An interesting piece on the automation of trucking, with an extensive comment thread. Many of the commenters have practical experience in the trucking industry and in automation work in other industries such as sawmills. Buy Through Our Amazon Link or Banner to Support This Blog

This entry was posted on Monday, February 5th, 2018 at 8:11 pm and is filed under Business, Economics & Finance, Tech, Transportation. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.