Flyoverphobia
Posted by Sgt. Mom on January 17th, 2018 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
So, there has always been a tension existing between city folks and country folks; the tale of the city mouse and the country mouse being an example. Then there are all those jokes about the city slicker and the country bumpkin, the effete city dweller and the down-to-earth country folk, the books, movies and television series painting the city as a glamorous yet spiritually and physically unhealthy place, the country being dull, desperately boring, backwards, even a bit dangerous … all in the spirit of good fun, mostly. But now we have a new and malignant version, and there is nothing at all fun about it. Here we have the bicoastal enclaves, all drawn as the glamorous and fabulously wealthy, sensitive and with-it woke folks … and then you have the flyover country in between, filled with – as the bicoastal see it – with those hateful, stupid looser deplorables, clinging to their guns, and religion, and hating on all those with darker skins.
The example linked early this week by everyone from Rantburg to Instapundit is perhaps sadly illustrative, even though it does date from a year ago: Tech Founder: Middle America Is Too ‘Violent, Stupid And Racist’ For New Jobs. (As it turns out, the referenced tech founder is one Melinda Byerley, whose company seems to consist of a rather pleasant-looking yet cookie-cutter website, and her business may be just one of those one- or -two person consulting agencies.) Still, the hatred is rather jolting, especially when combined with the sheer bigoted ignorance on previous display. It looks like her original post has been memory-holed, which belatedly says something for Ms Byerley’s business sense, or at least her awareness that there have been a lot of enterprises and individuals who have, in fact, legged it from the cultured, cosmopolitan and tolerant bicoastal regions for the supposedly violent, ill-educated and bigoted hinterlands.
This is not a good development, this mutual loathing – and it has just gotten worse over the last year. It’s not in the spirit of the city cousin and the country cousin having a friendly joshing of each other; it’s outright hatred and condescension from the bicoastal, from their higher perches in management, government, the media and the educational edifices – sentiments heartily returned by the residents of Flyoverlandia. The despising by Flyoverlandites was not heard quite as strongly, perhaps because those sentiments were – with a single exception – broadcast at somewhat lower decibels; on blogs, and in comment sections, and reported only by those media experts sympathetic to their woes and grievances. The exception of course, was the unseen groundswell popularity of Donald Trump in the last presidential campaign, and his election to the highest office in the land – to the absolute horror of people like Ms Byerley and other bicoastal elites. In addition to being hated for all our other shortcomings, we are despised for having elected him – and for that, we likely will never be forgiven.
Just for fun – a pair of graphics – Trumpland and the Clinton Archipelago. Whither Trumpland, and the Clinton Archipelago, now? Discuss.
January 17th, 2018 at 4:11 pm
As a fellow resident of small-town Central Texas, I agree with Sgt. Mom about how disturbing –and tiresome–the elite’s contempt for the rest of us is. I’ve been hearing it all of my life, but it is worse now.
But for some reason this post also made me think of “The Stranger’s Return,” a 1933 movie by King Vidor starring Miriam Hopkins, Franchot Tone, and Lionel Barrymore. It’s an interesting and thoughtful examination of the country-mouse-city-mouse theme and a lovely story. It’s on tomorrow morning at 6:00 am EST on TCM. If you like old movies and have never seen it, definitely check it out. Here’s the article on their website: http://www.tcm.com/tcmdb/title/1724/The-Stranger-s-Return/
Seems that 85 years ago, people had a better perspective on this dichotomy than they do today. But then, King Vidor was a Texan. (He survived the 1900 Galveston hurricane.)
January 17th, 2018 at 4:26 pm
OK, I’ll start it out [unless I get thrown into moderation like I have for the last few comments].
1) We are functionally two [or more] very separate and incompatible nations.
2) In the absence of the rule of law, and with the Archipelago inhabitants I refer to as TWANLOC refusing to accept the results of elections that they lose, we are not going to vote our way out of this.
3) Complicating the problem of voting is the fact that as Angelo Codavilla says, we have a Unified Governing Party -v- a Country Class and therefore no organized political opposition party to attempt a non-violent settlement.
4) Political violence by the Left-wing of the UniParty is now the norm and protected by the government in Democrat controlled polities with no legal recourse for those attacked/
5) The areas of the Clinton Archipelago are engaged in massive nullification of Federal law in violation of Article VI, Clause 2 of the Constitution. Particularly in matters of Immigration law and Drug law, but the Bill of Rights is under attack in those same areas. The last time this problem came up, it took the First American Civil War to settle matters. The options are allowing functional secession, legal action against those violating the Constitution, or a Second American Civil War that will mix what happened in the former Yugoslavia, 4th Generation Warfare, and Medieval siege warfare. In passing, I find it interesting and mildly amusing [no, I am not a “nice person”] that the Clinton Archipelago is actively working to make the deadly diseases that aggravated the worst of Medieval siege warfare endemic in their areas. It must also be noted that the Second American Civil War has no set or guaranteed outcome. The good guys do not always win.
6) The best case scenario of attempted legal action to ensure enforcement of Article VI, Clause 2 still may end in the Second American Civil War. I would note one critical point that just came out. The Director of the Department of Homeland Security just asked Federal prosecutors if the political leaders [all in the Archipelago] who are acting to nullify Federal laws may be prosecuted individually and as government entities. This is a necessary step [and I would love to see Jerry Brown perp walked]. But keep in mind that the REPUBLICAN Senate has stalled confirmation of all sub-Cabinet appointments by President Trump, and especially in the Department of Justice it is Obama appointees and their selected civil servants who will be making that decision. If the DOJ rules that there is no legal penalty for nullifying Federal laws on a political whim, war is all but assured.
