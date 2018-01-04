Cold Spring Shops: Losing the Intellectual Tradition. He cites Joy Pullman, who in turn quotes Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn:

We’re living in a time as if some blight has come across the earth. Something fantastic, something deep, something old, something elevated, something high is basically being obliterated.

Also from Cold Spring Shops: Collaboration creates mediocrity. I would rephrase this to say that collaboration can create mediocrity, especially when used as an unthinking buzzword and deployed as a pseudo-religion…after all, the purpose of basically all organizations is to allow people to collaborate, in various ways, to do what they could not do individually. But shallow thoughts about collaboration and de-leveling and de-siloing and de-hierarchicalization are indeed in many cases detracting from the serious work that needs to be done on organizational design.

At Politico: The secret backstory of how Obama let Hezbollah off the hook. See also a response to this story from The DiploMad.

Related, from Roger Simon: Iran protests expose mainstream media as reationary, not liberal.

Three from Sarah Hoyt:

Childhood memories: The things that stay

The importance of feedback: Breaking the Gears

Of course they do: When the Left bullies, they pose as anti-bullies