resistance” for the likelihood that Mueller is going to do the opposite and clear him of everything (to the extent that a criminal investigation could do any such thing).
Already we’ve had several GOP leaders in the House shot at, with miraculously no one killed, and one GOP Senator physically assaulted and left with severe injuries. Both incidents completely swept under the rug (speaking of which, remember when that guy in Vegas shot several hundred people, and they won’t tell us anything at all about how or why he did it?).
It also appears very likely that in the near future the DOJ will report on severe malfeasance, to include severe corruption and other illegality, by their own career officials, as well as senior political leadership up to and including Cabinet officers. The media will probably first try to ignore it as much as possible, and then spin it as Trump “politicizing” what’s always been a completely objective and unbiased department (hahahahahahahahaha!).
Like I said, it’s going to get really, really ugly.