January 17th, 2018 at 4:28 pm
Kurt Schlichter puts it best: Remember, they really hate you.
Not kidding.
History shows that when groups of people, especially those in power, start using violent, eliminationist language against entire categories of people it must be taken seriously. The first stage is using dehumanizing language which provokes a disgust response, like Lenin calling class-enemies “lice” or Hitler calling Jews “parasites”. Peter Strzok, a senior person in the FBI said he could “smell the Trump voters at Walmart”. The deplorables in flyover country provoke physical disgust among the people who consider themselves morally and intellectually superior. This type of talk is a major shift and should be taken seriously.
January 17th, 2018 at 5:34 pm
The fact is that “one person one vote” destroyed the constitutional system. There always has and always will be massive differences between urban and rural voters, and the Supreme Court decided by fiat to destroy the political power of the latter. It’s not surprising to see contempt for the powerless becoming more and more overt.
January 17th, 2018 at 5:48 pm
I recall the uproar that Melinda Byerly’s tweet generated last year.Unfortunately, most of the websites that referenced her tweets didn’t take screen shots, and she has deleted her tweets. She stated that “middle america” has “a terrible school system.” It is, to say the least, ironic that a California resident deplores “terrible school systems” in other states, given that California’s school system do not compare well with the rest of the country. California Is Home to Some of America’s Worst Public Schools.
Iowahawk pointed out that while Wisconsin public schools have good test results, Texas schools outscore Wisconsin when broken down by “ethnic group.” Longhorns 17, Badgers 1
Off topic, but what the heck.
January 17th, 2018 at 6:19 pm
“History, however, seems to suggest that the age of decline of a great nation is often a period which shows a tendency to philanthropy and to sympathy for other races.”
and;
“The citizens of nations in decline are sometimes described as too physically emasculated to be able to bear hardship or make great efforts.”
and;
“Another remarkable and unexpected symptom of national decline is the intensification of internal political hatreds.”
and finally;
“Perhaps the most dangerous by-product of the Age of Intellect is the unconscious growth of the idea that the human brain can solve the problems of the world. Even on the low level of practical affairs this is patently untrue.”
The above quotes are from Sir John Glubb’s “The Fate of Empires”
It’s a short (24 page PDF). Well worth a read:
http://people.uncw.edu/kozloffm/glubb.pdf
Cheers
January 17th, 2018 at 6:35 pm
It is ironic – in light of Ms Byerly’s post – that companies with serious jobs to offer won’t relocate into Flyoverlandia, the relocation of Toyota’s US HQ from So-Cal to Plano, Texas, recently. Because of the retrograde qualities…
Of course, Plano isn’t a small town, exactly. (A good AF retiree friend of mine and his wife are very big in city management there.) And Toyota isn’t the only one.
Melinda Byerley looks even more like a bigoted fool, with regard to this – https://www.bizjournals.com/dallas/blog/morning_call/2015/11/california-lost-9-000-business-hqs-and-expansions.html
January 17th, 2018 at 6:52 pm
I did a related post here: The Phobia(s) That May Destroy America
January 17th, 2018 at 6:55 pm
California has a small cheering section made of people who mostly live in gated communities and whose children go to private school.
I spent 60 years there and watched it decline. My wife is a third generation native.
For a while, the state seemed to choose GOP governors like George Deukmajian and Pete Wilson so that the legislature did not run the place into the ground.
The last good Democrat Governor was Pat Brown, Jerry’s father, who built water systems and freeways.
Jerry is an odd duck who coined phrases like “Small is Beautiful” and built nothing.
His chief contribution was low volume toilets which are destroying the sewer treatment plants,
I suspect the young lady who posted the obnoxious statement has no children and knows nothing about the state of affairs outside her small circle of bars and restaurants with maybe an art gallery thrown in.
January 17th, 2018 at 7:06 pm
As to whether this polarization is the worst since the 1850s I am ambivalent. I did grow up in the 1960s and witnessed radicals like the Weather Underground bomb facilities. Thankfully we aren’t there yet.
There always has been a condescension among those in the liberal “elites” and the rest of us. The condescension has turned to rage with the election of a man who is determined to tear down a lot of what they have supported. It is ironic that the focal point of their rage is a man who should be “one of them” – a Manhattanite.
As to the contention that California public schools are great – that is laughable. They were through the early 60s – and I attribute a lot of the decline to the teacher’s union.
Mike K is right about Brown. I would make a rather bold contention that California’s decline started with him in his first term – in the 1970s.
Right after Reagan.
January 17th, 2018 at 7:07 pm
It is ironic – in light of Ms Byerly’s post – that companies with serious jobs to offer won’t relocate into Flyoverlandia, the relocation of Toyota’s US HQ from So-Cal to Plano, Texas, recently. Because of the retrograde qualities…
Ms. Byerly- born and raised in flyover country- was correct when she informed us that companies will not move to places with “terrible school systems.” She was apparently unaware that California’s school systems are “terrible” compared to most other places: 38th in the country.Which is Better: California or Texas? What the Numbers Say.
If I were moving from California to Plano, I would live in a house with a large basement, which would help moderate the hot Texas summer. Houston’s altitude is too low in most places for basements, but Dallas/Plano is far enough from the ocean to have sufficient distance between ground level and water table.
January 17th, 2018 at 10:33 pm
December 16, 1773 – the Boston Tea Party.
April 15, 2009 – the American Tea Party and the second Great Awakening.
2010, the Republicans take the House.
2014, the Republicans take the Senate.
2016, the Tea Party takes the Presidency.