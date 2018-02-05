The Details of Work and the Realities of Automation
An interesting piece on the automation of trucking, with an extensive comment thread. Many of the commenters have practical experience in the trucking industry and in automation work in other industries such as sawmills.
February 6th, 2018 at 1:30 am
I drove truck for about 25 years. I owned a flat deck, then bought a tractor.
A great deal of trucking is quite amenable to automation. It consists of warehouses filled and emptied, by largely, trucks. That is just a building full of storage space, often extensive shelving a lot of it computer tracked and some computer controlled. The warehouse has docks for the trucks to back up to, and really most of that could be quite automatic.
Now flat deck trucking, moving objects that fit inside the legal space allowed, is a whole other thing. It involves a lot of judgement and some pretty off the wall solutions to sometimes unusual problems. I did a lot of that, it’s fun.
It depends, is my take. ;)