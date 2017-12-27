 
    A Tale for Children

    Posted by David Foster on December 27th, 2017 (All posts by )

    The Christmas season, in combination with seeing the Churchill movie Darkest Hour, reminded me of a passage from the French author Georges Bernanos.

    In May/June 1940, Nazi Germany defeated the French army. Britain was forced to withdraw its troops at Durkirk–losing virtually all their heavy equipment. Few would have been willing to bet on Britain’s survival…after quickly devastating the (then highly-regarded) French army and demonstrating highly-effective use of airpower, Nazi Germany seemed unstoppable.

    In December of that year, Bernanos, then living in Brazil, wrote as follows:

    No one knows better than I do that, in the course of centuries, all the great stories of the world end by becoming children’s tales. But this particular one (the story of England’s resistance–ed) has started its life as such, has become a children’s tale on the very threshold of its existence. It mean that we can at once recognize in it the threefold visible sign of its nature. it has deceived the anticipations of the wise, it has humiliated the weak-hearted, it has staggered the fools. Last June all these folk from one end of the world to the other, no matter what the color of their skins, were shaking their heads. Never had they been so old, never had they been so proud of being old. All the figures that they had swallowed in the course of their miserable lives as a safeguard against the highly improbable activity of their emotions had choked the channels of circulation..They were ready to prove that with the Armistice of Rethondes the continuance of the war had become a mathematical impossibility…Some chuckled with satisfaction at the thought, but they were not the most dangerous…Others threatened us with the infection of pity…”Alone against the world,” they said. “Why, what is that but a tale for children?” And that is precisely what it was–a tale for children. Hurrah for the children of England! 

    Men of England, at this very moment you are writing what public speakers like to describe in their jargon as one of the “greatest pages of history”….At this moment you English are writing one of the greatest pages of history, but I am quite sure that when you started, you meant it as a fairy tale for children. “Once upon a time there was a little island, and in that island there was a people in arms against the world…” Faced with such an opening as that, what old cunning fox of politics or business would not have shrugged his shoulders and closed the book?

     

    This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 27th, 2017 at 4:30 pm and is filed under Britain, Film, France, History.

    4 Responses to “A Tale for Children”

    1. Mike K Says:
      December 27th, 2017 at 5:43 pm

      That generation of Englishmen is gone except for small clusters in the south and southeast of England.

      I know some of them.

      They are not the ruling class nor the nobility, whatever that means in the Age of Diana.

    2. Brian Says:
      December 27th, 2017 at 7:49 pm

      “That generation of Englishmen is gone except for small clusters in the south and southeast of England.”

      I think Yorkshire has plenty of them still.

      Those who fought the Battle of Britain, and their children, are viewed as the Nazis to be struggled against today by the respectable people.

    3. John Cunningham Says:
      December 27th, 2017 at 10:14 pm

      David, I think you meant to write that the Dunkirk rescue left all the heavy equipment behind. The British and French evacuees at most had some of their rifles and pistols.

    4. David Foster Says:
      December 27th, 2017 at 10:44 pm

      John C….yes, you’re correct, they had to leave most equipment behind. Bad wording on my part.

