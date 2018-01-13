Shithole Countries
Posted by Jonathan on January 13th, 2018
Anecdote of a recent conversation:
A: Where are you from?
B: A bad part of Kingston.
A: What part is that?
B: All of it.
Did Trump say “shithole”? It sounds like his typical bombast that enrages people who don’t like him. It also sets a trap for his political opponents by reframing the conversation. The questions whether we should favor immigrants from specific countries and with specific personal qualifications are back in play. Many voters think these questions are important despite the continuing efforts of establishment pols of both parties to stipulate them as beyond the pale. The attempt to conflate the characterizations of countries and of individuals is a rhetorical sleight of hand intended to dismiss doubts about mass-immigration by unskilled people from dysfunctional countries. Ann Althouse nailed this point. The doubts are reasonable — Wouldn’t the French and Germans have been better off heeding such concerns in the recent past? Shutting up people who express such thoughts may be more likely in the long run to lead to an immigration moratorium or other crude measures than to convince the doubters to acquiesce in the admission to the USA of more unvetted young Somali and Central American men.
What Trump was saying, as ordinary people will understand it, is obviously true: We should encourage immigration based on our country’s needs rather than on the needs of prospective immigrants; we should favor people who are likely to be highly productive; and we should attempt to screen out criminals, terrorists and people who are mainly interested in welfare-state subsidies.
There are many talented people in Haiti, but as a country Haiti is troubled and unproductive, which is why so many Haitians want to leave. Perhaps Mia Love is bound to criticize Trump based on Trump’s crudeness of expression and reported disrespectful words, but Trump is right. There were good reasons for Congresswoman Love’s family to leave Haiti for the USA. We are lucky to have them, but that’s not the same thing as saying that we should let in every Haitian who wants to come here. We should be more selective and we should reform our immigration bureaucracy to make things easier for the people we want.
We can expect additional inflammatory stories about Trump’s supposed racism and other character flaws while his negotiations with Congress on immigration continue.
January 13th, 2018 at 8:18 pm
I think Trump should give an Oval Office address on immigration. Speak calmly and reasonably about a policy that includes a partial wall, E-Verify, and a shift to skills-based immigration (which I actually am ambivalent about), away from the absurd lottery system and chain migration, some legal path for legit children immigrants (i.e., not 18 year old Central Americans who came a year or two ago). All of these are hugely popular. He needs to actually use the bully pulpit, on national TV, not let the idiots in the MSM filter what he says.
January 13th, 2018 at 10:41 pm
“We should encourage immigration based on our country’s needs rather than on the needs of prospective immigrants…”
Where would Miami be today with that kind of thinking back in the day, heh, Jonathan?
It’s always a good indicator that you may be looking at things a little screwy when David Duke agrees with you.
Just sayin’.
January 13th, 2018 at 11:03 pm
“we should favor people who are likely to be highly productive; and we should attempt to screen out criminals, terrorists and people who are mainly interested in welfare-state subsidies.”
That’s the way it was until Ted Kennedy reversed it in the ’60s with his revised immigration legislation. Now we favor third world deadbeats — which the Dems admit they see as future Democrat voters.
Another reason to piss on his grave.
January 13th, 2018 at 11:51 pm
Where would Miami be today with that kind of thinking back in the day, heh, Jonathan?
Miami would be just fine, thank you, unless you have something against Cubans, like too many leftists who don’t consider Cubans “Hispanic.”
When Castro created his communist dictatorship, the Cuban middle class left as soon as it was able.
Skills based immigration laws would not be a problem for 90% of the Cuban immigrants,
Africans would also do just fine with skills based immigration. I take to some of them. Some are my medical students.
It is interesting to see the left wing racism that pretends to be empathy.
I meet African kids who know exactly what they are doing. Do you know how many members of the Ibo tribe from Nigeria are now working in the Financial industry as “quants?”
The successful Africans I meet don’t understand American blacks who see themselves as victims in the midst of the greatest opportunity for people who are black in history.
The same applies to West Indian blacks who also have a history of slavery. It is like American blacks cry of hunger with a feast sitting before them.